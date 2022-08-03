Valet Living and RangeWater Announce National Preferred Partnership Agreement Bringing Amenity Services to Multifamily Housing Communities Across 11 States

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valet Living, the only nationally recognized full-service amenities provider to the multifamily housing industry, today announced a national preferred partnership agreement with RangeWater Real Estate, an Atlanta-based firm with roughly 86,000 multifamily units across 11 states. The partnership has begun with Valet Living providing services for approximately 20,000 RangeWater units across the Sun Belt, stretching from Arizona to Virginia.

Valet Living pioneered and perfected the doorstep collection amenity. But its also setting the standard in turn services, maintenance support and pet solutions. If you’re looking to impress your residents and enhance your property’s value, join the nation’s leading provider in setting a new standard for residential living: Valet Living. (PRNewswire)

RangeWater was one of the first real estate management firms to partner with Valet Living for Torch Fitness classes roughly 12 years ago. In the years since the relationship has grown to include doorstep trash and recycling pickup and Valet Living Connect virtual classes and events accessed through a resident app.

RangeWater's portfolio has grown steadily, and Valet Living is one of the rare amenities providers that can keep up with that pace of expansion. The partnership and trust earned over the last dozen years has shown that Valet Living can accommodate the planned growth across numerous markets while maintaining the tailored products and flexible services that today's residents demand. Recently, RangeWater jumped 16 places, the largest leap of any firm in 2022, to earn the 17th spot on the National Multifamily Housing Council's 50 Largest Apartment Managers List.

"Valet Living is as committed to providing quality resident experiences as we are," said Sherry Freitas, Senior Managing Director of Property Management for RangeWater. "Our company cultures and values are perfectly aligned in that regard. Plus, they have proven that they can keep up with our rapid growth, offer premium programs, and help us manage the inevitable growing pains that come with that pace of expansion."

While RangeWater has made Valet Living services available to some communities for over a decade, this preferred partnership reflects the increasing demand for amenities within multifamily communities. Valet Living's Connect App fills the gap by granting residents access to more than 60 virtual events, including weekly trivia games with cash prizes, cooking classes taught by professionals, plant care, craft cocktails, DIY, fitness classes, and so much more. RangeWater residents have access to Valet Living's proprietary Interactive Doorstep technology to communicate with Valet Living representatives about nightly trash and recycling pickup and have on-demand representatives ready to answer questions and assist with other needs.

"RangeWater was one of the first management firms to partner with Torch Fitness," said CEO and President of Valet Living, Shawn Handrahan. "It showed its foresight and commitment to caring for its residents, so we are thrilled to deepen the relationship with this National Preferred Partnership Agreement. We are excited to assist with the rapid growth of their portfolio. As the premier amenity services provider to the multifamily industry, we are proud to enable RangeWater's residents and owners the benefits of our full suite of amenity services with one vendor."

As part of this expanded partnership, RangeWater's residents will now have access to all of Valet Living's amenity services, including:

Torch Fitness classes conducted on-site that are customized to your community profile and needs.

Pet Park Equipment & Design which will assist in designing a new pet park or replenishing equipment and supplies in your current pet area.

Doorstep Valet the amenity service that Valet Living started more than 25 years ago, featuring five nights a week trash and recycling collection.

bulk hauling services for bulk removal of trash during the turn process.

Quick Turns with complete unit turn services, turning any vacant apartment home in 5 days. Plus,for bulk removal of trash during the turn process.

Valet Living Connect mobile app with the enhanced resident doorstep experience, powered by the interactive doorstep feature that will notify resident's on-demand throughout the collection journey. The resident app is equipped with an in-app chat feature that connects residents directly to Valet Living's support team and allows residents access to 75+ virtual events and fitness classes a month. mobile app with the enhanced resident doorstep experience, powered by the interactive doorstep feature that will notify resident's on-demand throughout the collection journey. The resident app is equipped with an in-app chat feature that connects residents directly to Valet Living's support team and allows residents access to 75+ virtual events and fitness classes a month.

"Valet Living has been a trusted longtime service provider, and this agreement allows us to expand the relationship quickly," says RangeWater's Sherry Freitas. "Given our continued growth in multifamily and in new product types such as build-to-rent, we need to work with national partners like Valet Living that are innovating and expanding. Scale and continued amenity innovation from our partners provide a crucial tool to drive resident satisfaction and property performance."

About Valet Living

Valet Living is the largest nationally recognized full-service amenities provider to the multifamily housing industry, performing more than 470 million amenity services annually, encompassing 1.8 million apartment homes in 40 states. Valet Living uses specialized technology that empowers its trusted associates to deliver standard-setting amenities in communities where people want to live. Valet Living has been setting the standard for residential living since 1995 and has been proven to increase property value. Valet Living is a portfolio company of the Private Equity Group GI Partners.

To learn more about Valet Living, please visit www.ValetLiving.com

About RangeWater Real Estate

RangeWater is a fully integrated multifamily real estate company creating fulfilling experiences for its partners, clients, residents and employees across the Sun Belt. The Atlanta-based company has acquired and developed more than 20,000 multifamily units since its inception in 2006 representing in excess of $6.3 billion in total capitalization. RangeWater currently manages a balanced portfolio of over 86,000 multifamily units across 11 states. With offices in Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Tampa and Salt Lake City, RangeWater targets high job growth markets with demand for new housing. For more information, visit LiveRangeWater.com .

