NuVasive Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

–Strong year-over-year net sales growth, driven by new product introductions–
–Company reiterates full-year guidance range for reported year-over-year net sales growth of 6%–8%–
–Company updates full-year guidance range for GAAP diluted EPS; maintains prior non-GAAP diluted EPS range provided May 4, 2022–
SAN DIEGO, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA), the leader in spine technology innovation, focused on transforming spine surgery with minimally disruptive, procedurally integrated solutions, today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
Second Quarter 2022
- Net sales were $310.5 million, a 5.3% increase as reported and a 7.8% increase on a constant currency basis, compared to the prior year period;
- GAAP operating margin of 10.7%; Non-GAAP operating margin of 13.0%; and
- GAAP diluted loss per share of ($0.02); Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.47.
"We are encouraged by our top-line growth in the second quarter, driven by procedure volumes, new product introductions, and continued global execution of our growth strategies," said Chris Barry, chief executive officer of NuVasive. "As surgeons look for differentiated technologies to enable more intelligent surgery, our C360 portfolio, X360 portfolio and Pulse platform will continue to support our innovation strategy. While we are experiencing the macro environmental pressures that face many companies, we remain focused on our commitment to deliver value to all stakeholders—most importantly, to change the lives of more patients around the world."
Second Quarter 2022 Results
NuVasive reported total net sales of $310.5 million, a 5.3% increase as reported and a 7.8% increase on a constant currency basis, compared to $294.8 million in the prior year period. Second quarter 2022 total net sales were driven by the 2021 commercial launches of the Simplify Cervical Disc and the Pulse platform, as well as higher procedure volume in the U.S. and strong international performance.
For the second quarter of 2022, GAAP gross profit was $224.7 million, compared to $216.5 million in the prior year period. GAAP gross margin was 72.4%, compared to 73.4% in the prior year period. On a non-GAAP basis, gross profit was $224.7 million, compared to $217.1 million in the prior year period. Non-GAAP gross margin was 72.4%, compared to 73.6% in the prior year period.
The Company reported GAAP net loss of ($0.9) million, or diluted loss per share of ($0.02), compared to GAAP net income of $1.8 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.03 in the prior year period. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $24.8 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.47, compared to non-GAAP net income of $31.2 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.60 in the prior year period.
Cash and cash equivalents were $226.0 million as of June 30, 2022.
Full-year 2022 Financial Guidance
Based on the Company's strong performance for the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company reiterated its full-year guidance range for reported net sales growth. Based on updated expectations for foreign currency exchange rates, the Company revised its guidance range for constant currency net sales growth, as well as for GAAP operating margin, as shown in the table below. In addition, the Company updated its full-year guidance range for GAAP diluted EPS and maintained its prior non-GAAP diluted EPS range provided on May 4, 2022.
Prior guidance range **
Current guidance range **
GAAP
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Non-GAAP
Net sales growth (reported)*
6.0%-8.0%
6.0%-8.0%
6.0%-8.0%
6.0%-8.0%
Net sales growth (constant currency)*
7.5%-9.5%
8.7%-10.7%
Operating margin
6.3%-7.8%
13.0%-14.5%
7.6%-9.1%
13.0%-14.5%
Diluted earnings per share
$1.05-$1.35***
$2.15-$2.45
$0.95-$1.25***
$2.15-$2.45
* Reflects expectations for net sales growth in 2022 compared to 2021. Net sales growth on a constant currency basis excludes year-over-year currency fluctuations, which the Company currently expects to create a negative impact of approximately 270 basis points in 2022.
** Prior guidance reflects ranges provided on May 4, 2022. Current guidance reflects ranges provided on August 3, 2022.
*** Reflects updated expectations for the impact on diluted EPS of applying the if-converted method to the Company's convertible notes. Additionally, includes the impact of net unrealized foreign currency exchange gains or losses incurred as of June 30, 2022, and does not assume future net unrealized gains or losses related to foreign currency exchange rates.
A full reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the tables of this press release and in the Investor Relations section of our website.
