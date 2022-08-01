TEAMSTERS LAUNCH NATIONWIDE UPS CAMPAIGN TO WIN STRONG CONTRACT IN 2023

WASHINGTON, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters — which represents 350,000 full- and part-time UPS workers — announced the launch of the UPS Teamsters contract campaign, a one-year effort to inform and mobilize members to win the strongest possible contract at UPS.

The campaign launch comes one year before the UPS National Master Agreement — the largest collective bargaining agreement in the U.S. — is set to expire on July 31, 2023. UPS Teamsters are united in the fight to end excessive overtime, eliminate the two-tier wage 22.4 job classification, increase part-time pay and the number of full-time jobs, improve job security for feeders and package drivers, address safety and health concerns around heat illness, and provide stronger protection against company harassment.

Beginning today, and in the weeks and months to come, Teamster representatives and stewards at hundreds of UPS facilities across the country will be conducting site visits and delivering informational resources to UPS Teamsters.

"UPS Teamsters are united and ready to mobilize in the fight for the best contract ever negotiated at UPS," said Sean M. O'Brien, Teamsters General President. "UPS would not have its billion-dollar profits without hardworking Teamsters. Our message to UPS is that it's time our contract reflects the essential work of our members. The Teamsters are resolved to win a strong contract by August 1, 2023, and we won't extend negotiations by a single day. We'll either have a signed agreement that day or be hitting the pavement."

UPS Teamsters delivered an unprecedented volume of packages during the pandemic for businesses to run smoothly and families to safely shelter at home, and still continue to work around the clock in 10-12 hour shifts and under punishing conditions like extreme heat. Workers' dedication to the company drove UPS's net profits to $11.2 billion in the last two years alone, yet the average UPS worker is paid 600 times less than UPS CEO Carol Tome.

Teamsters representatives and stewards in Massachusetts, California, Michigan, New York, and at hundreds of other UPS facilities across the country will help kick off the campaign and continue to engage for the next 365 days to ensure members are informed and united.

