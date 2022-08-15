Percheron Capital Announces Partnership with McWilliams & Son, a Leading Provider of Residential HVAC and Plumbing Services

Investment Supports McWilliams & Son's Rapid Expansion Through Organic Growth and Strategic Acquisitions in the Growing, Resilient and Highly Fragmented Residential Services Market

SAN FRANCISCO and LUFKIN, Texas, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Percheron Capital ("Percheron"), a private equity firm focused on partnering with high-quality essential services businesses, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a majority stake in McWilliams & Son ("McWilliams" or the "Company"), a leading residential HVAC and plumbing services platform. Following the transaction, McWilliams' Chief Executive Officer, Trey McWilliams, will remain a significant investor and continue to lead the Company. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1974 in Texas by the McWilliams family, McWilliams & Son offers residential HVAC and plumbing maintenance, repair and replacement services with a reputation for outstanding quality and customer service. The Company's people-first values focused on service, trust and reliability have resulted in industry-leading customer satisfaction scores and consistent growth for over 45 years. McWilliams' commitment to providing advanced training programs, innovative technology and equipment to its technicians has made the Company an employer of choice in the markets it operates.

Under Trey McWilliams' leadership, the Company has successfully expanded its reach through strong organic growth, new branch openings and acquisitions of high-quality, partnership-focused residential HVAC and plumbing businesses. With Percheron's strategic support and operational resources, McWilliams is well-positioned to further accelerate its growth in new and existing markets.

Trey McWilliams said, "I am proud of our exceptional team and the strong business we have built together. We attribute our success to our people-centric approach and unwavering commitment to our customers, team members and community. Percheron embodies our values and brings significant experience and a strong track record supporting high-growth, acquisitive services businesses. I am excited about the significant opportunities our partnership with Percheron creates for our team members as we continue executing on our vision of building the premier provider of residential HVAC and plumbing services in the country."

Chris Lawler, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Percheron, commented, "The residential HVAC and plumbing services market has been a thematic investment priority for Percheron given the industry's large size, non-discretionary services, strong and resilient growth and high fragmentation. We are thrilled to partner with Trey McWilliams and his team, who have built a rare platform with best-in-class operational and performance metrics, including leading customer service scores, technician productivity and retention. The Company is supported by advanced technology, systems and processes, and has a strong track record of growth through both organic initiatives and strategic acquisitions. We look forward to leveraging Percheron's deep operational capabilities to support the next phase of McWilliams' rapid growth."

About McWilliams & Son

McWilliams & Son is a leading HVAC and plumbing services business founded in 1974 in Texas by the McWilliams family. For over 45 years, McWilliams & Son has proudly served customers with a reputation for outstanding quality and customer service. A hometown company with hometown values, McWilliams & Son puts its customers, employees and community first. McWilliams & Son invests heavily in its team members, including providing industry-leading training programs and advanced technology and equipment, to enable team members to achieve their full potential and better serve our valued customers. For more information, please visit www.mcwilliamsandson.com.

About Percheron Capital

Percheron Capital is a private equity firm focused on partnering with exceptional teams to build market-leading services businesses. The firm's purpose is to help high-quality businesses accelerate growth and enhance long-term value. Percheron has over $1 billion in assets under management and focuses on investing in strong services businesses in resilient end markets, including animal health, automotive, education, food & beverage, healthcare & wellness, and residential. For more information, please visit www.percheroncapital.com.

