Insurance Education Association (IEA) Announces Hire of Debbie Wilson as Director of Sales

IEA Welcomes Debbie Wilson as Director of Sales

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insurance Education Association (IEA), a leading provider in professional training programs in workers' compensation, disability management, human resources, and risk management, announces that Debbie Wilson has been named as Director of Sales.

Ms. Wilson's career in sales spans more than a decade, beginning with her role at Competent Care Home Health where she secured multiple contracts in worker's compensation and led the marketing initiatives. Debbie was a Southern California Account Manager for ISO Claims Partners (formerly Crowe Paradis) where she was the recipient of multiple sales awards. In her most recent role as National Account Executive for Ametros, a professional administrator of post-settlement medical funds, she was focused on expanding the utilization of professional administration for injured workers with employers, carriers, TPAs, self-insureds, and attorneys.

"I am excited to join IEA as Director of Sales to help expand our outreach, and build upon the brand awareness, reputation, and history of the organization. I'm proud to be part of a team that is wholly dedicated to meeting the needs of its customers with career building professional development opportunities."

In welcoming Ms. Wilson to IEA, Brian Allain, Chief Executive Officer states that, "as IEA expands its market presence, and underscores its absolute commitment to serving our customers, we're delighted to welcome Debbie's expertise and enthusiasm to our team. "

ABOUT IEA

IEA creates and delivers professional development and continuing education programs in workers' compensation, disability management and risk management. With more than 150 years in service, it provides a range of courses, webinars, and on-demand training to help insurance professionals meet their career development goals. Learn more at www.ieatraining.org.

Media Contact: Martina Quinn, 1-714-689-0169, or email martina@ieatraining.org

SOURCE Insurance Education Association