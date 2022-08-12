Hyundai and Hyundai of Asheville Donate $20,000 to Special Olympics North Carolina

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America and Hyundai of Asheville recently donated a total of $20,000 to the Special Olympics North Carolina (SONC), an organization that uses the transformative power of sports to improve the lives of children and adults with intellectual disabilities, in support of the Automotive Industry Running Group. A ceremonial check was presented to SONC in Asheville, North Carolina.

(left to right) Jill Ciminillo, managing editor, Pickup Truck + SUV Talk, Elizabeth Pritchett, athlete, Special Olympics North Carolina, William Clark, athlete, Special Olympics North Carolina, Paige Soderman, athlete, Special Olympics North Carolina, Keith L. Fishburne, president and CEO, Special Olympics North Carolina, Tom Hill, vice president and general manager, Hyundai of Asheville, Javier Mota, digital automotive journalist and Susan Doggett, vice president of development, Special Olympics North Carolina at The Foundry Hotel Asheville, Asheville, N.C., August 10, 2022. (PRNewswire)

"Hyundai is passionate about building better communities to support our progress for humanity vision, which begins with those that we live, work and do business in," said Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility and external relations, Hyundai Motor North America. "We are grateful for the collaboration with our journalist and dealer partners to support organizations like Special Olympics North Carolina that create opportunities and support the mission of inclusion."

Created by automotive journalists, the Automotive Industry Running Group hosted a 15-day virtual running challenge, after which Hyundai donated $25 to SONC for every mile ran between July 15-29, up to $10,000. SONC received $10,000 after the interest group logged over 660 miles during the 15 days. Hyundai of Asheville donated an additional $10,000 to the cause.

"We created the Automotive Industry Running Group out of our passion for running and physical activity," said Jill Ciminillo, managing editor, Pickup Truck + SUV Talk and vice president, Chicago Area Runners Association. "With the support of Hyundai and its generous donation, we are proud to see how a shared interest can transcend our journalist community and impact the broader athlete community."

Special Olympics North Carolina offers year-round training and competition in 20 Olympic-type sports on local and state levels as well as health and wellness initiatives to improve the health status and increase access to community health resources for individuals with intellectual disabilities. As athletes are never asked to pay for their involvement in Special Olympics, this donation will ensure that athletes have quality training and competition events in the form of regional invitationals and state-level competitions.

"We're so very grateful for Hyundai's support as well as the innovative work of the Automotive Industry Running Group," said Keith L. Fishburne, president and CEO, Special Olympics North Carolina. "Special Olympics athletes deserve the same quality sports experiences as anyone else. Hyundai's support will help to ensure that happens."

About Special Olympics North Carolina

Since 1968, the organization has used the transformative power of sports to improve the lives of children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Nearly 40,000 athletes in North Carolina inspire thousands of coaches, sports officials, local program committee members and event organizers involved in Special Olympics statewide. SONC offers year-round training and competition in 20 Olympic-type sports on local and state levels as well as health and wellness initiatives to improve the health status and increase access to community health resources for individuals with intellectual disabilities. Youth become agents of change through Unified Champion Schools, an education and sports-based program created by Special Olympics to build an inclusive environment among youth with and without intellectual disabilities as well as empower them to become youth leaders and create change in their community. Visit Special Olympics North Carolina at www.specialolympicsnc.com. Engage with us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 738,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2021, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

