Dingdong (Cayman) Limited Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

SHANGHAI, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dingdong (Cayman) Limited ("Dingdong" or the "Company") (NYSE: DDL), a leading fresh grocery e-commerce company in China, with advanced supply chain capabilities, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights:

GMV for the second quarter of 2022 increased by 32.3% year over year to RMB7,115.2 million ( US$1,062.3 million ) from RMB5,378.1 million in the same quarter of 2021.

Total revenue for the second quarter of 2022 increased by 42.8% year over year to RMB6,634.4 million ( US$990.5 million ) from RMB4,646.0 million in the same quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2022 was RMB20.6 million ( US$3.1 million ), compared with non-GAAP net loss of RMB1,728.5 million in the same quarter of 2021.

Mr. Changlin Liang, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Dingdong, stated,

"Fresh food is not ordinary consumer goods. Therefore, we aim to ensure not only food availability but also food quality. We bring happiness and passion for life to the public through food, and infuse inspiration and soulfulness into food. Only a team with unswerving, whole-hearted commitment and dedication can achieve this goal."

Ms. Le Yu, Chief Strategy Officer of Dingdong, stated,

"As we established word-of-mouth on our product development capabilities among consumers, comparing our pre-lockdown and post-lockdown performances this year, we also saw a significant increase in the AOV post-lockdown and an improvement in our operational efficiency, which validated our "efficiency first, with due consideration to scale" strategy.

Looking ahead to Q3, we expect quality revenue growth with narrowing losses compared to the pre-lockdown Q1 this year. We also expect to achieve a single-month, non-GAAP break-even in December this year."

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total revenues were RMB6,634.4 million (US$990.5 million), representing an increase of 42.8% from the same period of 2021, primarily driven by the robust growth in the Company's GMV, with a higher conversion ratio from GMV to revenue.

Product Revenues were RMB6,554.0 million ( US$978.5 million ), an increase of 42.4% from RMB4,603.3 million in the same quarter of 2021, primarily driven by the increase in average order value.

Service Revenues were RMB80.4 million ( US$12.0 million ), an increase of 88.1% from RMB42.7 million in the same quarter of 2021, primarily driven by the increase in the number of customers subscribing to Dingdong's membership program.

Total operating costs and expenses were RMB6,634.6 million (US$990.5 million), an increase of 0.8% from RMB6,583.6 million in the same quarter of 2021, with a detailed breakdown as below.

Cost of Goods Sold was RMB4,537.3 million ( US$677.4 million ), an increase of 14.4% from RMB3,967.4 million in the same quarter of 2021, primarily driven by the increase in total revenue. Gross margin was 31.6%, which significantly improved from 14.6% in the same quarter of 2021.

Fulfillment expenses were RMB1,541.8 million ( US$230.2 million ) a decrease of 9.0% from RMB1,693.5 million in the same quarter of 2021. Fulfillment expenses as a percentage of total revenue decreased from 36.5% to 23.2%, mainly driven by the increase of average order value and improved frontline labor efficiency.

Sales and marketing expenses were RMB146.7 million ( US$21.9 million ), a decrease of 64.2% from RMB410.0 million in the same quarter of 2021, as product development capabilities became our primary growth driver and we attracted customers more efficiently.

General and administrative expenses were RMB153.5 million ( US$22.9 million ), a decrease of 49.9% from RMB306.3 million in the same quarter of 2021, mainly due to decreased share-based compensation expenses.

Product development expenses were RMB255.3 million ( US$38.1 million ), an increase of 23.7% from RMB206.5 million in the same quarter of 2021, mainly due to the increased investments in product development capability, agricultural technology, technical data algorithms, and other infrastructure.

Loss from operations was RMB0.2 million (US$0.04 million), compared with operating loss of RMB1,937.6 million in the same quarter of 2021.

Net loss was RMB34.5 million (US$5.2 million), compared with net loss of RMB1,937.4 million in the same quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP net income / (loss), which is a non-GAAP measure that excludes share-based compensation expenses, was RMB20.6 million (US$3.1 million), a significant improvement from RMB(1,728.5) million in the same quarter of 2021. In addition, our non-GAAP net margin, which is our non-GAAP net income / (loss) as a percentage of revenues, improved to 0.3% from (37.2%) in the same quarter of 2021.

Basic and diluted net loss per share were RMB0.11 (US$0.02), compared with RMB33.27 in the same quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net income / (loss) per share, basic and diluted, was RMB0.06 (US$0.01), compared with RMB (30.05) in the same quarter of 2021. The weighted average number of ordinary shares used to compute the basic and diluted net loss per share and non-GAAP net income / (loss) per share were 64,908,700 and 324,345,013 in the second quarter of 2021 and 2022, respectively. All outstanding redeemable convertible preferred shares were not included in the computation until July 2021, when they were converted into ordinary shares upon the completion of the Company's initial public offering.

Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments were RMB6,063.8 million (US$905.3 million) as of June 30, 2022, compared with RMB5,231.1 million as of December 31, 2021.

Conference Call

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.100.me.

About Dingdong (Cayman) Limited

We are a leading fresh grocery e-commerce company in China, with sustainable long-term growth. We directly provide users and households with fresh produce, prepared food, and other food products through a convenient and excellent shopping experience supported by an extensive self-operated frontline fulfillment grid. Leveraging our deep insights into consumers' evolving needs and our strong food innovation capabilities, we have successfully launched a series of private label products spanning a variety of food categories. Many of our private label products are produced at our own production plants, allowing us to more efficiently produce and offer safe and high-quality food products. We aim to be Chinese families' first choice for food shopping.

For more information, please visit: https://ir.100.me

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP net income / (loss), non-GAAP net margin and non-GAAP net income / (loss) per share, basic and diluted, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business by excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, which are non-cash charges and do not correlate to any operating activity trends. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about the Company's results of operations, enhance the overall understanding of the Company's past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company's management in its financial and operational decision-making.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing the Company's operating performance, cash flows or liquidity, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for net loss, cash flows provided by operating activities or other consolidated statements of operations and cash flows data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company's definition of non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those of industry peers and may not be comparable with their non-GAAP financial measures.

The Company mitigates these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this announcement.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the rate of RMB6.6981 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on June 30, 2022 set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident," "potential," "continue," or other similar expressions. Among other things, business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Dingdong's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Dingdong may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its interim and annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Dingdong's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Dingdong's goals and strategies; Dingdong's future business development, financial conditions, and results of operations; the expected outlook of the fresh grocery e-commerce market in China; Dingdong's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services; Dingdong's expectations regarding its relationships with its users, clients, business partners, and other stakeholders; competition in Dingdong's industry; and relevant government policies and regulations relating to Dingdong's industry, and general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this announcement and in the attachments is as of the date of the announcement, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Dingdong Fresh

ir@100.me

DINGDONG (CAYMAN) LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)





As of







December 31,

2021



June 30, 2022



June 30, 2022







RMB



RMB



US$













(Unaudited)

ASSETS



















Current assets:



















Cash and cash equivalents



662,768



2,011,719



300,342

Restricted cash



7,664



1,100



164

Short-term investments



4,568,346



4,052,094



604,962

Accounts receivable, net



191,519



158,232



23,623

Inventories



537,472



578,396



86,352

Advance to suppliers



86,711



107,264



16,014

Prepayments and other current assets



461,843



213,989



31,948

Total current assets



6,516,323



7,122,794



1,063,405























Non-current assets:



















Property and equipment, net



472,371



401,170



59,893

Operating lease right-of-use assets



2,245,571



1,751,432



261,482

Other non-current assets



185,793



155,970



23,286

Total non-current assets



2,903,735



2,308,572



344,661























TOTAL ASSETS



9,420,058



9,431,366



1,408,066























LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:



















Accounts payable



2,058,624



1,876,611



280,171

Customer advances and deferred revenue



243,480



249,628



37,268

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



653,261



699,749



104,470

Salary and welfare payable



244,740



188,721



28,175

Operating lease liabilities



969,494



835,511



124,739

Short-term borrowings



3,121,046



4,075,411



608,443

Current portion of long-term borrowings



57,875



15,625



2,333

Total current liabilities



7,348,520



7,941,256



1,185,599























Non-current liabilities:



















Operating lease liabilities



1,244,096



899,617



134,309

Other non-current liabilities



69,373



75,000



11,197

Total non-current liabilities



1,313,469



974,617



145,506























TOTAL LIABILITIES



8,661,989



8,915,873



1,331,105



DINGDONG (CAYMAN) LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED) (Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)





As of







December 31,

2021



June 30, 2022



June 30, 2022







RMB



RMB



US$













(Unaudited)

LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (CONTINUED)

Mezzanine Equity:



















Redeemable noncontrolling interests



30,000



103,400



15,437























TOTAL MEZZANINE EQUITY



30,000



103,400



15,437























Shareholders' equity



















Ordinary shares



4



4



1

Additional paid-in capital



13,685,062



13,795,348



2,059,591

Treasury stock



(7,042)



(20,666)



(3,085)

Accumulated deficit



(12,765,713)



(13,281,019)



(1,982,804)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(184,242)



(81,574)



(12,179)























TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



728,069



412,093



61,524























TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY

AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



9,420,058



9,431,366



1,408,066

























DINGDONG (CAYMAN) LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for number of shares and per share data)





