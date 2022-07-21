Consumers Energy Foundation Bolsters Efforts in Oxford, Muskegon Heights with $500,000 in Prosperity Awards

Grants Support Downtown, Community Transformations

JACKSON, Mich., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumers Energy Foundation is providing $500,000 to help Oxford and Muskegon Heights start major downtown and community transformations. The two communities, in metro Detroit and in West Michigan, will each receive $250,000 from the foundation's annual Prosperity Awards.

Consumers Energy Logo (PRNewsFoto/Consumers Energy) (PRNewswire)

"These communities are committed to reinventing themselves and have developed plans to grow and prosper. The Consumers Energy Foundation is proud to give them the support they need with these Prosperity Awards," said Brandon Hofmeister, president of the Consumers Energy Foundation. "These awards are designed to strengthen neighborhoods across the state and highlight our own commitment to Michigan's businesses and communities."

The two winning projects are:

Village of Oxford Downtown Development Authority – The Downtown Oxford Community Courtyards & Placemaking project will revitalize the downtown corridor by improving the exteriors and entrances of over 100 businesses, as well as repurpose underused spaces for the community to gather and feel welcome.

City of Muskegon Heights – The "Reaching NEW Muskegon Heights" project will improve a central point of the city's downtown, Rowan Park , making it an asset for residents and sparking further development in surrounding areas. Improvements to Rowan Park will include a splash pad, restrooms, fountain and a promenade.

The Prosperity Awards are the second of three $500,000 grant allocations this year totaling $1.5 million. Planet Awards winners were announced in April, and People Awards will be announced later this year. Last year's Prosperity Awards funded a renovation of Flint's Masonic Temple and a community rehabilitation plan in Cadillac.

The Consumers Energy Foundation is the charitable arm of Consumers Energy, Michigan's largest energy provider. The Foundation enables communities to thrive and grow by investing in what's most important to Michigan – its people, our planet and Michigan's prosperity. In 2021, the Consumers Energy Foundation, Consumers Energy, its employees and retirees contributed more than $17.5 million to Michigan nonprofits. For more information, visit ConsumersEnergy.com/foundation.

Consumers Energy is Michigan's largest energy provider, providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.8 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

For more information about Consumers Energy, go to ConsumersEnergy.com.

Check out Consumers Energy on Social Media

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/consumersenergymichigan

Twitter: https://twitter.com/consumersenergy

LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/company/consumersenergy

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/consumersenergy

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Consumers Energy