U ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 6, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Unity Software Inc. Shareholders

U ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 6, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Unity Software Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: March 5, 2021 to May 10, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 6, 2022

No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in U:

https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/unity-software-class-action-loss-form?id=30644&from=4

Unity Software Inc. NEWS - U NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Unity Software Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) deficiencies in Unity's product platform reduced the accuracy of the Company's machine learning technology; (ii) the foregoing was likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's revenues; (iii) accordingly, Unity had overstated the Company's commercial and/or financial prospects for 2022; (iv) as a result, the Company was likely to have to reduce its fiscal 2022 guidance; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Unity you have until September 6, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Unity securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the U lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/unity-software-class-action-loss-form?id=30644&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

www.kleinstocklaw.com

View original content:

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm