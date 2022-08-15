Can SEO Really Help Your Plumbing Company - Latest Blog from Online Advantages Takes a Deep Dive

As a New Blog on the Online Advantages Website Notes, Well-Developed Plumbing SEO Strategies Can Definitely Give Plumbing Companies an Edge

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Matt Maglodi, founder of the full service internet marketing company Online Advantages, recently heard from the owner of a plumbing company who was wondering if SEO would really help the business in a tangible way.

As Maglodi knows firsthand, high quality SEO services can definitely help virtually any type of company to succeed. This inspired him to write a new blog that takes an in-depth look at how SEO can assist plumbing companies.

To read the new blog, which is titled "How Can SEO Help My Plumbing Marketing" in its entirety, please visit https://onlineadvantages.net/how-can-seo-help-my-plumbing-marketing/ .

As the blog notes, marketing has definitely evolved over the years. While plumbing companies used to get by in the mid-90s with a great looking website, today it is imperative to branch out to an even stronger online presence.

"Well-developed plumbing SEO strategies can give you an edge by increasing your rankings in local search engine results, so potential customers can find you when they need you," the blog notes, adding that this approach gives plumbing companies a greater ROI versus traditional advertising, helps the company save money on costly print, TV, and radio ads, and offers instant, two-way contact and communication between the company and their target market.

To help plumbing companies get started on improving their SEO strategies, the blog also includes five helpful tips that are simple, actionable things the owners can do on their own.

For instance, plumbing companies should check their business listings to make sure their business citations, such as hours, locations, services, and client testimonials are up-to-date, accurate, and true. This way, plumbing companies can rest assured that their business shows up in Google Maps properly and reflects the customer experience the clientele can expect. Checking Google Analytics and the website design and how it looks to visitors to the site are also quick DIY SEO tasks.

