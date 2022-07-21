LeafHouse is Recognized by DALBAR for Providing Exceptional Investment Management Services to Retirement Plans

LeafHouse Financial Earns DALBAR Honors for 5th Straight Year

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LeafHouse Financial, an independent, discretionary investment manager to the retirement industry was recently awarded DALBAR's 3(38) Certification. The Certification evaluates the qualifications, capabilities and services provided by an investment manager to determine if they meet the requirements of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act ("ERISA") section 3(38), that permits qualified investment managers to be appointed as fiduciaries to manage assets of retirement plans.

"We are pleased to complete the DALBAR Certification for the 5th year in a row. LeafHouse aims to help advisors and plan sponsors make an informed decision when hiring us as a 3(38) investment manager. DALBAR is an unbiased leader in these types of certifications for the financial community", says Dallas Villarreal, LeafHouse CCO & Sr. Operations Manager.

Evaluations consist of background checks of all key personnel, evaluation of potential conflicts of interest, reasonableness of arrangements and contracts, scope of work performed, adequacy of insurance protection and use of generally accepted investment theory.

LeafHouse Financial is an experienced, national discretionary investment manager and consultant for all types of retirement plans. LeafHouse acts in both a 3(21) and 3(38) fiduciary capacity for a multitude of private and public retirement plans that range from start-up to large institutions across the U.S. LeafHouse manages $15,453,585,811 as of December 31, 2021. LeafHouse developed proprietary technology that is designed to prudently select, evaluate, and monitor investments that are solely in the best interests of plan participants and their beneficiaries.

The firm is an independent and flexible fiduciary that aims to provide the maximum level of protection at a low cost to avoid conflicts of interest. LeafHouse integrates technology and industry knowledge aiming to provide a layer of protection to plan sponsors. As we work to uphold the fiduciary standard, our aim is to wholly align our interests with those of our clients.

LeafHouse is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. More information about LeafHouse's investment advisory services can be found in its Form ADV Part 2, which is available upon request.

SOURCE DALBAR, Inc.