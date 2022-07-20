SKF announces changes to Group Management

GOTHENBURG, Sweden , July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF announces the following changes to Group Management:

Patrick Tong, President, China and Northeast Asia, is retiring from SKF. Patrick joined SKF in 1989 and he will remain in his role during the third quarter, to ensure a handover to his successor, who will be announced in due course.

Kent Viitanen, President, EMEA is leaving SKF. Kent joined SKF in 1988 and is succeeded on an interim basis by Aldo Cedrone, currently Head of Ball Bearing Operations and Managing Director of SKF Italy. Kent will remain in an advisory role during a transition period. A formal successor will be announced in due course.

Rickard Gustafson, President and CEO, says: "I would like to thank both Patrick and Kent for their many years of service and commitment to SKF. On behalf of all my colleagues in SKF, I wish them well in the future."

