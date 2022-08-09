Custom Truck One Source, Inc. Reports Strong Quarterly Gross Profit Growth

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Custom Truck One Source, Inc. ("CTOS," "we," "our," or the "Company") (NYSE: CTOS), a leading provider of specialty equipment to the electric utility, telecom, rail, and other infrastructure-related end markets, today reported financial results for its second quarterly period ended June 30, 2022. Our results are reported for our three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions ("ERS"), Truck and Equipment Sales ("TES") and Aftermarket Parts and Services ("APS"). ERS encompasses our core rental business, inclusive of sales of rental equipment to our customers. TES encompasses our specialized truck and equipment production and sales activities. APS encompasses sales and rentals of parts, tools and other supplies to our customers, as well as our aftermarket repair service operations.

NYSE: CTOS (PRNewsfoto/Custom Truck One Source, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

CTOS Second Quarter Highlights

Total quarterly revenue of $362.1 million , with growth in rental revenue of 13.7% from continued strong rental demand

Quarterly gross profit improvement of $36.1 million , or 77.3%, to $82.8 million compared to $46.7 million for second quarter 2021

Gross profit, excluding rental equipment depreciation, increased 27.0% to $126.1 million compared to $99.3 million pro forma second quarter 2021

Quarterly net income of $13.6 million , including $6.0 million related to the continuing post-acquisition integration related expenses, compared to a net loss of $129.4 million in second quarter 2021

Quarterly Adjusted EBITDA of $85.4 million compared to $70.2 million in second quarter 2021

Updating full-year revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance

Announced appointment of Christopher J. Eperjesy as Chief Financial Officer

Announced a stock repurchase program for up to $30 million of the Company's common stock

"Our entire team delivered strong second quarter results despite the continued headwinds stemming from supply chain constraints and inflation. I am proud that we achieved record production levels, completing more vehicles in the second quarter of 2022 than any other quarter in our history," said Fred Ross, Chief Executive Officer of CTOS. "While we are disappointed by the limitations caused by certain constrained production inputs, our second quarter results and the improving production momentum position us well for the second half of the year. We continue to focus on operational optimization so we can fully realize the benefits of our scale and our one-stop-shop business model. Custom Truck's commitment to our customers remains unmatched and we are steadfastly focused on meeting continued very strong customer demand across all three of our business segments."

Summary Actual Financial Results



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

Three Months

Ended

March 31, 2022

Actual (in $000s) 2022 Actual

2021 Actual

2022 Actual

2021 Actual

Rental revenue $ 112,055

$ 98,539

$ 221,200

$ 146,828

$ 109,145 Equipment sales 218,506

247,675

445,692

265,662

227,186 Parts and services revenue 31,545

28,897

61,690

40,920

30,145 Total revenue $ 362,106

$ 375,111

$ 728,582

$ 453,410

$ 366,476 Gross profit $ 82,758

$ 46,690

$ 167,251

$ 66,909

$ 84,493 Net income (loss) $ 13,623

$ (129,356)

$ 10,350

$ (157,263)

$ (3,273) Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 85,383

$ 70,241

$ 176,860

$ 97,772

$ 91,477

1 - Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Further information and reconciliations for our non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable financial measure under United States generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("GAAP") is included at the end of this press release.

Summary Pro Forma Financial Results1

The summary combined financial data below for the six months ended June 30, 2021 is presented on a pro forma basis to give effect to the following as if they occurred on January 1, 2020: (i) the acquisition of Custom Truck LP (the "Acquisition") and related impacts of purchase accounting, (ii) borrowings under the new debt structure and (iii) repayment of previously existing debt of Nesco Holdings and Custom Truck LP.



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (in $000s) 2022 Actual

2021 Actual

2022 Actual

2021 Pro Forma1 Rental revenue $ 112,055

$ 98,539

$ 221,200

$ 198,801 Equipment sales 218,506

247,675

445,692

511,617 Parts and services revenue 31,545

28,897

61,690

59,463 Total revenue $ 362,106

$ 375,111

$ 728,582

$ 769,881 Gross profit $ 82,758

$ 46,690

$ 167,251

$ 139,406 Net income (loss) $ 13,623

$ (129,356)

$ 10,350

$ (51,284) Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 85,383

$ 70,241

$ 176,860

$ 143,106



1 - The above pro forma information is presented for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, in accordance with Article 11 of Regulation S-X. The information presented gives effect to the following as if they occurred on January 1, 2020: (i) the Acquisition, (ii) borrowings under the senior secured notes and the asset-based credit facility used to repay certain debt in connection with the Acquisition, (iii) extinguishment of Custom Truck LP's prior credit facility and term loan borrowings assumed in the Acquisition and immediately repaid on April 1, 2021, and (iv) extinguishment of Nesco Holdings' prior credit facility and its senior secured notes repaid in connection with the Acquisition. The pro forma information is not necessarily indicative of the Company's results of operations had the Acquisition been completed on January 1, 2020, nor is it necessarily indicative of the Company's future results. The pro forma information does not reflect any cost savings from operating efficiencies, synergies, or revenue opportunities that could result from the Acquisition.

