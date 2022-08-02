Green Scientific Labs Announces Change in Leadership

DAVIE, Fla. , Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Scientific Labs Holdings Inc. ("Green Scientific Labs" or the "Company") (CSE: GSL), a leading multi-state provider of innovative cannabis and hemp testing technologies and methods, announces Paul Crage's departure as CEO of the Company, effective July 29, 2022. Since helping co-found Green Scientific Labs in 2018, Mr. Crage has played an active role in the development and success of the organization. Green Scientific Labs has grown from an idea to a leading multi-state testing laboratory, servicing over 1,200 marijuana and hemp clients while striving to set the gold standard in cannabis compliance testing.

The Board of Directors has appointed Chief Compliance Officer, Rafael Bombonato, as interim CEO of the Company effective August 1st, 2022.

"I am honored to have been asked to serve as Interim CEO of Green Scientific Labs as our Board of Directors begins the process of permanently fulfilling the position. I am very confident in our staff's ability to make this a smooth transition for our customers and staff," says Rafael Bombonato.

Mr. Bombonato has over 15 years of compliance, quality assurance, and product safety experience in the food, dietary supplement, pharmaceutical, and for the last five years in the medical cannabis industry. Mr. Bombonato holds a bachelor's degree in Molecular Biology, Microbiology, and Biotechnology and a master's degree in Business Administration. Mr. Bombonato's career is dedicated to product quality, safety, efficacy, and compliance. Mr. Bombonato is part of the cannabis technical committee at Cannabis Safety and Quality) and Safe Quality Food ("SQF"). He is also a Quality Auditor, HACCP trained, SQF Practitioner, and is involved in policy, regulation, and guideline development throughout all aspects of the cannabis industry.

"We cannot thank Paul enough for his years of service, contributions to the organization and wish him the very best as he moves on to his next venture. While we will miss him and his leadership, we are extremely excited about the future of Green Scientific Labs and have the utmost confidence in Rafael Bombonato to step in and lead us in the right direction," stated Michael Richmond, Chairman of Green Scientific Labs.

About Green Scientific Labs

Green Scientific Labs (CSE: GSL) is a leading, multi-state provider of innovative cannabis and hemp testing technologies and methods. The Company's labs perform product testing to help cultivators, manufacturers, and retailers stay compliant with state and federal regulations. Green Scientific Labs delivers superior marijuana, cannabis, hemp, and CBD testing services, and provides industry leading customer service for its clients.

