CRYOMASS PREPARES FOR THE MARKET LAUNCH OF ITS REVOLUTIONARY TRICHOME SEPARATOR

DENVER, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CryoMass Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "CryoMass") (OTCQX: CRYM) is pleased to announce that rigorous testing of its patented cryogenic trichrome separation system has yielded results in all key areas of interest that either met or significantly surpassed pre-testing expectations. The Company is now busily preparing to deliver its first commercial unit to an operating partner based in the heart of the largest cannabis production region of the world's largest cannabis market, California.

This Monterey-based company manufactures premium extracts for their own brand and several of the more prominent, better-known brands in California. Their extensive expertise in producing high-quality, standardized extracts should prove invaluable as we refine standard operating procedures (SOP) to guide product development for future customers.

Together we are establishing a toll processing station at their sophisticated Monterey facility, where we expect to process cannabis on behalf of some of California's leading cannabis cultivators, many of which are already close business relationships. The Company is confident this partnership will begin generating revenues in the 4th quarter of 2022 and anticipate a steep ramp-up in revenues throughout 2023.

The CryoMass system enables cannabis and hemp cultivators and processors to optimize and streamline their processes, thus dramatically reducing costs while simultaneously capturing approximately 97% of the active elements and increasing the purity and quality of the products sold to consumers.

CryoMass Director and CEO Christian Noël stated, "Finally, after seven years of engineering, product development, and testing, we are ready to commercialize this exciting new technology. And the demand is incredible. Every week we receive inquiries from cannabis and hemp cultivators and processors from all around the United States and the rest of the world as well. It's an exciting time for us."

Noël added, "Our initial target market is North America, especially the United States. We think our first deployment in Monterey will serve to attract cultivators from within a four-hour radius seeking to avail themselves of this "must-have" new cryogenic trichome separation technology. Between Santa Barbara and Monterey, we will be positioned to toll-process for approximately 5,000 cultivation licenses representing 60% of the entire California market. We view this first installation as the perfect venue to showcase the CryoMass system to future customers from all around the globe."

Testing Phase Highlights

When comparing the results of the patented CryoMass system to traditional trichome separation systems, there is no comparison.

Based on the processing of 25,000 lbs. of biomass, here are the results of our trichome separation system versus nine leading traditional systems that do not and cannot utilize our patented cryogenic, solventless separation process:

CryoMass Versus Traditional Trichome Separation Systems CryoMass Traditional

Systems



Average Biomass processed per hour (lbs.) 1320 60 Separation time in days (based on 12-hour days) 1.6 66 Expected average trichome yield (lbs.) 8,000 1,750 Operating expenses ($) $ 2,816 $ 33,533 * Traditional systems data was gathered from company websites and from conversations with company representatives

It is important to note that one of the key reasons the CryoMass system is so much more efficient from a process and cost-saving perspective is that it is, to the best of our knowledge, the only continuous-feed separation system while all others are batch-feed systems.

Although the Company's initial focus is on the cannabis and hemp sector, there is tremendous potential to generate important revenue streams from processing other high-value, trichrome-rich plants where similar cost savings and end-product improvements can be realized.

Here is the video of the continuous-feed CryoMass trichrome separation system in operation that was initially published in May: CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE VIDEO