2 - Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Further information and reconciliations for our non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable financial measure under GAAP is included at the end of this press release.

Summary Actual Financial Results by Segment

Segment performance is presented below for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 and March 31, 2022, and for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021. Segment performance for the six months ended June 30, 2021, includes Custom Truck LP from April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021.

Equipment Rental Solutions



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

Three Months

Ended

March 31, 2022 (in $000s) 2022

2021

2022

2021

Rental revenue $ 108,109

$ 95,081

$ 213,670

$ 139,811

$ 105,561 Equipment sales 37,200

32,555

96,553

43,040

59,353 Total revenue 145,309

127,636

310,223

182,851

164,914 Cost of rental revenue 27,851

27,524

52,642

43,061

24,791 Cost of equipment sales 30,418

34,529

73,648

41,269

43,230 Depreciation of rental equipment 42,384

42,192

86,350

59,077

43,966 Total cost of revenue 100,653

104,245

212,640

143,407

111,987 Gross profit $ 44,656

$ 23,391

$ 97,583

$ 39,444

$ 52,927

Truck and Equipment Sales



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

Three Months

Ended

March 31, 2022 (in $000s) 2022

2021

2022

2021

Equipment sales $ 181,306

$ 215,120

$ 349,139

$ 222,622

$ 167,833 Cost of equipment sales 154,177

194,810

298,225

201,735

144,048 Gross profit $ 27,129

$ 20,310

$ 50,914

$ 20,887

$ 23,785

Aftermarket Parts and Services



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

Three Months

Ended

March 31, 2022 (in $000s) 2022

2021

2022

2021

Rental revenue $ 3,946

$ 3,458

$ 7,530

$ 7,017

$ 3,584 Parts and services revenue 31,545

28,897

61,690

40,920

30,145 Total revenue 35,491

32,355

69,220

47,937

33,729 Cost of revenue 23,578

28,379

48,528

39,413

24,950 Depreciation of rental equipment 940

987

1,938

1,946

998 Total cost of revenue 24,518

29,366

50,466

41,359

25,948 Gross profit $ 10,973

$ 2,989

$ 18,754

$ 6,578

$ 7,781

Summary Combined Operating Metrics



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

Three Months

Ended

March 31, 2022 (in $000s) 2022

2021

2022

2021

Ending OEC(a) (as of period end) $ 1,399,500

$ 1,338,700

$ 1,399,500

$ 1,338,700

$ 1,364,660 Average OEC on rent(b) $ 1,150,400

$ 1,084,709

$ 1,150,800

$ 1,066,318

$ 1,119,100 Fleet utilization(c) 82.8 %

80.9 %

82.6 %

79.9 %

82.5 % OEC on rent yield(d) 39.2 %

37.9 %

39.1 %

37.3 %

39.1 % Sales order backlog(e) (as of period end) $ 663,619

$ 222,661

$ 663,619

$ 222,661

$ 586,368





(a) Ending OEC — original equipment cost ("OEC") is the original equipment cost of units at a given point in time. (b) Average OEC on rent — Average OEC on rent is calculated as the weighted-average OEC on rent during the stated period. (c) Fleet utilization — total number of days the rental equipment was rented during a specified period of time divided by the total number of days available during the same period and weighted based on OEC. (d) OEC on rent yield ("ORY") — a measure of return realized by our rental fleet during a 12-month period. ORY is calculated as rental revenue (excluding freight recovery and ancillary fees) during the stated period divided by the Average OEC on rent for the same period. For period less than 12 months, the ORY is adjusted to an annualized basis. (e) Sales order backlog — purchase orders received for products expected to be shipped within the next 12 months, although shipment dates are subject to change due to design modifications or changes in other customer requirements. Sales order backlog should not be considered an accurate measure of future net sales.

Management Commentary

Total revenue in the second quarter of 2022 was characterized by strong customer demand for rental equipment and for parts sales and service. Second quarter 2022 rental revenue increased 13.7% to $112.1 million, compared to $98.5 million in the second quarter of 2021, reflecting our continued expansion of our rental fleet and pricing gains. Parts sales and service revenue increased 9.2% to $31.5 million, compared to $28.9 million in the second quarter of 2021. Equipment sales decreased 11.8% in the second quarter of 2022 to $218.5 million, compared to $247.7 million in the second quarter of 2021 impacted by continued supply chain challenges.

