Allied Van Lines Identifies the Top Five Cities Where Michigan Residents are Moving

CHICAGO, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Van Lines, one of the world's leading moving companies, has listed the top five cities where Michigan residents are moving recently. Every year, Allied Van Lines produces a Migration Map report based on their data to show relocation rates across the United States. Michigan has been one of the top outbound states for two decades, meaning more people move away from the state each year than move to it. According to Allied's article, most people who choose to leave Michigan do so in search of better jobs, lower housing costs, and lower tax rates. As an expert in relocation, Allied Van Lines has used their data and research to compile a list of the top five cities where Michigan residents are relocating. The data was also used to analyze the reasoning behind these numbers.

The top five relocation cities for Michigan residents identified by Allied Van Lines include:

Tampa, Florida Chicago, Illinois Anaheim ( Orange County ), California Phoenix - Mesa, Arizona Fort Myers, Florida

In addition to naming the top five cities that Michigan residents are relocating to, the article released by Allied Van Lines explores the reasoning behind this recent migration. The article also breaks down what each destination city has to offer, along with potential factors that may be influencing Michigan residents to choose these cities as a new place to call home. According to the data, many Michigan residents relocated to states with similar characteristics. However, most people who relocated away from Michigan chose to move to states with warmer weather patterns. The Allied Van Lines article provides statistics, facts, and figures that can explain why Michigan residents are choosing to relocate to different states.

"The Michigan population has been on an annual decline pattern for several years now. It appears that many Michigan residents are choosing to migrate to other states in search of better weather or more work opportunities," stated Steve McKenna, Vice President and General Manager, Allied Van Lines. "One of the most common reasons that people relocate is in search of more profitable work and cities with low unemployment rates. Additionally, people seem to be choosing states with lower housing costs and overall living costs than Michigan has to offer."

Allied Van Lines has been named a leader in providing relocation services to corporations, consumers, government agencies, and non-profit organizations worldwide, with over 400 agent locations in North America. The moving company has been voted as America's Most Recommended Moving Company by Women's Choice Awards for five consecutive years and is an established global brand of SIRVA, Inc. As one of the leaders in the moving van industry, Allied Van Lines has the data and research tools required to analyze relocation patterns in the United States. The company's recently released article, "Where are Michigan Residents Moving To?" can be viewed by visiting https://www.allied.com/migration-map/2021/michigan .

