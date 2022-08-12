ZomPot (ZPOT) will distribute around 175M ZPOT to the public

LONDON, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZomPot (ZPOT) is a multi-asset investment opportunity project, which uses the native ZPOT token for trading, will distribute around 175,000,000 ZPOT to the public.The distributed tokens, which make up 80% of available tokens, have been designated to create a balanced ecosystem, where both everyday crypto users and dedicated crypto investors can make the most out of their ZomPot (ZPOT) investments.

The token is built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), which provides stability, reliability, and low transaction costs. Stability and reliability in the ZomPot (ZPOT) ecosystem will give uncertain investors proof of the value of blockchain technology, in turn drawing in new users to continue growing the project.

In the near future the company will also launch an NFT marketplace, where users can create their own tokens for use in their own metaverses. One of the biggest aspects ZomPot (ZPOT) intends to utilise is its metaverse. In this project, users will be able to create their own universes within the ZomPot (ZPOT) metaverse, including having unique tokens, which can be formed in the ZomPot (ZPOT) NFT market. For investors, this unlimited metaverse potential gives the token a huge value, and an opportunity to reach a wide crypto audience. Security is ZomPot's (ZPOT) number one priority, as it intends to be the platform to convert crypto sceptics to crypto believers. This will be done in multiple ways. By utilising the specific benefits of the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), ZomPot (ZPOT) can guarantee a reliable and secure ecosystem, where cheap transaction fees will encourage an active economy. ZomPot (ZPOT) will also bring about a reliable ecosystem through its token distribution.

ZomPot (ZPOT) aims to counter their project, to show the many benefits that investing with crypto can provide. The security of blockchain technology is one of its biggest selling points. Despite this, there is still hesitance for some in getting involved in blockchain technology and cryptocurrency.