In our ERS segment, rental revenue in the second quarter of 2022 was $108.1 million compared to $95.1 million in the second quarter of 2021, a 13.7% increase. Fleet utilization remained relatively steady at 83% compared to 81% in the second quarter of 2021. Gross profit (excluding depreciation) in the segment was $87.0 million, compared to $65.6 million in the second quarter of 2021, representing strong growth over the prior year period.

Revenue in our TES segment declined 15.7%, to $181.3 million in the second quarter of 2022, from $215.1 million in the second quarter of 2021, as a result of supply chain challenges relating to the segment's inventory suppliers. Gross profit improved by 33.6% to $27.1 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared to $20.3 million in the second quarter of 2021. Despite the impact on second quarter sales volume, TES continued to see strength in product demand as sales order backlog grew by 13.2% to $664.0 million compared to the end of the first quarter of 2022, and is up almost 200% from the second quarter of 2021.

APS segment revenue experienced an increase of $3.1 million, or 9.7%, in the second quarter of 2022, to $35.5 million, as compared to $32.4 million in the second quarter of 2021, driven by growth in volume of parts sales and tools and accessories rentals. Gross profit margin in the segment saw significant improvement from the impact of operational improvements in our distribution network, pricing gains and increased rentals.

Net income was $13.6 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared to a net loss of $129.4 million for the second quarter of 2021. Second quarter 2022 includes mark-to-market income of $13.1 million on the Company's stock purchase warrants. Second quarter 2021 included significant expenses associated with the acquisition of Custom Truck LP, including loss on extinguishment of debt and other transaction expenses. This represents our first positive net income quarter since the merger was announced in April of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2022 was $85.4 million, compared to $70.2 million for the second quarter of 2021. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was largely driven by growth in rental and pricing gains that contributed to margin expansion in all three of our segments.

CTOS had cash and cash equivalents of $28.5 million as of June 30, 2022, and debt outstanding net of cash and cash equivalents ("net debt"), including finance leases, was $1,361.4 million as of June 30, 2022. Our net leverage ratio, which is net debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA, was 3.81 as of June 30, 2022. Availability under the senior secured credit facility was $310.2 million as of June 30, 2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, we added $127.2 million to our rental fleet.

2022 Outlook Update

Based on year-to-date performance, continued market strength, our current sales order backlog, and the ongoing supply chain environment, we are updating our full-year revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance at this time. Supply chain challenges are primarily impacting our ability to deliver new vehicles to TES customers. We are reaffirming guidance for the ERS and APS segments.

2022 Consolidated Outlook





Revenue $1,540 million — $1,650 million Adjusted EBITDA1 $385 million — $400 million







2022 Revenue Outlook by Segment





ERS $610 million — $650 million TES $800 million — $850 million APS $130 million — $150 million



1 - CTOS is not able to forecast net income on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability and difficulty in predicting certain items that affect GAAP net income including, but not limited to, customer buyout requests on rentals with rental purchase options, income tax expense and changes in fair value of derivative financial instruments. Adjusted EBITDA should not be used to predict net income as the difference between the two measures is variable.

Recent Events

As we announced last week, the Company's Board of Directors appointed Christopher J. Eperjesy to serve as Chief Financial Officer, effective August 15, 2022. Mr. Eperjesy succeeds Todd Barrett, who will continue his role as Chief Accounting Officer.

Last week, we also announced that our Board of Directors authorized a stock repurchase program for up to $30 million of the Company's common stock. Under the repurchase program, repurchases can be made from time to time using a variety of methods, which may include open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions, or otherwise, all in accordance with the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission and other applicable legal requirements. The specific timing, price and size of purchases will depend on prevailing stock prices, general economic and market conditions, and other considerations. The repurchase program does not obligate the Company to acquire any particular amount of its common stock, and the repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time at the Company's discretion.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

The Company has scheduled a conference call at 5:00 P.M. Eastern Time on August 9, 2022, to discuss its second quarter 2022 financial results. A webcast will be publicly available at: investors.customtruck.com. To listen by phone, please dial 1-855-327-6837 or 1-631-891-4304. A replay of the call will be available until midnight, Tuesday, August 16, 2022, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317‑6671 and entering passcode 10019703.

