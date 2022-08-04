Heffernan Insurance Brokers Acquires Beals Insurance

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heffernan Insurance Brokers, one of the largest full-service, independent insurance brokerage firms in the United States, acquired Beals Insurance Agency located in Ventura, Calif. Charley Beals, president of Beals, joined Heffernan Insurance Brokers effective August 1, 2022.

Heffernan Insurance Brokers logo (PRNewsFoto/Heffernan Insurance Brokers) (PRNewswire)

Charley Beals has over 19 years of experience in the insurance industry and founded Beals Insurance Agency in 2014. He will be joining Heffernan's HeffDirect division, combining the two firms' specialty in residential long-term care facilities for the elderly.

"We are very excited to be partnering with Heffernan and feel that the substantial resources available to us through this partnership will allow an unparalleled customer experience and position us to bring a level of service that the industry has never seen," said Charley Beals, now Vice President at Heffernan Insurance Brokers.

"We're looking forward to partnering with Charley Beals to provide an excellent customer experience and expanded resources to his loyal clients," said F. Michael Heffernan, President and CEO of Heffernan Insurance Brokers. "With a focus on residential long term care facilities, Beals is a welcome compliment to Heffernan's existing expertise, and we're confident we will deliver great products and services to existing clients while also seeking new opportunities."

As part of the next phase of Heffernan's growth strategy, we are interested in collaborating with privately held independent brokers across the United States. If you are interested in learning more, please contact Matt McKenna, Director of Corporate Development, at 925-746-7962 or matthewmc@heffgroup.com.

About Heffernan Insurance Brokers

Heffernan Insurance Brokers, formed in 1988, is one of the largest independent insurance brokerage firms in the United States. Heffernan provides insurance and financial services products to a range of businesses and individuals. Headquartered in Walnut Creek, Calif., Heffernan has offices in San Francisco, Petaluma, Menlo Park, Truckee, Bakersfield, Woodland Hills, Los Angeles and Irvine, CA; Phoenix, AZ; Portland, OR; Seattle and Olympia, WA; St. Louis, MO; Philadelphia, PA; and London UK.

Employee-owned, Heffernan Insurance Brokers was named the Top Mid-Sized Broker in the United States to work for in 2009 by Business Insurance Magazine. The firm has been among the Top Greater Bay Area Philanthropists since 2003.

For more information, visit www.heffins.com. License #0564249

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Heffernan Insurance Brokers