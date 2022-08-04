STAGWELL INC. (NASDAQ: STGW) REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022

Delivers Double-Digit 2Q 2022 Revenue Growth; Reiterates guidance driven by global media performance and continued digital acceleration

2Q GAAP Revenue grew 221.1% and 21.2% on a Pro Forma basis; YTD Pro Forma growth of 26.0%

Pro-Forma Organic Net Revenue grew 16.0% in 2Q and 19.1% YTD

Net Income of $24.5M in 2Q and Diluted EPS of $0.08 per share

Net Income attributable to Stagwell of $10.5M in 2Q

Adjusted EBITDA of $111.3M in 2Q representing a 20.0% margin on Net Revenue

57% of 2Q Net Revenue came from high-growth digital services

Reaffirming 2022 full-year organic net revenue growth outlook of 18%-22%

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: STGW) -- Stagwell Inc. ("Stagwell") today announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.

SECOND QUARTER AND YTD HIGHLIGHTS:

Second quarter revenue of $672.9 million , an increase of 221.1% versus the prior year period; YTD revenue of $1,315.8 million , an increase of 236.7% versus the prior year period.

Second quarter Pro Forma GAAP revenue growth of 21.2% versus the prior year period and 19.3% ex-Advocacy; YTD Pro Forma GAAP revenue growth of 26.0% versus the prior year period and 24.4% ex-Advocacy

Second quarter net revenue of $556.3 million , an increase of 205.9% versus the prior period; YTD net revenue of $1,083.0 million , an increase of 218.6% versus the prior year period.

Second quarter Pro Forma net revenue growth of 15.8% versus the prior year period and 14.6% ex-Advocacy; YTD Pro Forma net revenue growth of 19.1% versus the prior year period and 18.3% ex-Advocacy

Second quarter Pro Forma organic net revenue growth of 16.0% versus the prior year period and 14.8% ex-Advocacy; YTD Pro Forma organic net revenue growth of 19.6% versus the prior year period and 18.8% ex-Advocacy.

Second quarter net income of $24.5 million versus $18.7 million in the prior year period; YTD net income of $58.1 million versus $23.3 million in the prior year period.

Second quarter net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders of $10.5 million versus $17.3 million in the prior year period; YTD net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders of $23.1 million versus $21.7 million in the prior year period.

Second quarter adjusted EBITDA of $111.3 million , an increase of 187.5% versus the prior year period; YTD adjusted EBITDA of $212.7 million , an increase of 240.0% versus the prior year period.

Pro Forma adjusted EBITDA growth of 13.0% versus the prior period and 11.4% ex-Advocacy; YTD adjusted EBITDA growth of 22.0% versus the prior period and 20.5% ex-Advocacy.

Second quarter Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 20.0% of net revenue; YTD Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 19.6% of net revenue.

Net New Business wins totaled $31 million in the quarter.

"Stagwell is executing exactly as we said we would, and doing so profitably. We delivered significant organic net revenue growth of 16% in the second quarter, which has the toughest comparisons of the year. Our high-growth digital capabilities expanded to 57% of net revenue and grew 28% organically versus the prior year period. Due to our unique mix of digital and creative capabilities, clients now recognize Stagwell as a serious alternative to legacy incumbents – and we are now a regular contender in many of the largest global pitches," said Mark Penn, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Stagwell. "Our disciplined financial management and strong cost controls allow us to maintain leading margins, even while making smart investments in our corporate infrastructure to scale the network. We are optimistic about the back half of the year as our world-class advocacy businesses prepare for a record cycle of US political advertising spend and our year-over-year comparisons ease. We remain very confident in our full-year guidance of 18-22% organic net revenue growth and $450-$480 million of adjusted EBITDA."

Frank Lanuto, Chief Financial Officer, commented: "The Company reported strong second quarter results with GAAP revenue of $673 million, net revenue of $556 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $111 million. Pro forma organic net revenue increased 16% over the prior period and Adjusted EBITDA margins remained strong at 20% of net revenue as we remain diligent around cost controls. Our balance sheet is in a good position and should benefit as we head into the seasonally strong back half of the year when we expect cash flow to increase significantly."

