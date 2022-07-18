Karmanos Cancer Institute and Detroit Tigers celebrate prostate cancer survivors at second annual awareness game

Special event at Comerica Park promotes prostate health and cancer awareness

DETROIT, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute, in partnership with the Detroit Tigers and McLaren Health Care, the official health care system of the Tigers, will once again spread awareness about prostate cancer at the second annual Prostate Cancer Awareness Night. On Monday, July 25, the Tigers will welcome hundreds of prostate cancer survivors to the ballpark as they take on the San Diego Padres. Survivors will be honored on the field during the special pre-game ceremony which will include a Karmanos patient throwing the ceremonial first pitch. The first pitch of the game is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.

Elisabeth Heath, M.D., FACP, leader of the Genitourinary Oncology Multidisciplinary Team at Karmanos Cancer Institute, catches the ceremonial first pitch from a prostate cancer survivor. (PRNewswire)

Comerica Park will be decorated with a blue theme to build awareness for prostate cancer. At Karmanos' informational tables on the main concourse, a limited number of fans will receive a blue foam finger to root on the Tigers. The stories of three Karmanos cancer patients will be shared during the game, and fans will learn more about the disease and prevention throughout the ballpark.

"Educating the community about a common cancer among men is important, and it can also lead to someone making the decision to get their prostate checked," said Elisabeth Heath, M.D., FACP, leader of the Genitourinary Oncology Multidisciplinary Team at Karmanos in Detroit. "Partnering with the Tigers for such a large event not only gives us an opportunity to bring more awareness to the importance of prostate screening, but we also get the opportunity to celebrate survivors. I, along with my colleagues across the Karmanos Cancer Network, have had the pleasure of treating many of the men who will be at Comerica Park for the game. I am so glad we can honor their perseverance and spread hope at this event."

Fans can donate an amount of their choice to Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute when they purchase tickets at tigers.com/tickets. Donations made during ticket purchases for Monday, July 25 Prostate Cancer Awareness Night will aid in prostate cancer research taking place right here in Detroit.

Second to skin cancer, prostate cancer is the most common cancer in American men, affecting roughly one in eight during their lifetime. And just behind lung cancer, prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in American men. Most men who are diagnosed do not die – only 1 in 41 die from prostate cancer. This disease is most curable in its early stages, so catching it early is important. Karmanos, McLaren and the Detroit Tigers encourage men to talk with a health care provider about the benefits and risks of prostate cancer screening through a Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) blood test and a Digital Rectal Exam (DRE). Men should consider prostate screening at age 50 (age 45 for African Americans) if they are at average risk for prostate cancer. Those at a higher risk may start screening at an earlier age. Visit karmanos.org/prostatefacts for more information.

At Karmanos, the Genitourinary Oncology Multidisciplinary Team includes surgical oncologists, medical oncologists, radiation oncologists, radiologists, pathologists, plastic surgeons, pharmacists, specialized nurse practitioners, dietitians, social workers and genetic counselors. The team is specialized and entirely focused on treating genitourinary cancers, including prostate cancer, and shares its collective expertise to create a customized treatment plan for each patient.

About the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute

Karmanos Cancer Institute is a leader in transformative cancer care, research and education through courage, commitment and compassion. The Karmanos vision is a world free of cancer. As part of McLaren Health Care, Karmanos is the largest provider of cancer care and research in Michigan. For more than 75 years, the administrative and research headquarters, along with the premier specialty cancer hospital, have been located in downtown Detroit. With 16 network sites, Karmanos delivers world-renowned care and access to clinical trials throughout Michigan and northern Ohio. The National Cancer Institute recognizes Karmanos as one of the best cancer centers in the nation with a comprehensive cancer center designation. Its academic partnership with the Wayne State University School of Medicine provides the framework for cancer research and education – defining new standards of care and improving survivorship. For more information, call 1-800-KARMANOS (800-527-6266) or visit www.karmanos.org. Follow Karmanos on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About McLaren Health Care

McLaren Health Care, headquartered in Grand Blanc, Michigan, is a $6 billion, fully integrated health care delivery system committed to quality, evidence-based patient care and cost efficiency. The McLaren system includes 15 hospitals in Michigan and Ohio, ambulatory surgery centers, imaging centers, a 490-member employed primary and specialty care physician network, commercial and Medicaid HMOs covering more than 588,000 lives in Michigan and Indiana, home health, infusion and hospice providers, pharmacy services, a clinical laboratory network and a wholly owned medical malpractice insurance company. McLaren operates Michigan's largest network of cancer centers and providers, anchored by the Karmanos Cancer Institute, one of only 51 National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer centers in the U.S. McLaren has 28,000 full-, part-time and contracted employees and more than 90,000 network providers throughout Michigan, Indiana and Ohio. Learn more mclaren.org.

About Detroit Tigers

The Detroit Tigers, Inc., a charter member of the American League in 1901 that have won four World Series and 11 American League pennants, were purchased by Mike Ilitch in 1992. Under Ilitch ownership, the team advanced to the 2006 and 2012 World Series, and won four straight AL Central titles from 2011-14. The Tigers play their home games at Comerica Park located within The District Detroit, a premier live, work, play destination featuring professional sports, entertainment, residential, retail offering, educational and office space in the heart of the city. Other Ilitch companies in the food, sports and entertainment industries include: Little Caesars Pizza, Blue Line Foodservice Distribution, the Detroit Red Wings, Ilitch Sports + Entertainment, Olympia Development of Michigan, Little Caesars Pizza Kit Fundraising Program, Ilitch Holdings, Inc., MotorCity Casino Hotel and Champion Foods. The Ilitch Companies also maintain a joint venture interest in 313 Presents. For more information, visit Tigers.com.