ABOUT CTOS

CTOS is one of the largest providers of specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications and rail markets in North America. CTOS offers its specialized equipment to a diverse customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks and rail systems. The Company's coast-to-coast rental fleet of more than 9,600 units includes aerial devices, boom trucks, cranes, digger derricks, pressure drills, stringing gear, hi-rail equipment, repair parts, tools and accessories. For more information, please visit investors.customtruck.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company's management's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in this press release. This press release is based on certain assumptions that the Company's management has made in light of its experience in the industry, as well as the Company's perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors the Company believes are appropriate in these circumstances. As you read and consider this press release, you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. Many factors could affect the Company's actual performance and results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in this press release. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include: difficulty in integrating the Nesco Holdings and Custom Truck LP businesses and fully realizing the anticipated benefits of the Acquisition; as well as significant transaction and transition costs that we will continue to incur following the Acquisition; material disruptions to our operation and manufacturing locations as a result of public health concerns, including the COVID-19 pandemic, equipment failures, natural disasters, work stoppages, power outages or other reasons; the cyclical nature of demand for our products and services and our vulnerability to industry, regional and national downturns, which impact, among others, our ability to manage our rental equipment; our inability to obtain raw materials, component parts and/or finished goods in a timely and cost-effective manner; and our inability to manage our rental equipment in an effective manner; any further increase in the cost of new equipment that we purchase for use in our rental fleet or for our sales inventory; disruptions in our supply chain as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; aging or obsolescence of our existing equipment, and the fluctuations of market value thereof; our inability to recruit and retain the experienced personnel, including skilled technicians, we need to compete in our industries; e; disruptions in our information technology systems or a compromise of our system security, limiting our ability to effectively monitor and control our operations, adjust to changing market conditions, and implement strategic initiatives; unfavorable conditions in the capital and credit markets and our inability to obtain additional capital as required; our dependence on a limited number of manufacturers and suppliers and on third-party contractors to provide us with various services to assist us with conducting our business; potential impairment charges; our exposure to various risks related to legal proceedings or claims, and our failure to comply with relevant laws and regulations, including those related to occupational health and safety, the environment, government contracts, and data privacy and data security; the interest of our majority stockholder, which may not be consistent with the other stockholders; our significant indebtedness, which may adversely affect our financial position, limit our available cash and our access to additional capital, prevent us from growing our business and increase our risk of default; our inability to attract and retain highly skilled personnel and our inability to retain our senior management; our inability to generate cash, which could lead to a default; significant operating and financial restrictions imposed by the Indenture and the ABL Credit Agreement; increases in unionization rate in our workforce; changes in interest rates, which could increase our debt service obligations on the variable rate indebtedness and decrease our net income and cash flows; and the phase-out of LIBOR and uncertainty as to its replacement. For a more complete description of these and other possible risks and uncertainties, please refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and its subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements.

INVESTOR CONTACT

Brian Perman, Vice President, Investor Relations

(844) 403-6138

investors@customtruck.com

CUSTOM TRUCK ONE SOURCE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

The condensed consolidated statements of operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 includes the results of Custom Truck LP from April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021.



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 (in $000s except per share data) 2022

2021

2022

2021

Revenue

















Rental revenue $ 112,055

$ 98,539

$ 221,200

$ 146,828

$ 109,145 Equipment sales 218,506

247,675

445,692

265,662

227,186 Parts sales and services 31,545

28,897

61,690

40,920

30,145 Total revenue 362,106

375,111

728,582

453,410

366,476 Cost of Revenue

















Cost of rental revenue 28,791

29,013

54,584

45,941

25,793 Depreciation of rental equipment 43,324

43,179

88,288

61,023

44,964 Cost of equipment sales 184,595

229,339

371,873

243,004

187,278 Cost of parts sales and services 22,638

26,890

46,586

36,533

23,948 Total cost of revenue 279,348

328,421

561,331

386,501

281,983 Gross Profit 82,758

46,690

167,251

66,909

84,493 Operating Expenses

















Selling, general and administrative expenses 48,779

51,264

102,434

63,314

53,655 Amortization 6,871

13,332

20,206

14,086

13,335 Non-rental depreciation 2,317

951

5,364

972

3,047 Transaction expenses and other 6,046

24,575

10,694

35,023

4,648 Total operating expenses 64,013

90,122

138,698

113,395

74,685 Operating Income (Loss) 18,745

(43,432)

28,553

(46,486)

9,808 Other Expense

















Loss on extinguishment of debt —

61,695

—

61,695

— Interest expense, net 20,281

19,723

39,437

34,629

19,156 Financing and other expense (income) (15,078)

(2,058)

