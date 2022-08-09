Martin's Potato Rolls Brings Back "Lunchbox Heroes" to Fight Childhood Hunger

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Martin's® Famous Potato Rolls and Bread partners with Blessings in a Backpack for their second annual "Lunchbox Heroes" campaign.

Help Martin's® Potato Rolls reach the goal of $20,000 donated to Blessings in a Backpack, to help fight childhood hunger! As an added bonus, any fan who votes for their lunchbox sidekicks will be automatically in the running to win this special weekly bonus prize: a custom logoed Martin's backpack! https://MyLunchBoxHero.com (PRNewswire)

This year, Martin's is searching for lunchbox sidekicks, all of those items that complement Martin's Potato Rolls and Bread, such as lunch meats, sliced cheeses, sandwich spreads, and side dishes too!

From now until September 24, consumers can enter their lunchbox preferences at MyLunchboxHero.com. For each successfully submitted form, Martin's will donate $5 to Blessings in a Backpack (up to a $20,000 donation in total) to help fight child hunger. Additionally, everyone who submits the form will automatically be entered for the chance to win a Martin's Potato Rolls backpack filled with back-to-school swag. For more details, please read the official rules at https://potatorolls.com/sweepstakes-rules/.

"Martin's has always firmly believed in the importance of giving back to the communities around us. Being a food manufacturer, we are thrilled to once again have the opportunity to partner with Blessings in a Backpack to combat childhood food insecurities as a part of our Lunchbox Heroes campaign," says Wendy Cowan, Marketing Manager at Martin's.

"Blessings in a Backpack is thrilled to kick off our second year of partnering with Martin's® Famous Potato Rolls and Bread! Because of partners like Martin's, we can continue providing hunger-free weekends to children across the United States. During these uncertain times when the pandemic and economy are weighing heavily on families across the country, Martin's support allows Blessings to help ensure children do not go hungry over the weekend," says Nikki Grizzle, Chief Marketing and Strategic Partnerships Officer for Blessings in a Backpack.

To learn more and to share you or your child's favorite lunchbox ingredients, visit: https://MyLunchBoxHero.com .

ABOUT BLESSINGS IN A BACKPACK



Hunger has both short- and long-term negative effects on children's health and ability to succeed in school. Blessings in a Backpack mobilizes communities, individuals, and resources to provide food on the weekends for elementary school children across America who might otherwise go hungry. Blessings in a Backpack will provide 2.5 million hunger-free weekends this school year for kids in 45 states and Washington, D.C. Visit www.blessingsinabackpack.org to learn how you can end childhood hunger on the weekends in your community.

Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.® is a family owned and operated consumer goods company headquartered in Chambersburg, PA, with a second bakery in Valdosta, GA. The Martin's company focuses on baking high-quality bread and roll products using high-quality ingredients. They are rigorously dedicated to extraordinary taste, quality, and customer service that proudly represents their legacy of cherished eating experiences and truly sets them apart from their competitors. Since the 1950s, the business has expanded from a home garage business into two commercial baking plants and continues to grow and flourish in areas of established distribution. For more information, visit: www.potatorolls.com.