Conference Call and Webcast
NuVasive will hold a conference call on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT to discuss the results of its financial performance for the second quarter 2022. The dial-in numbers are 1-877-407-9039 for domestic callers and 1-201-689-8470 for international callers. A live webcast of the conference call and supplemental financial information of our second quarter 2022 results will be available on the Investor Relations page of our website at www.nuvasive.com. An audio replay of the call will be available until August 10, 2022. The replay dial-in numbers are 1-844-512-2921 for domestic callers and 1-412-317-6671 for international callers. Please use pin number: 13731013. In addition, the webcast will be archived on NuVasive's website.
About NuVasive
NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) is the leader in spine technology innovation, with a mission to transform surgery, advance care, and change lives. The Company's less-invasive, procedurally integrated surgical solutions are designed to deliver reproducible and clinically proven outcomes. The Company's comprehensive procedural portfolio includes surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, software for surgical planning, navigation and imaging solutions, magnetically adjustable implant systems for spine and orthopedics, and intraoperative neuromonitoring technology and service offerings. With more than $1 billion in net sales, NuVasive operates in more than 50 countries serving surgeons, hospitals, and patients. For more information, please visit www.nuvasive.com.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Information
Management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures such as non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), and non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude amortization of intangible assets, business transition costs, purchased in-process research and development, one-time restructuring charges, non-cash purchase accounting adjustments, inventory charges associated with product withdrawals, certain foreign currency impacts and related items in connection with acquisitions, investments and divestitures, certain litigation expenses and settlements, certain European medical device regulation costs, gains and losses from strategic investments, gains and losses from changes in fair value of derivatives, non-cash interest expense (excluding debt issuance cost) and other significant one-time items. Management also uses certain non-GAAP measures which are intended to exclude the impact of foreign exchange currency fluctuations. The measure constant currency utilizes an exchange rate that eliminates fluctuations when calculating financial performance numbers. The Company also uses measures such as free cash flow, which represents cash flow from operations less cash used in the acquisition and disposition of capital. Additionally, the Company uses an adjusted EBITDA measure which represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and excludes the impact of stock-based compensation, business transition costs, purchased in-process research and development, one-time restructuring charges, non-cash purchase accounting adjustments, inventory charges associated with product withdrawals, certain foreign currency impacts and related items in connection with acquisitions, investments and divestitures, certain litigation expenses and settlements, certain European medical device regulation costs, gains and losses on strategic investments, gains and losses from changes in fair value of derivatives and other significant one-time items.
Management calculates the non-GAAP financial measures provided in this earnings release excluding these costs and uses these non-GAAP financial measures to enable it to further and more consistently analyze the period-to-period financial performance of its core business operations. Management believes that providing investors with these non-GAAP measures gives them additional information to enable them to assess, in the same way management assesses, the Company's current and future continuing operations. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Set forth below in the financial tables accompanying this press release are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
Forward-Looking Statements
NuVasive cautions you that statements included in this news release or made on the investor conference call referenced herein that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors which, if they do not materialize or prove correct, could cause NuVasive's results to differ materially from historical results or those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, this news release contains selected financial results from the second quarter 2022, as well as projections for 2022 financial guidance and expectations regarding longer-term financial performance. The Company's results for the second quarter of 2022 are prior to the completion of review and audit procedures by the Company's external auditors and are subject to adjustment. In addition, the Company's projections for 2022 financial guidance and expectations regarding longer-term financial performance represent initial estimates, and are subject to the risk of being inaccurate because of the preliminary nature of the forecasts, the risk of further adjustment, or unanticipated difficulty in selling products or generating expected profitability. The potential risks and uncertainties which contribute to the uncertain nature of these statements include, among others, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business and financial results; the Company's ability to maintain operations to support its customers and patients in the near-term and to capitalize on future growth opportunities; risks associated with acceptance of the Company's surgical products and procedures by spine surgeons and hospitals, development and acceptance of new products or product enhancements, clinical and statistical verification of the benefits achieved via the use of NuVasive's products, the Company's ability to adequately manage inventory as it continues to release new products, its ability to recruit and retain management and key personnel, and the other risks and uncertainties more fully described in the Company's news releases and periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. NuVasive's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available at www.sec.gov. NuVasive assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which it was made.
