Fusion Connect Appoints Andrew Langford Chief Financial Officer and Lisa Matthews Senior Vice President of Human Resources Rounding Out the Executive Team

ATLANTA, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Connect , a leading provider of managed security and collaboration services, today announced two strategic appointments designed to continue to strengthen the culture of high performance and drive revenue growth while reinforcing the strategic growth vision of the organization.

Andrew Langford, CFO at Fusion Connect (PRNewswire)

As CFO, Langford will lead the financial strategy for Fusion Connect, with a focus on financial execution to drive global revenue growth and profitability. Andrew brings over 20 years of global experience in telecommunications, financial technology and healthcare industries. Most recently he served as CFO of Claims Cost Solutions (CCS) at Zelis, a private equity-owned healthcare and financial technology company. Before Zelis, he was Senior Vice President of Business Financial Services in the Americas at Global Payments Inc., where he was responsible for the company's finance functions in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, and Mexico.

"Andrew's experience supporting innovative and international growth, deep knowledge of the technology space, and a long history of financial leadership is a great addition to Fusion Connect's leadership team, and will enable us to continue our business transformation journey and accelerate our growth," said Brian Crotty, CEO at Fusion Connect.

"Fusion Connect's award-winning client service is what differentiates the company from other managed service providers and is the key to creating new value for clients, partners, and investors," Langford said. "The company is on the precipice of an exciting phase of growth and I'm eager to take Fusion Connect's success to new levels."

In her new role, Lisa Matthews will lead all areas of the company's human resource functions, with a particular focus on people and corporate culture. Matthews is an accomplished, results-oriented leader with 25 years of global leadership experience in human resources across multiple industries, including technology and professional services. Prior to joining Fusion Connect, Matthews was at Alight Solutions, where she served as Vice President of Human Resources. Before Alight, Matthews was Director of Human Resources for Aon Hewitt. There she led the organizational design, onboarding architecture, and business integration efforts with a focus on operational excellence.

"Lisa's relentless dedication to people and her leadership will be invaluable to our organization," said Crotty. "Her experience collaborating with business leaders to develop and implement effective talent strategies will enhance company culture and help continue to rapidly build our team."

"In today's hybrid work environment, we need to consider people beyond the location they're working from and empower them with all the tools and resources they need to keep Fusion Connect on a successful trajectory," said Matthews. "This company has an established culture of candor and strong leadership that I look forward to building upon as Fusion Connect continues to grow."

About Fusion Connect

Fusion Connect manages, orchestrates, and secures the critical technology infrastructure that enables the connected enterprise. We tailor our highly available and secure cloud communication, collaboration, security, and network management platforms to meet the unique needs of our mid-market and enterprise customers. Our AI-based management systems, along with our highly skilled technicians, dynamically ensure world-class application performance under any conditions. For more information, go to www.fusionconnect.com or call us at +1-866-829-4318.

Press Contact:

Ruzanna Tantushyan

Director of Corporate Communications, Fusion Connect

PR@fusionconnect.com

Lisa Matthews, SVP of HR at Fusion Connect (PRNewswire)

Fusion Connect (PRNewsfoto/Fusion) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fusion Connect