(24,158)

3,799

(9,080) Total other expense 5,203

79,360

15,279

100,123

10,076 Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 13,542

(122,792)

13,274

(146,609)

(268) Income Tax Expense (Benefit) (81)

6,564

2,924

10,654

3,005 Net Income (Loss) $ 13,623

$ (129,356)

$ 10,350

$ (157,263)

$ (3,273)



















Net Income (Loss) Per Share

















Basic $ 0.05

$ (0.53)

$ 0.04

$ (1.07)

$ (0.01) Diluted $ 0.05

$ (0.53)

$ 0.04

$ (1.07)

$ (0.01)

CUSTOM TRUCK ONE SOURCE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)

(in $000s) June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021 Assets





Current Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 28,524

$ 35,902 Accounts receivable, net 168,916

168,394 Financing receivables, net 35,496

28,649 Inventory 536,087

410,542 Prepaid expenses and other 13,800

13,217 Total current assets 782,823

656,704 Property and equipment, net 107,940

108,612 Rental equipment, net 834,164

834,325 Goodwill 705,973

695,865 Intangible assets, net 318,661

327,840 Operating lease assets 35,316

36,014 Other assets 29,538

24,406 Total Assets $ 2,814,415

$ 2,683,766 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current Liabilities





Accounts payable $ 127,635

$ 91,123 Accrued expenses 52,400

60,337 Deferred revenue and customer deposits 28,820

35,791 Floor plan payables - trade 71,272

72,714 Floor plan payables - non-trade 239,514

165,239 Operating lease liabilities - current 5,266

4,987 Current maturities of long-term debt 3,177

6,354 Current portion of finance lease obligations 3,175

4,038 Total current liabilities 531,259

440,583 Long-term debt, net 1,349,964

1,308,265 Finance leases 3,335

5,109 Operating lease liabilities - noncurrent 30,623

31,514 Deferred income taxes 24,497

15,621 Derivative, warrants and other liabilities 4,612

24,164 Total long-term liabilities 1,413,031

1,384,673 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' Equity





Common stock 25

25 Treasury stock (4,463)

(3,020) Additional paid-in capital 1,514,339

1,508,995 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,636)

— Accumulated deficit (637,140)

(647,490) Total stockholders' equity 870,125

858,510 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 2,814,415

$ 2,683,766

CUSTOM TRUCK ONE SOURCE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)

The condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for the six months ended June 30, 2021 include the cash flows of Custom Truck LP from April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022.



Six Months Ended June 30, (in $000s) 2022

2021 Operating activities





Net income (loss) $ 10,350

$ (157,263) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash flow from operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 117,120

79,163 Amortization of debt issuance costs 2,158

2,239 Loss on extinguishment of debt —

61,695 Provision for losses on accounts receivable 4,545

6,177 Share-based compensation 5,148

7,860 (Gain) loss on sales and disposals of rental equipment (22,905)

2,882 Gain on insurance proceeds - damaged equipment —

(650) Change in fair value of derivative and warrants (18,822)

6,880 Deferred tax expense (benefit) 2,575

9,849 Changes in assets and liabilities:





Accounts and financing receivables (10,744)

(13,141) Inventories (125,021)

43,553 Prepaids, operating leases and other (1,821)

(2,852) Operating lease assets and liabilities 85

220 Accounts payable 32,480

11,937 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (8,099)

(13) Floor plan payables - trade, net (1,441)

(6,927) Customer deposits and deferred revenue (6,972)

5,616 Net cash flow from operating activities (21,364)

57,225 Investing activities





Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (49,832)

(1,334,285) Purchases of rental equipment (127,237)

(65,873) Proceeds from sales and disposals of rental equipment 96,143

41,708 Other investing activities, net (11,763)

(1,777) Net cash flow from investing activities (92,689)

(1,360,227) Financing activities





Proceeds from debt —

947,420 Proceeds from issuance of common stock —

883,000 Payment of common stock issuance costs —

(6,386) Payment of premiums on debt extinguishment —

(53,469) Share-based payments (1,247)

(586) Borrowings under revolving credit facilities 75,000

441,084 Repayments under revolving credit facilities (34,945)

(307,055) Repayments of notes payable (3,791)

(494,220) Finance lease payments (2,639)

(2,579) Acquisition of inventory through floor plan payables - non-trade 293,241

84,619 Repayment of floor plan payables - non-trade (218,965)

(130,334) Payment of debt issuance costs —

(34,694) Net cash flow from financing activities 106,654

1,326,800 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 21

— Net Change in Cash and Cash Equivalents (7,378)