NuVasive, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
(unaudited)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net sales:
Products
$ 280,419
$ 266,763
$ 546,392
$ 512,214
Services
30,032
28,065
54,821
53,863
Total net sales
310,451
294,828
601,213
566,077
Cost of sales (excluding below amortization of intangible assets):
Products
65,267
58,584
122,450
111,886
Services
20,491
19,696
42,405
38,205
Total cost of sales
85,758
78,280
164,855
150,091
Gross profit
224,693
216,548
436,358
415,986
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative
160,696
157,397
320,977
303,351
Research and development
25,913
21,764
49,271
43,988
Amortization of intangible assets
12,637
15,088
25,669
28,425
Business transition costs
(7,624)
11,553
(4,564)
17,137
Total operating expenses
191,622
205,802
391,353
392,901
Interest and other expense, net:
Interest income
262
9
305
96
Interest expense
(4,352)
(4,388)
(8,731)
(12,418)
Other (expense) income, net
(29,681)
1,269
(13,437)
(11,257)
Total interest and other expense, net
(33,771)
(3,110)
(21,863)
(23,579)
(Loss) income before income taxes
(700)
7,636
23,142
(494)
Income tax expense
(193)
(5,837)
(4,834)
(5,217)
Consolidated net (loss) income
$ (893)
$ 1,799
$ 18,308
$ (5,711)
Net (loss) income per share:
Basic
$ (0.02)
$ 0.03
$ 0.35
$ (0.11)
Diluted
$ (0.02)
$ 0.03
$ 0.35
$ (0.11)
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
52,022
51,567
51,926
51,473
Diluted
52,022
52,211
57,299
51,473
NuVasive, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except par value data)
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
ASSETS
(Unaudited)
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 225,985
$ 246,091
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $19,166 and $21,064, respectively
233,573
214,398
Inventory, net
331,708
315,845
Prepaid income taxes
5,232
5,425
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
26,812
20,665
Total current assets
823,310
802,424
Property and equipment, net
326,484
303,664
Intangible assets, net
208,323
242,675
Goodwill
629,889
633,467
Operating lease right-of-use assets
98,547
102,987
Deferred tax assets
61,115
48,003
Restricted cash and investments
1,494
1,494
Other assets
25,026
19,361
Total assets
$ 2,174,188
$ 2,154,075
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$ 123,780
$ 115,614
Contingent consideration liabilities
60,292
7,986
Accrued payroll and related expenses
60,284
66,596
Operating lease liabilities
10,298
9,867
Income tax liabilities
959
828
Senior convertible notes
445,745
-
Total current liabilities
701,358
200,891
Long-term senior convertible notes
442,864
884,984
Deferred tax liabilities
11,716
3,049
Operating lease liabilities
106,685
111,592
Contingent consideration liabilities
70,649
139,824
Other long-term liabilities
14,347
18,528
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000 shares authorized, none outstanding
—
—
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 150,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021; 58,863 shares issued and 52,061 outstanding at June 30, 2022; 58,469 shares issued and 51,769 outstanding at December 31, 2021
63
63
Additional paid-in capital
1,453,013
1,434,976
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(7,210)
(7,792)
Retained earnings
64,016
45,708
Treasury stock at cost; 6,802 shares and 6,700 shares at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively
(683,313)
(677,748)
Total equity
826,569
795,207
Total liabilities and equity
$ 2,174,188
$ 2,154,075
NuVasive, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
Six Months Ended June 30,
(unaudited)
2022
2021
Operating activities:
Consolidated net income (loss)
$ 18,308
$ (5,711)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
73,285
73,954
Deferred income taxes
(5,304)
(2,942)
Amortization of non-cash interest
3,932
4,721
Stock-based compensation
14,321
13,007
Changes in fair value of contingent consideration
(8,836)
5,957
Net loss (gain) on strategic investments
232
(2,101)
Net loss from foreign currency adjustments
13,574
13,402
Reserves on current assets
(1,461)
8,716
Other non-cash adjustments
8,231
7,249
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:
Accounts receivable
(22,596)
(11,541)
Inventory
(14,632)
(20,442)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(111)
(1,589)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(6,057)
