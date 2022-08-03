Direct Lender Closes Loan on Indiana Industrial Building

$13.0 Million Senior Bridge Loan

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomfield Capital announces the closing of a $13.0 million senior bridge loan, which provided the capital necessary for the acquisition of two adjacent industrial buildings totaling 230,000 square feet in greater Indianapolis, IN. The Sponsor required immediate execution due to an expiring purchase option, which allowed them to acquire the property and accommodate their rapidly growing business.

Bloomfield Capital can provide flexibility and expediency when time is of the essence

The Sponsor's business has operated at a portion of the building for the last several years and it recently expanded to occupy the entire property. Bloomfield's bridge loan will allow for the Sponsor to continue the expansion of their business and execute their business plan.

"As the capital markets have continued to tighten, we have been presented with more owner-occupied buildings in need of senior bridge capital," stated Brent Truscott, a Partner at Bloomfield Capital. "Sellers are still demanding fast closings, and banks and insurance company lenders are not typically able to accommodate expedited closings, especially if the underlying tenant at the property is in expansion mode and not able to demonstrate several years of consistent cash flow. As a direct capital provider and balance sheet lender, Bloomfield Capital can provide flexibility and expediency when time is of the essence," Truscott added.

Bloomfield was able to swiftly underwrite the Sponsor's business and understand the local industrial market in greater Indianapolis. The Sponsor plans to refinance Bloomfield's bridge loan with a loan from the SBA upon stabilization of their business operations.

