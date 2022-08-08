Retailers Casualty Insurance Company A- (Excellent) Rating Reaffirmed by AM Best

BATON ROUGE, La., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Retailers Casualty Insurance Company® announced today that AM Best has reaffirmed its Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent).

The company has received an A- (Excellent) Financial Strength Rating from AM Best since 2006. The rating is based on an insurer's financial strength and the ability to meet its ongoing insurance policy and contract obligations.

"I am pleased that Retailers Casualty continues to produce strong financial results," states Frank Brame, chairman of the board of directors. "The company's financial strength speaks volumes about our claims management and underwriting practices."

"The quality of the products offered, paired with exceptional customer service, continue to make Retailers Casualty Insurance Company a strong workers' compensation insurance provider," adds Hank Chiles, senior vice president responsible for Summit's Southwest Region.

About Retailers Casualty

Retailers Casualty insures more than 2,300 businesses throughout Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Texas. The day-to-day operations are managed by Summit®, the people who know workers' comp®, a managing general agent with more than 40 years of experience in workers' compensation.

