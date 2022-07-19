Stanton Optical Gears up for Back-to-School Season with Family-Friendly Eyewear Promotions

Leading Optical Retailer Offers New Value-Added Deals to Help Parents and Kids Kick Off the 2022 School Year with Stylish Eyewear

PALM SPRINGS, Fla., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanton Optical , leading retail brand of Now Optics offering accessible and affordable eye care and eyewear, is celebrating back-to-school season with new family-friendly deals and promotions. The full-service retail eye care center will offer promotions on prescription eyewear; top brand contact lenses; and kids' specials on Disney, DC and Marvel frames.

Stanton Optical Logo (PRNewswire)

From July 24 to September 3, Stanton Optical will be offering Free Kids Glasses including polycarbonate lenses and Eye Exam with the purchase of any prescription eyeglasses. Other offers include an Acuvue Oasys 6 Month Supply (two 12-Packs) and an eye exam for $125 or an Acuvue Oasys for Astigmatism 6 Month Supply (four 6-packs) and Eye Exam for $150. The brand is also offering a special deal to buy 3 pairs of Blue Blocker Glasses for $39 and is also offering 50% off lenses with the purchase of any Disney, DC or Marvel frames.

For this back-to-school shopping season, Stanton Optical locations in the U.S are offering kids a wide assortment of fun, colorful and affordable eyewear products that fit every budget and style. This includes their line of color-changing frames called Color Rays. Kids can enjoy the novelty of having two looks for the price of one when they step outdoors in the sun and their frames change into a different color. Featuring popular colors like Sky Blue to Green, Pink to Purple, and Teal to Navy Blue, these frames are designed for kids ages 6-12 and qualify for the Buy One Get One Free promotion.

The brand will also offer popular character-themed frames with inspired designs from Disney and Marvel geared toward ages 4-10 for an attractive price. For example, character-themed eyeglasses feature Frozen with blue snowflakes in the inside of the arms and Spiderman with a Spiderman detail at the outside of the arms. These frames qualify shoppers to 50% off lenses after purchasing a pair. The character-themed glasses will also include a complementary glow-in-the-dark, character-branded case and microfiber cloth for cleaning.

"In light of this difficult economic year, Stanton Optical is committed help families kick off the new school year with stylish eyewear and quality eyecare services through these value-added deals," said Daniel Stanton, CEO of Now Optics, parent company of Stanton Optical. "From annual eye exams to blue light blocker glasses, these back-to-school promotions will help parents and kids take care of all their eyecare needs within any budget. Since many families have multiple members needing prescription glasses, we thought it was important to offer a free kids' glasses with any prescription glasses."

The launch of these new back-to-school deals and promotions falls right in line with Now Optics' mission to make eyecare easy and more accessible for all. For convenience, most Stanton Optical stores offer same day eye exams, walk-ins and same day service. You can get an eye exam and your single vision glasses all made the same day due to onsite labs. They accept most insurance; offer Buy Now, Pay Later options; and even without insurance, eye exams are free with the purchase of eyeglasses.

For more information about the brands, and ongoing Back-to-School specials, visit www.stantonoptical.com .

ABOUT NOW OPTICS:

Now Optics is a leader in the eye care industry. Its retail brands, My Eyelab and Stanton Optical, are among the nation's fastest growing, full-service retail eye care centers. The company continues to expand its retail footprint with over 250 corporate and franchise locations in 28 states while delivering affordable eye health and eyewear solutions. The company consistently ranks among the largest optical retailers in the country by Vision Monday and was ranked #3 on Entrepreneur's list of Top New Franchises in 2021. Visit myeyelab.com or stantonoptical.com for more information. Find details about franchise opportunities at myeyelabfranchise.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Now Optics