Income Verification Platform Truework Raises $50M Series C

The fintech startup will help modern lenders efficiently verify income and employment while empowering consumers with safer and more accurate data

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Truework , a fintech company that provides income and employment verification for the nation's largest mortgage, auto, and consumer lenders to approve more borrowers in a fraction of the time, today announced it raised $50 million in Series C funding.

Leading the Series C round was G Squared, with returning investors Sequoia Capital, Activant Capital, and Khosla Ventures also participating. New investors include Indeed, Human Capital, and Four Rivers Group. The completion of this round will support planned product development, additional hiring, and foster the company's continued growth as an efficient, secure, and user-friendly platform for income and employment verification.

By digitizing and simplifying the income and employment verification process for banks, lenders, payroll providers, and HR departments, Truework streamlines the lending process for both lender and borrower. With consumer consent as a foundation, Truework verifies income for important extensions of credit, such as mortgages and auto loans.

"Automation and efficiency are at the heart of what we do at Truework, and building the future with a consumer-first mindset goes into every decision we make," said Truework CEO Ryan Sandler. "With access to over 35 million (and counting) US employee records, Truework enables lenders to convert more borrowers and make faster credit decisions with verified income. Series C funding will help us further empower both sides of the verification equation and help build a more efficient, secure, and stable credit system."

From local credit unions to large banks, Truework connects consumers to more than 17,000 lenders across the country, often enabling income verification within seconds, increasing applicant conversion by up to 14%, and reducing verification cost per loan by 60%.

Truework will service more than 12 million income and employment requests in 2022, from more than 20,000 small businesses and 100 enterprises. Its mortgage customers include 20 of the top 25 lenders, like Fairway Independent Mortgage, Caliber, Guaranteed Rate, Citizens Bank, and LoanDepot. Its recent expansion into consumer lending has won customers like Carvana, Octane, and Figure.

"Truework's vision, leadership, and technology are skillfully­-calibrated to the current landscape," said G Squared Partner Spencer McLeod. "Rising rates and market uncertainty are catalyzing lenders to optimize their approval process. People applying for loans expect decisions to be made quickly, they seek options that offer control over personal data and insight into how it's used. Truework has delivered that solution to some of the nation's largest banks and most future-forward investors. We are excited about Truework's future vision to empower consumers and are proud to support their expansion."

About Truework

Truework is redesigning the credit system with consumers at the core. On a mission to empower individuals to own and control their personal data, Truework provides an API-enabled platform for income and employment verification that is more efficient, accurate and secure. Using Truework as a Consumer Reporting Agency operating in compliance with FCRA, banks, lenders and background check providers can verify any U.S. employee. Through partnerships with payroll providers such as Gusto, Zenefits, and BambooHR, Truework has the second-largest instant verification network with over 35 million employees. To learn more, visit www.truework.com .

About G Squared

G Squared is a global venture capital firm that partners with dynamic companies throughout their life cycles as a complete capital solutions provider, working to create value for companies, investors, employees, and other stakeholders. The firm focuses on investments in growth-stage technology companies and has invested in over 100 portfolio companies since it was founded in 2011. For more information on G Squared and its portfolio, visit: www.gsquared.com .

