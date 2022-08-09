All aboard! The National Train Show is pulling into the Gateway Center!

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Train Show is coming to the Gateway Center in Collinsville, IL Friday August 12th through Sunday August 14th. This event is once in a generation event is coming to the St. Louis area for the first time in over 20 years. Immerse yourself in the fascinating world of miniature railroading at the 2022 National Train Show! The show is run in conjunction with the annual National Model Railroad Association Convention, which this year takes place in St. Louis. This once-in-a-generation event includes 10 operating model railroads, a Lego Mini-land, and vendors from all over the country. See the biggest model railroad manufacturers in the industry. Get hands on demonstrations on how to get started in model railroading or learn the newest techniques. Diehard train collectors and novice hobbyists from all over the world will find it hard to resist the lure of the world's greatest hobby!

For collectors and modelers, the hobby marketplace offers thousands and thousands of model and toy trains for sale from retailers from across the nation. All of the model railroad industry's major manufacturers will be present, displaying the latest in new and high-tech products. For younger "conductors" there will be everything needed to start their very first layout. There is a free riding train for kids and a children's play area with trains, games, and more for kids to enjoy.

The family fun is August 12th through 14th at the Gateway Center in Collinsville, IL. Hours are Friday 1pm to 6pm; Saturday 10am-5pm; and Sunday 10am-4pm. Children under 12 are admitted FREE with an adult. Visit Giantshow.com for information and tickets. Tickets can be purchased online or on-site.

For further information contact David Swanson, Event Manager, 331-642-0001, email Dave@trainshow.email

View original content:

SOURCE National Train Show