23,798 Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period 35,902

3,412 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period $ 28,524

$ 27,210









Six Months Ended June 30, (in $000s) 2022

2021 Supplemental Cash Flow Information





Cash paid for interest $ 38,417

$ 40,227 Cash paid for income taxes —

122 Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities:





Non-cash consideration - acquisition of business —

187,935 Rental equipment sales in accounts receivable 1,145

2,077

CUSTOM TRUCK ONE SOURCE, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL AND PERFORMANCE MEASURES

In our press release and schedules, and on the related conference call, we report certain financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). We utilize these financial measures to manage our business on a day-to-day basis and some of these measures are commonly used in our industry to evaluate performance. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide investors expanded insight to assess performance, in addition to the standard GAAP-based financial measures. The press release schedules reconcile the most directly comparable GAAP measure to each non-GAAP measure that we refer to. Although management evaluates and presents these non-GAAP measures for the reasons described herein, please be aware that these non-GAAP measures have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenue, operating income/loss, net income/loss, earnings/loss per share or any other comparable operating measure prescribed by GAAP. In addition, we may calculate and/or present these non-GAAP financial measures differently than measures with the same or similar names that other companies report, and as a result, the non-GAAP measures we report may not be comparable to those reported by others.

Custom Truck LP became a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company on April 1, 2021. The Company's condensed consolidated financial statements prepared under GAAP include Custom Truck LP from April 1, 2021. Accordingly, the financial information presented under GAAP for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022 is not comparable to the financial information of the six-month period ended June 30, 2021. As a result, we have included information on a "pro forma combined basis" as further described below, which we believe provides for more meaningful year-over-year comparability.

Pro Forma Financial Information. The unaudited pro forma combined financial information presented on the subsequent pages give effect to the Company's acquisition of Custom Truck LP, as if the Acquisition had occurred on January 1, 2020, and is presented to facilitate comparisons with our results following the Acquisition. This information has been prepared in accordance with Article 11 of Regulation S-X. Such unaudited pro forma combined financial information also uses the estimated fair value of assets and liabilities on April 1, 2021, the closing date of the Acquisition, and makes the following assumptions: (1) removes acquisition-related costs and charges that were recognized in the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements in the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, and applies these costs and charges as if the transactions had occurred on January 1, 2020; (2) removes the loss on the extinguishment of debt that was recognized in the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements in the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and applies the charge to the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, as if the debt extinguishment giving rise to the loss had occurred on January 1, 2020; (3) adjusts for the impacts of purchase accounting in the three and six months ended June 30, 2021; (4) adjusts interest expense, including amortization of debt issuance costs, to reflect borrowings on the ABL Facility and issuance of the 2029 Secured Notes, as if the funds had been borrowed and the 2029 Secured Notes had been issued on January 1, 2020 and used to repay pre-acquisition debt; and, (5) adjusts for the income tax effect using a tax rate of 25%.

Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA. We present Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA as if the Acquisition had occurred on January 1, 2020. Refer to the reconciliation of pro forma combined net income (loss) to Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six-month period ended June 30, 2021 in this press release.

CUSTOM TRUCK ONE SOURCE, INC. SCHEDULE 1 — ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (unaudited)

The Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation for the six months ended June 30, 2021 includes the results of Custom Truck LP from April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021.



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

Three Months

Ended

March 31, 2022 (in $000s) 2022

Actual

2021

Actual

2022

Actual

2021

Actual

Net income (loss) $ 13,623

$ (129,356)

$ 10,350

$ (157,263)

$ (3,273) Interest expense 18,050

17,602

35,495

32,508

17,445 Income tax expense (benefit) (81)

6,564

2,924

10,654

3,005 Depreciation and amortization 54,620

60,062

117,120

79,163

62,500 EBITDA 86,212

(45,128)

165,889

(34,938)

79,677 Adjustments:

















Non-cash purchase accounting impact (1) 2,367

21,387

11,393

21,440

9,026 Transaction and integration costs (2) 6,043

24,601

10,691

35,345

4,648 Loss on extinguishment of debt (3) —

61,695

—

61,695

— Sales-type lease adjustment (4) 2,032

(510)

2,561

(510)

529 Share-based payments (5) 1,784

7,162

5,148

7,860

3,364 Change in fair value of derivative and warrants (6) (13,055)

1,034

(18,822)

6,880

(5,767) Adjusted EBITDA $ 85,383

$ 70,241

$ 176,860

$ 97,772

$ 91,477

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) plus interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and further adjusted for non-cash purchase accounting impact, transaction and process improvement costs, including business integration expenses, share-based payments, the change in fair value of derivative instruments, sales-type lease adjustment, and other special charges that are not expected to recur. This non-GAAP measure is subject to certain limitations.

