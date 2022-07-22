The Michael J. Fox Foundation Remembers Visionary Philanthropist Mrs. Lily Safra

World-class philanthropist and long-time Michael J. Fox Foundation Board member Lily Safra , chairwoman of the Edmond J. Safra Foundation, passed away on July 9, 2022 , at age 87

Mrs. Safra's transformative generosity and leadership supported a wide range of The Michael J. Fox Foundation's scientific programs and accomplishments

The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (MJFF) mourns the loss of visionary philanthropist and Foundation Board member Lily Safra, who passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022 in Geneva, Switzerland. As chairwoman of the Edmond J. Safra Foundation, Mrs. Safra provided transformative support to hundreds of organizations around the world in the name of her late husband, Edmond J. Safra. Her philanthropy extended to education, science and medicine, religion, culture and humanitarian relief.

The Michael J. Fox Foundation (MJFF) mourns the loss of Lily Safra. (PRNewswire)

Edmond J. Safra lived with Parkinson's disease (PD), and Mrs. Safra was deeply committed to finding a cure. Within months of MJFF's inception, she joined the Foundation's Board of Directors, setting in motion an outpouring of strategic grant-making over the next two decades that transformed the course of Parkinson's disease research and care.

"Lily's friendship was instrumental in establishing our path and expanding our work further than we could have dreamed," said Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan. "She sharpened our vision and lent us her strength so that we might make a greater difference in the lives of all people and families touched by Parkinson's disease. We will be grateful forever."

A Longstanding Partnership and Vision for the Future of Parkinson's Research and Care

Mrs. Safra's personal generosity, paired with her leadership of the Edmond J. Safra Foundation, provided sustained support for MJFF's top scientific and care priorities, including:

To honor Mrs. Safra for her decades-long commitment to speeding a Parkinson's cure and bettering quality of life for the millions of people and families living with the disease, MJFF created the inaugural Edmond J. Safra Humanitarian Award in 2020.

"There are no words to adequately convey our grief at this loss. Mrs. Safra was a true giant of philanthropy and someone we have been privileged to know and work with from the beginning," said Deborah W. Brooks, MJFF Co-Founder and CEO. "Her trust in our shared vision gave us the confidence to pursue even the most far-reaching objectives, and her outspoken support opened the door to opportunities we never imagined. Her compassionate spirit will remain a constant source of inspiration for us all."

