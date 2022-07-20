SixFifty Releases Automated Solution for Patchwork of US Data Privacy Laws

SALT LAKE CITY, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SixFifty today announced an automated tool to help companies comply with the patchwork of data privacy laws in the United States. California, Colorado, Virginia, Utah, and Connecticut have all passed data privacy regulations in the past five years. Several other states are expected to pass similar laws soon. SixFifty's first-of-its-kind solution can create a single set of customized compliance documents that cover the requirements of each individual law. The documents include a company privacy policy and website privacy notice. As more laws pass, SixFifty will update the tool and incorporate new regulations into the paperwork.

"Companies are in a tough spot," said Ryan Parker, Chief Legal Product Officer at Sixfifty. "With five states having passed data privacy laws already, the task of drafting and updating compliance paperwork is overwhelming and expensive. With SixFifty, companies can generate the compliance documents they need and keep them up to date at a cost they can afford."

SixFifty's new privacy offering contains four parts:

free automated assessment to determine which data privacy laws they must comply with. First, companies can take ato determine which data privacy laws they must comply with.

Second, companies can generate one set of privacy compliance documents that account for the laws that are applicable to the business.

Third, SixFifty's document library allows companies to draft compliance paperwork that are specific to any one data privacy law in the U.S.

Fourth, SixFifty tracks the law in each state and updates the compliance paperwork accordingly. Companies receive periodic updates about those changes so they are aware of when they need to refresh their documents.

In addition to covering U.S. data privacy laws, SixFifty also has automated products covering the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in Europe and the Personal Information Protection Law (PIPL) in China. In all, SixFifty's privacy tools can help companies cover their bases across the world.

About SixFifty

SixFifty is a technology company that brings the expertise of the world's top legal minds to your fingertips. SixFifty's technology is programmed to take on complex legal issues by providing customized contracts, policies, and documents to people and businesses. SixFifty also continuously monitors the law to update its tools in real time. For more information, please visit www.sixfifty.com .

