Promethean Showcases New Edtech Strategies at the Tech & Admin Summit

Summit to provide attendees with the latest sustainable approaches and ideas to support going back to school with Promethean solutions

SEATTLE, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Promethean , a leading global education technology company, is hosting the Tech & Admin Summit on Thursday, August 18, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. EDT, to showcase how technology can better serve administrators, IT personnel, and schools regardless of the learning environments they are supporting.

(PRNewsfoto/Promethean) (PRNewswire)

The summit's keynote speaker, Ramsey Musallam, is a secondary science instructor at Sonoma Academy in Santa Rosa, California, and an adjunct professor of education at Sonoma State University and Concordia University. He develops and implements live and virtual inquiry-based STEM workshops for students and organizations across the country. His featured keynote will focus on using technology as a strategic classroom partner in designing learning environments grounded in inquiry fueled by student curiosity. The summit's featured speaker, Marlo Gaddis, is the chief technology officer for the Wake County Public School System. Her session will examine how to become a great digital leader by empowering others and supporting the learning, safety, and wellness of school staff, students, and parents.

For school administrators, the summit will explore the effective use of the Promethean ActivPanel, including edtech strategies, professional development resources, classroom tips and tricks, and shared successes to help throughout the school year. Attendees will gain a better understanding of what success can look like as they evaluate technology in their classrooms. For IT leaders, Promethean's field sales engineers will lead high-level sessions focused on the planning stages of Promethean technology implementation, managing devices, and sustainable support of these devices. These technical experts will also discuss how Promethean supports IT customers throughout the implementation journey. For more information on sessions and to register for the Tech & Admin Summit, click here .

About Promethean

Promethean is a leading education technology company working to transform the way the world learns and collaborates. From our founding in Blackburn, England, more than 25 years ago to our global operations in 22 countries today, we've continued to explore, innovate, and inspire—designing learning and collaboration tools that are built for breakthroughs. Our award-winning interactive display, ActivPanel, and lesson delivery software, ActivInspire and ClassFlow, were designed to engage students, connect colleagues, and bring out the brilliance in everyone. With headquarters in Seattle, Washington, and offices worldwide, Promethean is a subsidiary of the NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) group of companies. Visit us at PrometheanWorld.com .

©2022 Promethean. All Rights Reserved. Promethean, the Promethean logo, ActivPanel, ActivSync, ActivInspire, ActivConnect, ActivSound, ClassFlow, and Vellum are trademarks or registered trademarks of Promethean Limited in the United Kingdom, United States, and other countries around the world. All other product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders. Unless specifically identified as such, Promethean's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between Promethean and the owners of these trademarks.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Promethean