Financial Outlook

2022 financial guidance is as follows:

Pro Forma Organic Net Revenue growth of 18% – 22%

Pro Forma Organic Net Revenue growth ex-Advocacy of 13% – 17%

Adjusted EBITDA of $450 million - $480 million , excluding the contribution from 2022 acquisitions

Pro Forma Free Cash Flow growth of approximately 30%

Guidance assumes no impact from foreign exchange, acquisitions or dispositions.

* The Company has excluded a quantitative reconciliation with respect to the Company's 2022 guidance under the "unreasonable efforts" exception in Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information.

Conference Call

Management will host a video webcast and conference call on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. (ET) to discuss results for Stagwell Inc. for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. The video webcast will be accessible at https://bit.ly/STGWEarningsQ2. An investor presentation has been posted on our website at www.stagwellglobal.com and may be referred to during the conference call.

A recording of the conference call will be accessible one hour after the call and available for ninety days at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Stagwell Inc.

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Basis of Presentation

The acquisition of MDC Partners (MDC) by Stagwell Marketing Group (SMG) was completed on August 2, 2021. The results of MDC are included within the Statements of Operations for the period beginning on the date of the acquisition through the end of the respective period presented and the results of SMG are included for the entirety of all periods presented.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to its reported results, Stagwell Inc. has included in this earnings release certain financial results that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) defines as "non-GAAP Financial Measures." Management believes that such non-GAAP financial measures, when read in conjunction with the Company's reported results, can provide useful supplemental information for investors analyzing period to period comparisons of the Company's results. Such non-GAAP financial measures include the following:

Pro Forma Results: The Pro Forma amounts presented for each period were prepared by combining the historical standalone statements of operations for each of legacy MDC and SMG. The unaudited pro forma results are provided for illustrative purposes only and do not purport to represent what the actual consolidated results of operations or consolidated financial condition would have been had the combination actually occurred on the date indicated, nor do they purport to project the future consolidated results of operations or consolidated financial condition for any future period or as of any future date. The Company has excluded a quantitative reconciliation of adjusted Pro Forma EBITDA to net income under the "unreasonable efforts" exception in Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K.

(1) Organic Revenue: "Organic revenue growth" and "organic revenue decline" refer to the positive or negative results, respectively, of subtracting both the foreign exchange and acquisition (disposition) components from total revenue growth. The acquisition (disposition) component is calculated by aggregating prior period revenue for any acquired businesses, less the prior period revenue of any businesses that were disposed of during the current period. The organic revenue growth (decline) component reflects the constant currency impact of (a) the change in revenue of the partner firms that the Company has held throughout each of the comparable periods presented, and (b) "non-GAAP acquisitions (dispositions), net". Non-GAAP acquisitions (dispositions), net consists of (i) for acquisitions during the current year, the revenue effect from such acquisition as if the acquisition had been owned during the equivalent period in the prior year and (ii) for acquisitions during the previous year, the revenue effect from such acquisitions as if they had been owned during that entire year (or same period as the current reportable period), taking into account their respective pre-acquisition revenues for the applicable periods, and (iii) for dispositions, the revenue effect from such disposition as if they had been disposed of during the equivalent period in the prior year.

(2) Net New Business: Estimate of annualized revenue for new wins less annualized revenue for losses incurred in the period.

(3) Adjusted EBITDA: defined as Net income excluding non-operating income or expense to achieve operating income, plus depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, deferred acquisition consideration adjustments, and other items. Other items include restructuring costs, acquisition-related expenses, and non-recurring items.

(4) Free Cash Flow: defined as Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures, change in net working capital, cash taxes, interest, and distributions to minority interests, but excludes contingent M&A payments.

(5) Financial Guidance: The Company provides guidance on a non-GAAP basis as it cannot predict certain elements which are included in reported GAAP results.

Included in this earnings release are tables reconciling reported Stagwell Inc. results to arrive at certain of these non-GAAP financial measures.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Statements in this press release that are not historical facts, including without limitation the information under the heading "Financial Outlook" and statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, earnings (loss) guidance, recent business and economic trends, potential acquisitions, and estimates of amounts for redeemable noncontrolling interests and deferred acquisition consideration, constitute forward-looking statements. Words such as "estimates", "expects", "contemplates", "will", "anticipates", "projects", "plans", "intends", "believes", "forecasts", "may", "should", and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and are subject to change based on a number of factors, including those outlined in this section. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events, if any.

Some of the factors that could materially and adversely affect our business, financial condition, results of operations and cash flows include, but are not limited to, the following:

risks associated with international, national and regional unfavorable economic conditions that could affect the Company or its clients;

the continued impact of the coronavirus pandemic ("COVID-19"), and evolving strains of COVID-19 on the economy and demand for the Company's services, which may precipitate or exacerbate other risks and uncertainties;

an inability to realize expected benefits of the combination of the Company's business with the business of MDC (the "Business Combination" and, together with the related transactions, the "Transactions");

adverse tax consequences in connection with the Transactions for the Company, its operations and its shareholders, that may differ from the expectations of the Company, including that future changes in tax law, potential increases to corporate tax rates in the United States and disagreements with the tax authorities on the Company's determination of value and computations of its attributes may result in increased tax costs;

the occurrence of material Canadian federal income tax (including material "emigration tax") as a result of the Transactions;

the Company's ability to attract new clients and retain existing clients;

the impact of a reduction in client spending and changes in client advertising, marketing and corporate communications requirements;

financial failure of the Company's clients;

the Company's ability to retain and attract key employees;

the Company's ability to compete in the markets in which it operates;

the Company's ability to achieve its cost saving initiatives;

the Company's implementation of strategic initiatives;

the Company's ability to remain in compliance with its debt agreements and the Company's ability to finance its contingent payment obligations when due and payable, including but not limited to those relating to redeemable noncontrolling interests and deferred acquisition consideration;

the Company's ability to manage its growth effectively, including the successful completion and integration of acquisitions which complement and expand the Company's business capabilities;

the Company's material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting and its ability to establish and maintain an effective system of internal control over financial reporting;

the Company's ability to protect client data from security incidents or cyberattacks;

economic disruptions resulting from war and other geopolitical tensions (such as the ongoing military conflict between Russia and Ukraine ), terrorist activities and natural disasters;

stock price volatility; and

foreign currency fluctuations.

Investors should carefully consider these risk factors, other risk factors described herein, and the additional risk factors outlined in more detail in our 2021 Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 17, 2022, and accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, under the caption "Risk Factors," and in the Company's other SEC filings.

SCHEDULE 1

STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(amounts in thousands)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenue $ 672,913

$ 209,560

$ 1,315,816

$ 390,802 Operating Expenses













Cost of services 424,661

122,074

836,631

234,073 Office and general expenses 165,423

52,674

309,935

104,952 Depreciation and amortization 32,231

10,381

63,435

21,331 Impairment and other losses 2,266

—

2,823

—

624,581

185,129

1,212,824

360,356 Operating Income 48,332

24,431

102,992

30,446 Other income (expenses):













Interest expense, net (18,151)

(1,935)

(36,880)

(3,286) Foreign exchange, net 70

(385)

(236)

(1,062) Other, net (121)

(101)

35

1,184

(18,202)

(2,421)

(37,081)

(3,164) Income before income taxes and equity in earnings of non-consolidated affiliates 30,130

22,010

65,911

27,282 Income tax expense 5,421

3,348

8,610

4,021 Income before equity in earnings of non-consolidated affiliates 24,709

18,662

57,301

23,261 Equity in income (loss) of non-consolidated affiliates (190)

(3)

840

1 Net income 24,519

18,659

58,141

23,262 Net income attributable to noncontrolling and redeemable noncontrolling interests (14,056)

(1,314)

(35,003)

(1,552) Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders $ 10,463

$ 17,345

$ 23,138

$ 21,710 Income Per Common Share:













