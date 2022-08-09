GPARENCY Commercial Mortgage Brokerage Signs One of Their Best Months in July

GPARENCY signed 36 contracts in the month of July, reaching their third best month in history

HOWELL, N.J., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GPARENCY , one of the nation's premier commercial mortgage brokers, has gained growing popularity in the CREF industry for their unique subscription-based pricing where their brokers will close your deal at their cost of $11K. GPARENCY saw one of its highest production months in the company's history in July, closing and signing on several large loans and 36 contracts within the past 30 days.

GPARENCY Logo (PRNewsfoto/GPARENCY) (PRNewswire)

Included in these 36 contracts, GPARENCY closed on loans such as a $12.5M multifamily bridge loan in Atlanta, Georgia, and a $9.2M multifamily bridge loan in New Jersey.

When asked about the company's fast growth and increase in large deals, the owner and CEO of the company, Ira Zlotowitz, said, "Our vision for GPARENCY has always been to shift the narrative of the CRE industry with better value through execution and pricing. The borrowers who have tried GPARENCY rave about the difference, and that's the greatest satisfaction for our team at the end of the day." Zlotowitz said the GPARENCY team plans to propel forward with the same momentum as they continue in the third quarter of the year.

About GPARENCY

GPARENCY is one of America's premier commercial mortgage brokerages. Based in Zoom, USA, the company operates under an innovative pricing model that enables borrowers to secure funding using a customizable fixed-fee membership model. Founded in November, 2021, the company has attracted national attention for its disrupting pricing structure and reliable reputation for closing complex deals.

Shlomo Zaks , media@gparency.com CONTACT:

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GPARENCY