(5,244)
Accrued payroll and related expenses
(5,207)
1,902
Income taxes
413
58
Net cash provided by operating activities
68,092
79,396
Investing activities:
Acquisition of Simplify Medical, net of cash acquired
—
(149,463)
Payment of contingent consideration for Simplify Medical
—
(45,850)
Acquisitions and investments
(5,250)
(500)
Purchases of intangible assets
—
(1,200)
Purchases of property and equipment
(68,745)
(53,483)
Proceeds from sales of marketable securities
—
127,023
Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities
—
46,000
Other investing activities
(698)
180
Net cash used in investing activities
(74,693)
(77,293)
Financing activities:
Payment of contingent consideration
(6,839)
(3)
Proceeds from the issuance of common stock
3,716
3,803
Purchases of treasury stock
(5,565)
(6,964)
Payments upon settlement of senior convertible notes
—
(649,426)
Other financing activities
(982)
(671)
Net cash used in financing activities
(9,670)
(653,261)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(3,835)
(1,573)
Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(20,106)
(652,731)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
247,585
858,363
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$ 227,479
$ 205,632
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited - in thousands, except per share data)
Gross Profit
Operating Profit
Net (Loss) Income
Diluted EPS
Diluted WASO6
Net (Loss) to
Reported GAAP
$ 224,693
$ 33,071
$ (893)
$ (0.02)
52,022
$ (893)
% of net sales
72.4 %
10.7 %
Amortization of intangible assets
12,637
12,637
Litigation related expenses and settlements1
(353)
(353)
(353)
Business transition costs2
(7,624)
(7,624)
(7,624)
European medical device regulation3
2,755
2,755
2,755
Net loss on strategic investments
232
232
Non-cash acquisition-related foreign currency impacts4
25,093
25,093
Tax effect of adjustments5
(7,009)
Interest expense/(income), net
4,090
Income tax expense
193
Depreciation and amortization
36,484
Non-cash stock-based compensation
7,514
Adjusted Non-GAAP
$ 224,693
$ 40,486
$ 24,838
$ 0.47
52,539
$ 67,491
% of net sales
72.4 %
13.0 %
21.7 %
1
Represents expenses and settlements associated with certain ongoing litigation matters, including infringement of the Company's intellectual property.
2
Costs related to acquisition, integration and business transition activities which include severance, relocation, consulting, leasehold exit costs, third party merger and acquisitions costs, contingent consideration fair value adjustments, and other costs directly associated with such activities.
3
Represents costs specific to updating our quality system, product labeling, asset write-offs and product remanufacturing to comply with European medical device regulation.
4
Represents non-cash adjustments to acquisition-related intercompany balances and contingent consideration liabilities held in a foreign currency.
5
Represents the impact from tax affecting the adjustments above at their statutory tax rate.
6
Adjusted non-GAAP diluted WASO excludes the impact of dilutive convertible notes for which the Company is economically hedged through its anti-dilutive bond hedge arrangements.
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited - in thousands, except per share data)
Gross Profit
Operating Profit
Net Income
Diluted EPS7
Diluted WASO8
Net Income to
Reported GAAP
$ 436,358
$ 45,005
$ 18,308
$ 0.35
57,299
$ 18,308
% of net sales
72.6 %
7.5 %
Non-cash purchase accounting adjustments on acquisitions1
557
557
557
557
Amortization of intangible assets
25,669
25,669
Litigation related expenses and settlements2
2,848
2,848
2,848
Business transition costs3
(4,564)
(4,564)
(4,564)
European medical device regulation4
4,946
4,946
4,946
Net loss on strategic investments
232
232
Non-cash acquisition-related foreign currency impacts5
15,775
15,775
Tax effect of adjustments6
(10,777)
Interest expense/(income), net
8,426
Income tax expense
4,834
Depreciation and amortization
73,285
Non-cash stock-based compensation
14,321
Adjusted Non-GAAP
$ 436,915
$ 74,461
$ 52,994
$ 1.01
52,475
$ 138,968
% of net sales
72.7 %
12.4 %
23.1 %
1
Represents costs associated with non-cash purchase accounting adjustments, such as acquired inventory fair market value adjustments, which are amortized over the period in which underlying products are sold.