Basic













Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders $ 0.08

N/A

$ 0.19

N/A Diluted













Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders $ 0.08

N/A

$ 0.18

N/A Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding:













Basic 126,425

N/A

124,367

N/A Diluted 296,414

N/A

298,843

N/A

SCHEDULE 2

STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED PRO FORMA COMPONENTS OF NET REVENUE CHANGE

(amounts in thousands)







Net Revenue - Components of Change









Change

Three Months

Ended June

30, 2021

Foreign

Currency

Net

Acquisitions

(Divestitures)

Organic

Total Change

Three Months

Ended June

30, 2022

Organic

Total











Integrated Agencies Network $ 289,065

$ (2,597)

$ 1,370

$ 27,004

$ 25,777

$ 314,842

9.3 %

8.9 % Media Network 129,195

(3,633)

10,010

36,303

42,680

171875

28.1 %

33.0 % Communications Network 52,328

(292)

302

14,582

14,592

66920

27.9 %

27.9 % All Other 9,623

(96)

(5,694)

(1,154)

(6,944)

2,679

(12.0) %

(72.2) %

$ 480,211

$ (6,618)

$ 5,988

$ 76,735

$ 76,105

$ 556,316

16.0 %

15.8 %

















Net Revenue - Components of Change









Change

Six Months

Ended June

30, 2021

Foreign

Currency

Net

Acquisitions

(Divestitures)

Organic

Total Change

Six Months

Ended June

30, 2022

Organic

Total











Integrated Agencies Network $ 543,371

$ (3,718)

$ 1,370

$ 79,413

$ 77,065

$ 620,436

14.6 %

14.2 % Media Network 250,277

(4,879)

14,217

67,741

77,079

327356

27.1 %

30.8 % Communications Network 99,859

(388)

302

29,599

29,513

129372

29.6 %

29.6 % All Other 15,485

(107)

(10,950)

1,361

(9,696)

5,789

8.8 %

(62.6) %

$ 908,992

$ (9,092)

$ 4,939

$ 178,114

$ 173,961

$ 1,082,953

19.6 %

19.1 %



Note: Due to changes in the Company's internal management and reporting structure in the second quarter of 2022, reportable segment results for periods presented prior to the second quarter of 2022 have been recast to reflect the reclassification of certain reporting units (brands) between operating segments.

SCHEDULE 3

STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED PRO FORMA SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS

(amounts in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022



Integrated

Agencies

Network

Media

Network

Communications

Network

All Other

Corporate

Total Net Revenue $ 314,842

$ 171,875

$ 66,920

$ 2,679

$ —

$ 556,316 Billable costs 63,326

22,421

30,850

—

—

116,597 Revenue 378,168

194,296

97,770

2,679

—

672,913























Billable costs 63,326

22,421

30,850

—

—

116,597 Staff costs 195,942

102,285

42,014

2,664

6,563

349,468 Administrative costs 31,465

24,001

7,520

493

2,870

66,349 Unbillable and other costs, net 17,128

11,890

155

7

—

29,180 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 70,307

33,699

17,231

(485)

(9,433)

111,319























Stock-based compensation 4,663

4,969

649

—

2,850

13,131 Depreciation and amortization 18,010

8,643

2,524

750

2,304

32,231 Deferred acquisition consideration 6,181

3,773

3,518

—

—

13,472 Impairment and other losses 784

—

—

1,482

—

2,266 Other items, net (1) 751

1,449

44

22

(379)

1,887 Operating income (loss) $ 39,918

$ 14,865

$ 10,496

$ (2,739)

$ (14,208)

$ 48,332



(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA, Other items, net and Pro Forma adjusted EBITDA.

Note: Due to changes in the Company's internal management and reporting structure in the second quarter of 2022, reportable segment results for periods presented prior to the second quarter of 2022 have been recast to reflect the reclassification of certain reporting units (brands) between operating segments.

