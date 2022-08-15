KNAACK® Expands Cart Armour™ Product Line Offering to Include Compatibility for Suncast® Cart Models

KNAACK Cart Armour™ combined with the recently introduced PLANZBOARD™ offers a mobile command and control center for more users; Cart Armour™ family of products now includes seven unique models

ITASCA, Ill., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KNAACK®, the trusted leader in tool storage and jobsite security, announces the addition of two new KNAACK Cart Armour™ models for Suncast® carts to round out its family of products. The KNAACK Cart Amour product line, a patented mobile jobsite storage solution for light duty carts, was developed to protect tools from theft and damage. The secure interlocking steel paneling design system encapsulates mobile utility carts to protect contents from being stolen, while also preventing tools from falling from the cart and being damaged. First introduced to fit Rubbermaid® Carts, the Cart Armour™ product line has expanded to now support Suncast® carts, offering those users the Legendary Tan KNAACK protection. With the addition of Suncast® compatible models, the Cart Armour™ product family now includes seven unique models.

The Cart Armour™ combined with the recently introduced KNAACK PLANZBOARD, a multi-functional, mobile planning station built for jobsites, provides a secure mobile home base to collaborate with teams throughout the day for enhanced productivity.

"On large jobsites, tradesmen and general contractors need a home base to gather tools and meet with teams throughout the day," Sang Oh, Senior Product Manager at KNAACK. "The KNAACK Cart Amour™ combined with PLANZBOARD, provides a comprehensive central location for everything needed to plan and execute a productive day."

KNAACK Cart Armour™ and PLANZBOARD Creates All-in-One Mobile Planning Station

The KNAACK PLANZBOARD can easily be installed on the Cart Armour™ enabled utility carts in less than 15 minutes. It transforms the standard utility cart into an adjustable and versatile mobile planning station that can be used as a table, drawing/plans reviewing station, or bulletin board for meetings. The KNAACK Cart Armour™ and PLANZBOARD combined provide teams everything that is needed in a mobile solution.

The KNAACK Cart Armour™ and PLANZBOARD products are designed to provide the most secure, yet easily accessible jobsite storage solution for improved durability, usability and efficiency. The KNAACK Cart Armour™ and PLANZBOARD models are available nationally. For more information, please visit Featured Products on KNAACK.com.

ABOUT KNAACK®

KNAACK, a WernerCo brand, is the industry leader of jobsite storage equipment, including storage chests, field stations, rolling work benches and hand tool boxes. KNAACK products are designed and built to the highest standard. Well beyond traditional tool storage and security, KNAACK innovation takes jobsite protection to the next level. KNAACK products are manufactured in Crystal Lake, Illinois. For more information, visit www.knaack.com.

ABOUT WERNERCO

WernerCo is a privately owned, fully-integrated, international manufacturer and distributor of access products, fall protection equipment, secure storage systems, and light duty construction equipment. WernerCo's business model and growth is defined by innovation and continuous improvement of the products, processes and services they deliver. WernerCo products are Trusted Everywhere Work Gets Done™! For a full list of industry-leading global brands, visit www.wernerworldwide.com.

