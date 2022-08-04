Spin Master's Bakugan® Franchise Premieres New Metaverse Experience on Roblox

Spin Master to Host First-Ever Full Season Streaming Experience of Bakugan Anime Series and Debut Co-Branded Digital Roblox Gift Card and Exclusive Virtual Item Collaboration

TORONTO, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) (www.spinmaster.com), a leading global entertainment company, today announced its Bakugan® franchise will introduce more first of a kind experiences on Roblox, the global online platform that brings millions of people together through shared experiences. Starting August 5 at 12:00 p.m. PST and 3:00 p.m. EST, Bakugan Battle Planet™, the original anime-adventure series that captured kids' imaginations, will be available for fans to watch on-demand on Roblox.

With over 100 anime episodes to relive, legacy fans can embrace the nostalgia while next generation fans can watch the original first season and further follow the franchises' back story as it rolls out over the course of five months. Hosted within the Bakugan Battle League experience on Roblox, four to six episodes will drop each week, with streaming features. Fans will be able to switch from gaming to streaming content seamlessly within the experience.

"Last year we introduced another dimension of Bakugan storytelling, bringing together millions of fans with the first ever premiere of a full-length episode on Roblox," said Laura Henderson, Spin Master's EVP, Marketing. "Today, we are doubling down in the metaverse, delivering Bakugan to its global fanbase and Roblox's massive audience in another authentic, first of its kind immersive experience."

In addition to the five-month Bakugan streaming event, Spin Master will debut six Roblox co-branded digital gift cards from September to November. The Bakugan Roblox digital gift card promotion will include an exclusive Bakugan metaverse item, a virtual Genesis Dragonoid that can be worn across other experiences on Roblox, and it will also grant access to all the new Bakugan characters when visiting the Bakugan Battle League experience on Roblox. In the US, two limited edition Bakugan trading card drops will be sent to the first ten thousand users that request it. Roblox co-branded digital gift cards will be available for purchase globally at Roblox.com/giftcards beginning in September 2022.

Roblox is reimagining the way people come together to connect, create, and express themselves through immersive, interactive shared experiences. Every day, millions of people around the world play, learn, communicate, and expand their friendships as they explore millions of user-generated digital experiences, all built by creators on the platform. Roblox's mission is to connect billions of users with civility and optimism and support a safe and diverse community—one that inspires and fosters creativity and positive relationships among people around the world.

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences through its three creative centres: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. With distribution in over 100 countries, Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Hatchimals®, Rubik's Cube® and GUND®, and is the global toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool franchise PAW Patrol and numerous other original shows, short-form series and feature films. The Company has an established presence in digital games, anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands, offering open-ended and creative game and educational play in digital environments. Through Spin Master Ventures, the Company makes minority investments globally in emerging companies and start-ups. With over 30 offices in close to 20 countries, Spin Master employs more than 2,000 team members globally. For more information visit spinmaster.com or follow-on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @spinmaster.