SCHEDULE 4

STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED PRO FORMA SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS

(amounts in thousands)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022



Integrated

Agencies

Network

Media

Network

Communications

Network

All Other

Corporate

Total Net Revenue $ 620,436

$ 327,356

$ 129,372

$ 5,789

$ —

$ 1,082,953 Billable costs 108,203

64,727

59,933

—

—

232,863 Revenue 728,639

392,083

189,305

5,789

—

1,315,816























Billable costs 108,203

64,727

59,933

—

—

232,863 Staff costs 389,242

198,308

81,637

5,200

15,719

690,106 Administrative costs 57,297

41,042

14,364

1,188

8,752

122,643 Unbillable and other costs, net 34,201

23,059

203

10

—

57,473 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 139,696

64,947

33,168

(609)

(24,471)

212,731























Stock-based compensation 9,736

6,229

406

8

4,773

21,152 Depreciation and amortization 36,890

16,839

5,064

1,251

3,391

63,435 Deferred acquisition consideration 4,856

5,905

4,608

—

—

15,369 Impairment and other losses 784

557

—

1,482

—

2,823 Other items, net (1) 1,515

2,510

116

22

2,797

6,960 Operating income (loss) $ 85,915

$ 32,907

$ 22,974

$ (3,372)

$ (35,432)

$ 102,992



(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA, Other items, net and Pro Forma adjusted EBITDA.

Note: Due to changes in the Company's internal management and reporting structure in the second quarter of 2022, reportable segment results for periods presented prior to the second quarter of 2022 have been recast to reflect the reclassification of certain reporting units (brands) between operating segments.

SCHEDULE 5

STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED PRO FORMA SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS

(amounts in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021



Integrated

Agencies

Network

Media

Network

Communications

Network

All Other

Corporate

Total Net Revenue $ 289,065

$ 129,195

$ 52,328

$ 9,623

$ —

$ 480,211 Billable costs 41,397

12,693

20,857

7

—

74,954 Revenue 330,462

141,888

73,185

9,630

—

555,165























Billable costs 41,397

12,693

20,857

7

—

74,954 Staff costs 178,093

86,377

33,478

5,093

9,527

312,568 Administrative costs 26,050

19,044

4,855

2,902

866

53,717 Unbillable and other costs, net 9,504

4,870

(560)

1,708

(132)

15,390 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 75,418

18,904

14,555

(80)

(10,261)

98,536























Stock-based compensation 6,132

71

181

—

554

6,938 Depreciation and amortization 7,200

7,430

1,587

499

1,669

18,385 Deferred acquisition consideration 7,529

75

106

—

—

7,710 Impairment and other losses 1

—

—

(1)

—

— Other items, net (1) 1,924

1,935

259

—

4,310

8,428 Operating income (loss) $ 52,632

$ 9,393

$ 12,422

$ (578)

$ (16,794)

$ 57,075



(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA, Other items, net and Pro Forma adjusted EBITDA.

Note: Due to changes in the Company's internal management and reporting structure in the second quarter of 2022, reportable segment results for periods presented prior to the second quarter of 2022 have been recast to reflect the reclassification of certain reporting units (brands) between operating segments.

SCHEDULE 6

STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED PRO FORMA SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS

(amounts in thousands)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021



Integrated

Agencies

Network

Media

Network

Communications

Network

All Other

Corporate

Total Net Revenue $ 543,371

$ 250,277

$ 99,859

$ 15,485

$ —

$ 908,992 Billable costs 73,257

23,972

37,764

7

—

135,000 Revenue 616,628

274,249

137,623

15,492

—

1,043,992























Billable costs 73,257

23,972

37,764

7

—

135,000 Staff costs 333,401

166,977

66,189

10,346

16,821

593,734 Administrative costs 50,123

36,649

9,693

6,746

2,410

105,621 Unbillable and other costs, net 22,504

13,088

(656)

386

13

35,335 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 137,343

33,563

24,633

(1,993)

(19,244)

174,302























Stock-based compensation 3,454

95

242

—

1,184

4,975 Depreciation and amortization 14,329

14,878

3,413

1,521

3,371

37,512 Deferred acquisition consideration 23,417

102

(188)

—

—

23,331 Impairment and other losses 875

—

—

—

—

875 Other items, net (1) 4,057

3,364

317

—

9,115

16,853 Operating income (loss) $ 91,211

$ 15,124

$ 20,849

$ (3,514)

$ (32,914)

$ 90,756



(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA, Other items, net and Pro Forma adjusted EBITDA.

