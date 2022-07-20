Macerich Declares the Quarterly Dividend on Its Common Shares

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of the Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.15 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on September 8, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 19, 2022.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, D.C. corridor.

Developing and managing properties that serve as community cornerstones, Macerich currently owns 48 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 44 regional town centers. Macerich is firmly dedicated to advancing environmental goals, social good and sound corporate governance. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved a #1 GRESB ranking for the North American retail sector for seven straight years (2015-2021). For more information, please visit www.Macerich.com.

