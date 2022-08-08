Black Swan Graphene to Begin Trading on TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Black Swan Graphene Inc. (formerly, Dragonfly Capital Corp.) (the "Company") (TSXV: SWAN) is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") under the ticker symbol "SWAN" at the open of market trading on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

On August 2, 2022, the Company announced the closing of its Qualifying Transaction (as such term is defined in TSXV Policy 2.4 – Capital Pool Companies) with Black Swan Graphene Inc. ("PrivCo"), a private Ontario company, pursuant to the terms of a share exchange agreement dated January 17, 2022 as amended, with PrivCo and the shareholders of PrivCo (the "Transaction"). In connection with the Transaction, the Company changed its name from "Dragonfly Capital Corp." to "Black Swan Graphene Inc."

About Black Swan Graphene Inc.

Black Swan Graphene Inc. is focused on the large-scale production and commercialization of patented high-performance and low-cost graphene products aimed at several industrial sectors, including concrete, polymers, Li-ion batteries, and others, which are expected to require large volumes of graphene and, in turn, require large volumes of graphite. Black Swan aims to leverage the low cost and green hydroelectricity of the province of Québec as well as the proximity of the eventual production sites of Mason Graphite in order to establish a fully integrated supply chain, reduce overall costs, and accelerate the deployment of graphene usage.

For more information, please visit: www.blackswangraphene.com

Black Swan Graphene Inc. on behalf of the Board of Directors:

Simon Marcotte, President & CEO

Additional Information

Additional information regarding the Company and the Transaction can be found in the Company's Filing Statement dated July 29, 2022, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, the Company's business objectives and operations. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company. The novel strain of coronavirus, COVID-19, and the ongoing military conflict between the sovereign state of Ukraine and Russia also pose new risks that are currently indescribable and immeasurable. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