For the three months ended June 30,







2021



2022



2022







RMB



RMB



US$







(Unaudited)

Revenues:



















Product revenues



4,603,265



6,553,999



978,486

Service revenues



42,741



80,390



12,002













































Total revenues



4,646,006



6,634,389



990,488













































Operating costs and expenses:



















Cost of goods sold



(3,967,378)



(4,537,312)



(677,403)

Fulfillment expenses



(1,693,470)



(1,541,814)



(230,187)

Sales and marketing expenses



(409,991)



(146,699)



(21,902)

Product development expenses



(206,479)



(255,314)



(38,117)

General and administrative expenses



(306,261)



(153,489)



(22,915)























Total operating costs and expenses



(6,583,579)



(6,634,628)



(990,524)













































Loss from operations



(1,937,573)



(239)



(36)

Interest income



15,187



17,416



2,600

Interest expenses



(19,982)



(32,844)



(4,904)

Other income



5,704



14,545



2,172

Other expenses



(733)



(26,742)



(3,992)













































Loss before income tax



(1,937,397)



(27,864)



(4,160)













































Income tax expenses



-



(6,659)



(994)













































Net loss



(1,937,397)



(34,523)



(5,154)













































Accretion of redeemable convertible preferred shares



(221,948)



-



-

Accretion of redeemable noncontrolling interests



-



(1,965)



(293)













































Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders



(2,159,345)



(36,488)



(5,447)

























DINGDONG (CAYMAN) LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (CONTINUED) (Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for number of shares and per share data)





For the three months ended June 30,







2021



2022



2022







RMB



RMB



US$







(Unaudited)

Net loss per ordinary share:



















Basic and diluted



(33.27)













Shares used in net loss per ordinary share

computation:



















Basic and diluted



64,908,700













Net loss per Class A and Class B ordinary share:



















Basic and diluted









(0.11)



(0.02)

Shares used in net loss per Class A and Class B

ordinary share computation:



















Basic and diluted









324,345,013



324,345,013

Other comprehensive (loss)/income, net of tax of nil:



















Foreign currency translation adjustments



(85,974)



127,627



19,054























Comprehensive (loss)/income



(2,023,371)



93,104



13,900













































Accretion of redeemable convertible preferred shares



(221,948)



-



-

Accretion of redeemable noncontrolling interests



-



(1,965)



(293)























Comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to ordinary

shareholders



(2,245,319)



91,139



13,607

























DINGDONG (CAYMAN) LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)







For the three months ended June 30,







2021



2022



2022







RMB



RMB



US$







(Unaudited)























Net cash (used in)/generated from operating activities



(1,622,248)



217,725



32,505























Net cash used in investing activities



(5,114,051)



(359,578)



(53,684)























Net cash generated from financing activities



3,435,843



865,473



129,212























Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash

equivalents and restricted cash



(61,779)



22,632



3,380

Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents

and restricted cash



(3,362,235)



746,252



111,413























Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the

beginning of the period



4,414,207



1,266,567



189,093

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the

end of the period



1,051,972



2,012,819



300,506

























DINGDONG (CAYMAN) LIMITED

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS

(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for number of shares and per share data)







For the three months ended

June 30,







2021



2022



2022







RMB



RMB



US$







(Unaudited)

Net loss



(1,937,397)



(34,523)



(5,154)

Add: share-based compensation expenses (1)



208,943



55,111



8,228























Non-GAAP net (loss) / income



(1,728,454)



20,588



3,074













































Net loss margin



(41.7 %)



(0.5 %)







Add: share-based compensation expenses



4.5 %



0.8 %







Non-GAAP net (loss) / profit margin



(37.2 %)



0.3 %





























Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders



(2,159,345)



(36,488)



(5,447)























Add: share-based compensation expenses (1)



208,943



55,111



8,228























Non-GAAP net (loss)/income attributable to

ordinary shareholders



(1,950,402)



18,623



2,781























Net loss per ordinary share:



















Basic and diluted



(33.27)













Add: share-based compensation expenses



3.22



































Non-GAAP net loss per ordinary share: Basic and diluted



(30.05)



































Net loss per Class A and Class B ordinary share:



















Basic and diluted









(0.11)



(0.02)

Add: share-based compensation expenses









0.17



0.03

Non-GAAP net income per Class A and Class B

ordinary share:









































Basic and diluted









0.06



0.01























(1) Share-based compensation expenses are recognized as follows:



























For the three months ended June 30,







2021



2022



2022







RMB



RMB



US$







(Unaudited)























Fulfillment expenses



2,536



11,139



1,663

Sales and marketing expenses



89



2,778



415

Product development expenses



5,635



24,880



3,714

General and administrative expenses



200,683



16,314



2,436























Total



208,943



55,111



8,228

























