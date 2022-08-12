Mid-Del Schools Improves Air Quality in School Bus Fleet with MERV-13 Equivalent Filtration and UVC by Lumin-Air

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mid-Del School District is proud to improve the air quality in their school buses.

Mid-Del Schools has partnered with Lumin-Air and Midwest Bus Sales to equip their school buses with MERV-13 equivalent filtration and UV-C. The Lumin-Air system continuously filters and disinfects the air recirculated through the school bus HVAC system, helping to reduce contaminants and making students and bus drivers safer.

Mike Bryan, Executive Director of Operations at Mid-Del Public Schools said "Improving the air quality on our school buses without adding chemicals to the air that students and drivers breathe was important to us. We chose to partner with Lumin-Air because their system does not add ions, vaporized hydrogen peroxide, ozone or other chemicals to the air."

Lumin-Air's solution includes MERV-13 equivalent filtration and UVC lights in an enclosure, which helps reduce contaminants from recirculated air while the buses are occupied. The UVC is fully contained in an enclosure and safe for occupied spaces.

Dan Fillenwarth, Lumin-Air President, said "School buses have historically been the safest way to travel to and from school, but they are also the most densely occupied spaces in a school system with the poorest air quality."

Superintendent Dr. Rick Cobb added, "The safety of our students, teachers and community is our top priority. Throughout the pandemic we have taken every measure to mitigate risks. Providing clean air on our school buses is critical in our continued effort to keep the Mid-Del community safe."

Midwest Bus Sales, Division of Kincaid Group Holdings, began installation of the Lumin-Air systems in July. Midwest Bus Sales has dealerships, service departments, and parts locations in Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Colorado and Oklahoma. https://midwestbussales.com/location/el-reno-ok/

More about Mid-Del Schools: Located immediately east of Oklahoma City, Mid-Del Public Schools provide a comprehensive educational program for over 14,000 students. The district attracts the finest teachers available because of location, facilities, commitment to education, and a salary schedule which is one of the highest in the state. Mid-Del emphasizes active student learning, higher order thinking, reading and writing across the curriculum, cooperative learning, parental involvement, and high expectations for personal achievement. Mid-Del stresses scholastic excellence with special emphasis on the basics. Mid-Del is a school district where the priorities are teaching and learning. For more information about Mid-Del, please visit https://www.mid-del.net.

More about Lumin-Air: Lumin-Air is devoted to improving the air people breathe in indoor settings, and specializes in public transportation and school bus solutions. Lumin-Air follows ASHRAE (American Society of Heating and Air Conditioning Engineers) and CDC (Centers for Disease Control) and APTA (American Public Transportation Association) recommendations, to increase outside air, improve filtration and supplement with UVC especially when outside air and filtration options are limited. For more information about Lumin-Air, please visit www.lumin-air.com.

