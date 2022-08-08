EcoFlow Attends IFA 2022 to Debut the New DELTA 2 Portable Power Station

The September event will also see EcoFlow showcasing its full range of eco-friendly energy solutions.

BERLIN, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow, an eco-friendly energy solutions company, today announced that it will attend IFA 2022, to be held from September 2 to 6 in Berlin, Germany. During the event, EcoFlow will unveil its latest breakthrough in family-focused portable power stations, the EcoFlow DELTA 2.

"There's no better platform to debut our next-generation of portable power stations than Europe's largest trade fair for consumer and home electronics," said Ryan Xing, Regional Head of Europe at EcoFlow. "We have high expectations for the new product as it is bound to set a new benchmark for the industry. Unveiling the DELTA 2 at IFA 2022 is an important step in our expansion within the European market and represents our commitment to providing European consumers with practical, eco-friendly energy solutions."

According to a recent study by Allied Market Research, in 2020 Europe held one-third of the global renewable energy market's share, with the European renewable energy market expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2030. Over the past few years, EcoFlow has taken a leading position in the European market, where consumers have shown exceptional enthusiasm towards eco-friendly energy products and renewable energy solutions. In 2022, the European market became EcoFlow's second biggest market behind the USA. During Prime Day 2022, EcoFlow was the number one seller in Europe in the eco-friendly energy solution category.

"The EcoFlow DELTA 2 is our next step in our journey to helping families and individuals everywhere untether themselves from the limitations of fixed power grids and transcend how they generate, store, and use power. EcoFlow will continue to keep pace with the European market's growing demand for renewable energy by continuing to develop innovative and portable energy solutions," said Xing.

Event Details

Dates: Sept 2 to Sept 6, 2022

Times: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. GMT+2

Location: Hall 3.2, Stand 108, Messe Berlin, Berlin, Germany

About EcoFlow

EcoFlow is an eco-friendly energy solutions company. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow has provided peace of mind to customers in over 100 markets through its DELTA and RIVER portable power stations and varied accessories. EcoFlow's mission is to reinvent the way the world generates, stores and uses energy through creative, environmentally-conscious innovation.

