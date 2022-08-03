CopperPoint Insurance Companies names John Carey Chief Underwriting Officer

PHOENIX, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CopperPoint Insurance Companies, a western-based super regional commercial insurance company, announced today that John Carey will be joining CopperPoint on August 29, 2022 as Chief Underwriting Officer, reporting to the CEO.

Prior to this appointment, Carey served as Chief Underwriting Officer for Zurich Asia Pacific where he managed a book comprised of $250M GWP and over 40 underwriter and actuaries. Prior to that he held leadership positions at Farmers Business Insurance, Zurich North America, and Encova Mutual Group.

"John brings a lot of very relevant experience to this important role, and we are excited that he will be writing his next chapter here, with the CopperPoint Family", said Marc Schmittlein, CopperPoint President and CEO.

Carey holds a BA from University of Iowa and MA, Economics and Policy and an MBA from the University of Notre Dame. He is also a Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) and an Associate in Risk Management (ARM).

Founded in 1925, CopperPoint Insurance Companies, www.copperpoint.com, is a leading provider of workers' compensation and commercial property and casualty insurance solutions. With an expanded line of insurance products and a growing 26-state footprint, CopperPoint is in a strong position to meet the evolving needs of its agents, brokers, and customers. It has $5.1 billion in total assets and an enterprise surplus of approximately $1.6 billion.

CopperPoint Mutual Insurance Holding Company is the corporate parent of CopperPoint Insurance Companies, Pacific Compensation Insurance Company and Alaska National Insurance Company. All companies are rated A (Excellent) by AM Best.