Note: Due to changes in the Company's internal management and reporting structure in the second quarter of 2022, reportable segment results for periods presented prior to the second quarter of 2022 have been recast to reflect the reclassification of certain reporting units (brands) between operating segments.

SCHEDULE 7

STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(amounts in thousands)



June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021







ASSETS





Current Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 93,402

$ 184,009 Accounts receivable, net 782,927

696,937 Expenditures billable to clients 43,583

63,065 Other current assets 73,251

61,830 Total Current Assets 993,163

1,005,841 Fixed assets, net 123,662

118,603 Right-of-use lease assets - operating leases 299,553

311,654 Goodwill 1,668,892

1,652,723 Other intangible assets, net 904,812

937,695 Other assets 34,936

29,064 Total Assets $ 4,025,018

$ 4,055,580 LIABILITIES, RNCI, AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current Liabilities





Accounts payable $ 254,650

$ 271,769 Accrued media 195,939

237,794 Accruals and other liabilities 222,699

272,533 Advance billings 316,654

361,885 Current portion of lease liabilities - operating leases 68,785

72,255 Current portion of deferred acquisition consideration 76,661

77,946 Total Current Liabilities 1,135,388

1,294,182 Long-term debt 1,381,560

1,191,601 Long-term portion of deferred acquisition consideration 119,853

144,423 Long-term lease liabilities - operating leases 327,677

342,730 Deferred tax liabilities, net 80,311

103,093 Other liabilities 73,148

57,147 Total Liabilities 3,117,937

3,133,176 Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests 49,697

43,364 Commitments, Contingencies and Guarantees





Shareholders' Equity:





Common shares - Class A & B 135

118 Common shares - Class C 2

2 Paid-in capital 368,345

382,893 Retained earnings (loss) 10,268

(6,982) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (34,451)

(5,278) Stagwell Inc. Shareholders' Equity 344,299

370,753 Noncontrolling interests 513,085

508,287 Total Shareholders' Equity 857,384

879,040 Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Shareholders' Equity $ 4,025,018

$ 4,055,580

SCHEDULE 8

STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED SUMMARY CASH FLOW DATA

(amounts in thousands)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 58,141

$ 23,261 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash (used in) provided by operating activities:





Stock-based compensation 21,152

— Depreciation and amortization 63,435

21,331 Impairment and other losses 2,823

— Provision for bad debt expense 1,641

381 Deferred income taxes (1,325)

138 Adjustment to deferred acquisition consideration 15,390

2,359 Transaction costs contributed by Stagwell Media LP —

5,042 Other (6,059)

952 Changes in working capital:





Accounts receivable (78,342)

28,960 Expenditures billable to clients 20,386

(4,752) Other assets (8,555)

(676) Accounts payable (33,228)

(40,344) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (109,232)

(1,037) Advance billings (46,391)

3,603 Deferred acquisition related payments (7,107)

— Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (107,271)

39,218 Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (14,467)

(7,288) Current period acquisitions, net of cash acquired (38,326)

— Other (2,144)

— Net cash used in investing activities (54,937)

(7,288) Cash flows from financing activities:





Repayment of borrowings under revolving credit facility (473,000)

(25,496) Proceeds from borrowings under revolving credit facility 660,500

10,000 Shares acquired and cancelled (14,926)

— Distributions to noncontrolling interests and other (36,498)

— Payment of deferred consideration (52,431)

— Purchase of noncontrolling interest (3,600)

— Distributions —

(37,214) Repurchase of Common Stock (14,839)

— Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 65,206

(52,710) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 6,395

1,773 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (90,607)

(19,007) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 184,009

92,457 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 93,402

$ 73,450