2
Represents expenses and settlements associated with certain ongoing litigation matters, including infringement of the Company's intellectual property.
3
Costs related to acquisition, integration and business transition activities which include severance, relocation, consulting, leasehold exit costs, third party merger and acquisitions costs, contingent consideration fair value adjustments, and other costs directly associated with such activities.
4
Represents costs specific to updating our quality system, product labeling, asset write-offs and product remanufacturing to comply with European medical device regulation.
5
Represents non-cash adjustments to acquisition-related intercompany balances and contingent consideration liabilities held in a foreign currency.
6
Represents the impact from tax affecting the adjustments above at their statutory tax rate.
7
Reported GAAP diluted EPS is calculated using Net Income plus interest and debt issuance costs on senior convertible notes whose effect is dilutive, net of tax divided by diluted WASO.
8
Adjusted non-GAAP diluted WASO excludes the impact of dilutive convertible notes for which the Company is economically hedged through its anti-dilutive bond hedge arrangements.
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited - in thousands, except per share data)
Gross Profit
Operating Profit
Net Income
Diluted EPS
Diluted WASO7
Net Income to
Reported GAAP
$ 216,548
$ 10,746
$ 1,799
$ 0.03
52,211
$ 1,799
% of net sales
73.4 %
3.6 %
Non-cash purchase accounting adjustments on acquisitions1
556
556
556
556
Amortization of intangible assets
15,088
15,088
Litigation related expenses and settlements2
1,287
1,287
1,287
Business transition costs3
11,553
11,553
11,553
European medical device regulation4
1,689
1,689
1,689
Net gain on strategic investments
(2,101)
(2,101)
Non-cash acquisition-related foreign currency impacts5
3,545
3,545
Tax effect of adjustments6
(2,243)
Interest expense/(income), net
4,379
Income tax expense
5,837
Depreciation and amortization
37,522
Non-cash stock-based compensation
5,298
Adjusted Non-GAAP
$ 217,104
$ 40,919
$ 31,173
$ 0.60
52,211
$ 71,364
% of net sales
73.6 %
13.9 %
24.2 %
1
Represents costs associated with non-cash purchase accounting adjustments, such as acquired inventory fair market value adjustments, which are amortized over the period in which underlying products are sold.
2
Represents expenses associated with certain ongoing litigation matters, including infringement of the Company's intellectual property.
3
Costs related to acquisition, integration and business transition activities which include severance, relocation, consulting, leasehold exit costs, third party merger and acquisitions costs, contingent consideration fair value adjustments, and other costs directly associated with such activities.
4
Represents costs specific to updating our quality system, product labeling, asset write-offs and product remanufacturing to comply with European medical device regulation.
5
Represents non-cash adjustments to acquisition-related intercompany balances and contingent consideration liabilities held in a foreign currency.
6
Represents the impact from tax affecting the adjustments above at their statutory tax rate.
7
Adjusted non-GAAP diluted WASO excludes the impact of dilutive convertible notes for which the Company is economically hedged through its anti-dilutive bond hedge arrangements.
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited - in thousands, except per share data)
Gross Profit
Operating Profit
Net (Loss) Income
Diluted EPS
Diluted WASO7
Net (Loss) to
Reported GAAP
$ 415,986
$ 23,085
$ (5,711)
$ (0.11)
51,473
$ (5,711)
% of net sales
73.5 %
4.1 %
Non-cash purchase accounting adjustments on acquisitions1
742
742
742
742
Amortization of intangible assets
28,425
28,425
Litigation related expenses and settlements2
3,248
3,248
3,248
Business transition costs3
17,137
17,137
17,137
European medical device regulation4
3,564
3,564
3,564
Net gain on strategic investments
(2,101)
(2,101)
Non-cash acquisition-related foreign currency impacts5
13,393
13,393
Tax effect of adjustments6
(8,494)
Interest expense/(income), net
12,322
Income tax expense
5,217
Depreciation and amortization
73,954
Non-cash stock-based compensation
13,007
Adjusted Non-GAAP
$ 416,728
$ 76,201
$ 50,203
$ 0.96
52,140
$ 134,772
% of net sales
73.6 %
13.5 %
23.8 %
1
Represents costs associated with non-cash purchase accounting adjustments, such as acquired inventory fair market value adjustments, which are amortized over the period in which underlying products are sold.
