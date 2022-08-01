Rides FAR Event Leaders to Ring NYSE Closing Bell on August 9

The annual charity event benefits the Autism Science Foundation and its work to support critical autism research

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rides FAR (For Autism Research), the annual charity cycling and walking event benefiting the Autism Science Foundation (ASF), today announced it will ring the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) Closing Bell® on August 9, 2022.

Autism Science Foundation Logo (PRNewswire)

Rides FAR, which was co-founded eight years ago by Bryan and Melissa Harkins, has raised over $2.7 million to date for ASF, expanding each year and attracting many of the most prominent firms on Wall Street and beyond. This year, Rides FAR will hold cycling/walking events on October 1 in New York , Baltimore , and Toronto , as well as virtual riders and walkers taking part worldwide.

"As an autism parent, I deeply appreciate NYSE's willingness to once again give Rides FAR the opportunity to ring the iconic Closing Bell, which will bring even more attention to ASF's mission to fund autism research that has the potential to transform lives," said Rides FAR board member Marc Wyatt, Head of Global Trading for T. Rowe Price.

Top Rides FAR sponsors include Cboe, FTX US, Figment, NEO Exchange, T. Rowe Price, XTX Markets and Trumid. ( See the full list of sponsors here. ) Firms interested in joining the roster can find more information here ; individual riders interested in signing up may do so here .

All proceeds from Rides FAR go to ASF, a nonprofit organization that supports autism research by providing funding and other assistance to scientists and organizations conducting, facilitating, publicizing and disseminating autism research. The organization also provides information about autism to the general public and serves to increase awareness of autism spectrum disorders – which today impacts 1 in 44 children – and the needs of individuals and families affected by them.

The Closing Bell will ring at 4:00 pm ET and can be viewed live on the NYSE's website . Photos and video of the bell ringing will be available via Facebook and Twitter @NYSE.

