HMTV SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Investigates Fairness of $7.00 Per Share Buyout Price

PHILADELPHIA, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. ("Hemisphere") (NASDAQ: HMTV) on behalf of the company's investors.

On May 9, 2022, Hemisphere announced that it had agreed to be acquired by its controlling stockholder, Gato Investments LP ("Gato"), a portfolio investment of Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P., at a price of $7.00 per share. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, Hemisphere's investors will be cashed out of their investment position, and shares of Hemisphere's stock will no longer be publicly traded.



According to Edenbrook Capital, LLC ("Edenbrook"), a holder of approximately 15% of Hemisphere's publicly traded shares, the takeover transaction "is borne out of a flawed, unfair process that benefits insiders at the expense of public shareholders." Further, Edenbrook calculates "that the equity value for public shareholders should be at least $16 – 23 per share."

The investigation seeks to determine (i) whether Hemisphere shareholders will be receiving sufficient monetary consideration for their shares, and (ii) whether Hemisphere's directors breached their fiduciary duties to HMTV stockholders in agreeing to sell the company to Gato.

Hemisphere shareholders who wish to receive additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740, or by email (abell@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/hemisphere-media-group-inc/ .

