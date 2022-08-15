Brian Schwartz Named Chief Investment Officer at Mi BANK

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mi BANK announced today the appointment of Brian Schwartz, CFA, as Chief Investment Officer of its new Private Client, Family Office Group. In this role, Schwartz will be responsible for crafting strategic partnerships with sophisticated investment advisory firms across the United States.

Brian Schwartz (PRNewswire)

"Michigan is my home, and I could not be happier to be back continuing my passion of using my institutional trading and portfolio management expertise servicing clients with sophisticated public and private market strategies," said Schwartz. "I look forward to developing Mi BANK's relationships across the industry, assembling a world-class team of strategic investment advisors, and growing the new Private Client, Family Office Group."

Schwartz joins Mi BANK with over 20 years of experience as a traditional money investor and hedge fund manager on Wall Street. He began his career in New York City, where he worked as a fixed income Portfolio Manager focusing on real estate mortgage securities. Prior to his new position at Mi BANK, he served as a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager at Marathon Asset Management where he co-managed over $2 billion in assets, including a portfolio for the United States Treasury during the 2009 financial crisis. Throughout his career, he has acquired skills in multiple fixed-income markets, notably Treasuries, mortgages, municipals, and asset-backed securities.

"Brian's unique experience across financial disciplines will bring a wealth of knowledge and opportunities to our organization and clients," said Bruce Kridler, CEO of the new Private Client, Family Office Group. "Today, the need for strategic and experienced portfolio managers is high. I look forward to Brian's leadership in his role as CIO and his expertise in working with high-net-worth clients."

Since moving back to Michigan in 2014, Schwartz has taught micro-economics and macro-economics at Grand Valley State University and provided consulting services to high-net-worth families regarding their private and public market portfolios.

Schwartz earned a Bachelor of Science from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, and an M.B.A from Fordham University. He is a proud graduate of East Grand Rapids High School.

About Mi BANK

Mi BANK was created to set a new standard of excellence for business banking by providing next-level commitment to service, personalization, flexibility, and responsiveness. Located in Bloomfield Hills, Mi BANK offers a full range of products and services tailored to business owners. The goal of Mi BANK is to take care of businesses and the busy people who run them.

Mi BANK logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mi BANK