(1) Represents the non-cash impact of purchase accounting, net of accumulated depreciation, on the cost of equipment and inventory sold. The equipment and inventory acquired received a purchase accounting step-up in basis, which is a non-cash adjustment to the equipment cost pursuant to our credit agreement. (2) Represents transaction costs related to acquisitions of businesses, including post-acquisition integration costs, which are recognized within operating expenses in our consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Net Income (Loss). These expenses are comprised of professional consultancy, legal, tax and accounting fees. Also included are expenses associated with the integration of acquired businesses. (3) Loss on extinguishment of debt represents a special charge, which is not expected to recur. Such charges are adjustments pursuant to our credit agreement. (4) Represents the adjustment for the impact of sales-type lease accounting for certain leases containing rental purchase options (or "RPOs"), as the application of sales-type lease accounting is not deemed to be representative of the ongoing cash flows of the underlying rental contracts. This adjustment is made pursuant to our credit agreement.



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 (in $000s) 2022

2021

2022

2021

Equipment sales $ (7,671)

$ (6,806)

$ (19,908)

$ (13,738)

$ (12,237) Cost of equipment sales 6,765

4,995

17,135

10,863

10,370 Gross profit (906)

(1,811)

(2,773)

(2,875)

(1,867) Interest income (2,220)

(1,519)

(5,108)

(3,552)

(2,888) Rentals invoiced 5,158

2,820

10,442

5,917

5,284 Sales-type lease adjustment $ 2,032

$ (510)

$ 2,561

$ (510)

$ 529





(5) Represents non-cash share-based compensation expense associated with the issuance of stock options and restricted stock units. (6) Represents the charge to earnings for our interest rate collar and the change in fair value of the liability for warrants.

CUSTOM TRUCK ONE SOURCE, INC. SCHEDULE 2 — SUPPLEMENTAL PRO FORMA INFORMATION (unaudited) Pro Forma Combined Statements of Operations — Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

(in $000s) Custom Truck One

Source, Inc.

Pro Forma

Adjustmentsa

Pro Forma

Combined Rental revenue $ 98,539

$ —

$ 98,539 Equipment sales 247,675

—

247,675 Parts sales and services 28,897

—

28,897 Total revenue 375,111

—

375,111 Cost of revenue 285,242

(9,388) b 275,854 Depreciation of rental equipment 43,179

—

43,179 Total cost of revenue 328,421

(9,388)

319,033 Gross profit 46,690

9,388

56,078 Selling, general and administrative 51,264

—

51,264 Amortization 13,332

—

13,332 Non-rental depreciation 951

—

951 Transaction expenses and other 24,575

(24,575) c — Total operating expenses 90,122

(24,575)

65,547 Operating income (loss) (43,432)

33,963

(9,469) Loss on extinguishment of debt 61,695

(61,695) d — Interest expense, net 19,723

—

19,723 Finance and other expense (income) (2,058)

—

(2,058) Total other expense 79,360

(61,695)

17,665 Income (loss) before taxes (122,792)

95,658

(27,134) Taxes 6,564

23,915 e 30,479 Net income (loss) $ (129,356)

$ 71,743

$ (57,613)





a. The pro forma adjustments give effect to the following as if they occurred on January 1, 2020: (i) the Acquisition and (ii) the extinguishment of Nesco Holdings' 2019 Credit Facility and its Senior Secured Notes due 2024 repaid in connection with the Acquisition. The adjustments also give effect to transaction expenses directly attributable to the Acquisition. b. Represents the elimination from cost of revenue, the run-off of the estimated step-up in fair value of inventory acquired that was recognized in the Company's consolidated financial statements for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The impact of the step-up is reflected as an adjustment to the comparable prior period (e.g. June 30, 2020) as if the Acquisition had occurred on January 1, 2020. c. Represents the elimination of transaction expenses recognized in the Company's consolidated financial statements for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The expenses were directly attributable to the Acquisition and are reflected as adjustments to the comparable prior period (e.g. June 30, 2020) as if the Acquisition had occurred on January 1, 2020. d. Represents the elimination of the loss on extinguishment of debt recognized in the Company's consolidated financial statements for the three months ended June 30, 2021 as though the repayment of the 2019 Credit Facility and 2024 Secured Notes had occurred on January 1, 2020. e. Reflects the adjustment to recognize the tax impacts of the pro forma adjustments for which a tax expense is recognized using a statutory tax rate of 25%.





