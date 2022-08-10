NEW TACO BELL OPENING IN PARKVILLE

The new location is being opened by Diversified Restaurant Group.

PARKVILLE, Mo., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Parkville Taco Bell will be celebrating its grand opening on August 19, and fans can Live Más and enjoy más. The Parkville restaurant is located at 7085 Elizabeth St. Parkville, MO 64152. Doors open at 7 a.m. and the first 100 guests will receive a free combo meal.

"We are excited to welcome guests to the new Parkville Taco Bell. and share with them our modernized restaurant," said SG Ellison, President for Diversified Restaurant Group. "The new location boasts a modern look inside and out, and features that elevate the guest experience. Our operations are also top-of-the-line, so our crew can better serve our customers."

With the store design, people who live and work in Parkville can Live Más more conveniently than ever before, with the drive-thru and mobile order capabilities. The restaurant offers guests a first-hand look at Diversified Restaurant Group and Taco Bell's enhanced store experience, with a modern look that provides a fresh, vibrant, and customer-centric environment.

The restaurant will offer all of the Taco Bell Mexican-inspired fan favorites of tacos, burritos, nachos, and more. In addition to dine-in, the Parkville location also offers a drive-thru, online ordering for pickup, and delivery.

The Parkville restaurant is owned and operated by Diversified Restaurant Group . The company owns nearly 300 Taco Bell locations across California, Nevada, Kansas, and Missouri and employs more than 5,000 team members.

For more information, visit www.tacobell.com .

About Diversified Restaurant Group

Diversified Restaurant Group is a restaurant business comprised of owners and operators working to innovate and grow with quick service and fast casual brands across the country. What started as a limited partnership in a 30-unit Taco Bell franchise in 2012, has since grown into a 300+ unit, multi-brand QSR operation with restaurants in Nevada, California, Kansas, Missouri and Alaska.