2
Represents expenses associated with certain ongoing litigation matters, including infringement of the Company's intellectual property.
3
Costs related to acquisition, integration and business transition activities which include severance, relocation, consulting, leasehold exit costs, third party merger and acquisitions costs, contingent consideration fair value adjustments, and other costs directly associated with such activities.
4
Represents costs specific to updating our quality system, product labeling, asset write-offs and product remanufacturing to comply with European medical device regulation.
5
Represents non-cash adjustments to acquisition-related intercompany balances and contingent consideration liabilities held in a foreign currency.
6
Represents the impact from tax affecting the adjustments above at their statutory tax rate.
7
Adjusted non-GAAP diluted WASO excludes the impact of dilutive convertible notes for which the Company is economically hedged through its anti-dilutive bond hedge arrangements.
Full Year 2022 Financial Guidance
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP EPS
2022 Guidance Range1, 2
2021 Actuals1
Prior
Current
GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share
$(1.24)
$1.05-1.35
$0.95-1.25
Impact of dilution3
0.02
~0.05
~0.05
Amortization of intangible assets
1.10
~1.00
~1.00
European medical device regulation4
0.16
~0.30
~0.25
Inventory charges associated with product withdrawal5
0.27
-
-
Other6
1.83
~0.05
~0.30
Tax effect of adjustments7
(0.45)
~(0.30)
~(0.40)
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
$1.68
$2.15-2.45
$2.15-2.45
1
Data has been intentionally rounded and may not sum.
2
Prior guidance reflects the range provided May 4, 2022. Current guidance reflects the range provided August 3, 2022.
3
GAAP diluted EPS includes the dilutive impact of applying the if-converted method to the Company's convertible notes. Adjusted non-GAAP diluted WASO excludes the impact of dilutive convertible notes for which the Company is economically hedged through its anti-dilutive bond hedge arrangements.
4
Represents costs specific to updating our quality system, product labeling, asset write-offs and product remanufacturing to comply with European medical device regulation.
5
Represents charges for inventory write-offs associated with the Company's product withdrawals. During the third quarter of 2021, the Company made a determination to withdraw certain products marketed and sold by its wholly-owned subsidiary, NuVasive Specialized Orthopedics.
6
Includes costs primarily associated with litigation related expenses and settlements, non-cash acquisition-related foreign currency impacts, non-cash purchase accounting adjustments on acquisitions, net gain on strategic investments and business transition costs. See Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures tables within respective earnings releases for further detail.
7
Represents the impact from tax affecting the adjustments above at their statutory tax rate.
Full Year 2022 Financial Guidance
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Margin %
2022 Guidance Range1, 2
2021 Actuals1
Prior
Current
GAAP Operating Margin %
(1.1 %)
6.3%-7.8%
7.6%-9.1%
Amortization of intangible assets
5.0 %
~4.4%
~4.4%
European medical device regulation3
0.7 %
~1.3%
~1.0%
Inventory charges associated with product withdrawal4
1.3 %
-
-
Other 5
6.8 %
~1.0%
-
Non-GAAP Operating Margin %
12.8 %
13.0%-14.5%
13.0%-14.5%
1
Data has been intentionally rounded and may not sum.
2
Prior guidance reflects the range provided May 4, 2022. Current guidance reflects the range provided August 3, 2022.
3
Represents costs specific to updating our quality system, product labeling, asset write-offs and product remanufacturing to comply with European medical device regulation.
4
Represents charges for inventory write-offs associated with the Company's product withdrawals. During the third quarter of 2021, the Company made a determination to withdraw certain products marketed and sold by its wholly-owned subsidiary, NuVasive Specialized Orthopedics.
5
Includes costs primarily associated with litigation related expenses and settlements, non-cash purchase accounting adjustments on acquisitions, and business transition costs. See Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures tables within respective earnings releases for further detail.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE NuVasive, Inc.