Pro Forma Combined Statements of Operations — Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

(in $000s) Nesco Holdings

Custom Truck LP

Pro Forma

Adjustmentsa

Pro Forma

Combined Rental revenue $ 90,561

$ 108,240

$ —

$ 198,801 Equipment sales 27,572

484,045

—

511,617 Parts sales and services 23,226

36,237

—

59,463 Total revenue 141,359

628,522

—

769,881 Cost of revenue 74,924

470,387

(1,342) b 543,969 Depreciation of rental equipment 33,358

45,891

7,257 c 86,506 Total cost of revenue 108,282

516,278

5,915

630,475 Gross profit 33,077

112,244

(5,915)

139,406 Selling, general and administrative 29,943

67,798

—

97,741 Amortization 8,508

1,990

9,170 d 19,668 Non-rental depreciation 42

2,241

(894) d 1,389 Transaction expenses and other 28,539

11,738

(40,277) e — Total operating expenses 67,032

83,767

(32,001)

118,798 Operating income (loss) (33,955)

28,477

26,086

20,608 Loss on extinguishment of debt 61,695

—

(61,695) f — Interest expense, net 32,054

12,567

(9,042) g 35,579 Finance and other expense (income) 6,929

(5,476)

—

1,453 Total other expense 100,678

7,091

(70,737)

37,032 Income (loss) before taxes (134,633)

21,386

96,823

(16,424) Taxes 10,084

570

24,206 h 34,860 Net income (loss) $ (144,717)

$ 20,816

$ 72,617

$ (51,284)





a. The pro forma adjustments give effect to the following as if they occurred on January 1, 2020: (i) the Acquisition, (ii) the extinguishment of Nesco Holdings' 2019 Credit Facility and its Senior Secured Notes 2024 repaid in connection with the Acquisition and (iii) the extinguishment of the outstanding borrowings of Custom Truck LP's credit facility and term loan that was repaid on the closing of the Acquisition. b. Represents adjustments to cost of revenue for the reduction to depreciation expense for the difference between historical depreciation and depreciation of the fair value of the property and equipment. c. Represents the adjustment for depreciation of rental fleet relating to the mark-up to fair value from purchase accounting as a result of the Acquisition. d. Represents the differential in other amortization and depreciation related to the estimated fair value of non-rental property and equipment and the identified intangible assets from purchase accounting as a result of the Acquisition. e. Represents the elimination of transaction expenses recognized in the Company's consolidated financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The expenses were directly attributable to the Acquisition and are reflected as adjustments to the comparable prior period (e.g. June 30, 2020) as if the Acquisition had occurred on January 1, 2020. f. Represents the elimination of the loss on extinguishment of debt recognized in the Company's consolidated financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The expenses were directly attributable to the Acquisition and are reflected as adjustments to the comparable prior period (e.g. June 30, 2020) as if the Acquisition had occurred on January 1, 2020. g. Reflects the differential in interest expense, inclusive of amortization of capitalized debt issuance costs, related to the Company's debt structure after the Acquisition as though the following had occurred on January 1, 2020: (i) borrowings under the ABL Facility; (ii) repayment of the 2019 Credit Facility; (iii) repayment of the 2024 Secured Notes; (iv) repayment of Custom Truck LP's borrowings under its revolving credit and term loan facility; and (v) the issuance of the 2029 Secured Notes. h. Reflects the adjustment to recognize the tax impacts of the pro forma adjustments for which a tax expense is recognized using a statutory tax rate of 25%.

Reconciliation of Pro Forma Combined Net Income (Loss) to Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA The following table provides a reconciliation of pro forma combined net income (loss) to pro forma Adjusted EBITDA:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (in $000s) 2022 Actual

2021 Pro Forma

2022 Actual

2021 Pro Forma Net income (loss) $ 13,623

$ (57,613)

$ 10,350

$ (51,284) Interest expense 18,050

17,602

35,495

30,979 Income tax expense (benefit) (81)

30,479

2,924

34,860 Depreciation and amortization 54,620

60,062

117,120

111,887 EBITDA 86,212

50,530

165,889

126,442 Adjustments:













Non-cash purchase accounting impact 2,367

11,999

11,393

313 Transaction and process improvement costs 6,043

26

10,691

409 Loss on extinguishment of debt —

—

—

— Sales-type lease adjustment 2,032

(510)

2,561

645 Share-based payments 1,784

7,162

5,148

8,417 Change in fair value of derivative and warrants (13,055)

1,034

(18,822)

6,880 Adjusted EBITDA $ 85,383

$ 70,241

$ 176,860

$ 143,106

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Custom Truck One Source, Inc.