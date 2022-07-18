Columbia Business School and Columbia Engineering to Offer New "Dual MBA/Executive MS in Engineering and Applied Science" Program

20-month program to provide students with critical skill set to meet evolving business demands

NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of a commitment to prepare the business leaders of tomorrow, Columbia Business School and Columbia University's School of Engineering and Applied Science will offer a new dual-degree program that pairs the foundational skill sets of business with those of engineering. Students in the 20-month program will receive two degrees: a Master of Business Administration and an Executive Master of Science in Engineering and Applied Science. The program will officially launch in September 2023 and interested students can begin applying now.

Designed to meet the evolving needs of leaders in technology, product managers, entrepreneurs, and other roles associated with technology and business, the Dual MBA/Executive MS in Engineering and Applied Science curriculum will cover core engineering, areas of "tough tech," and applied science foundations, as well as essential business courses in leadership, strategy, finance, economics, and marketing. Students will take courses with both Columbia Business School and Columbia Engineering faculty, spend a summer pursuing an entrepreneurial venture or interning at a technology company, and complete a capstone project.

"Today's business challenges are multidisciplinary, and their solutions often lean on technological innovations. Students need, on one hand, a broad exposure to and understanding of how technology and engineering breakthroughs are shaping our lives today and the world of tomorrow. And, on the other hand, they need a deep understanding of business and, importantly, how to manage and lead in this dynamic environment," said Columbia Business School Dean Costis Maglaras, the David and Lyn Silfen Professor of Business. "In this competitive marketplace, Columbia's new MBAxMS: Engineering & Applied Science equips students with both the management skills and the science and technology core that enables them to move seamlessly from the classroom to product development to large-scale innovation – and ultimately help create and grow companies and drive change."

The MBAxMS: Engineering & Applied Science core curriculum will focus on the creative application of technology and will include a variety of new and existing courses, including Digital Disruption & Tech Transfer, Business Analytics, Human-Centered Design and Innovation, and more. Students will also choose from an extensive array of electives designed to stimulate innovation, strengthen analytical skills, and bolster critical knowledge for their specific entrepreneurial or enterprise path.

"Technology, data, and analytics are transforming every aspect of modern businesses, especially those prized by the ambitious and entrepreneurial students who come to Columbia University," said Columbia Engineering Dean Shih-Fu Chang, the Morris A. and Alma Schapiro Professor of Engineering. "We recognize how important it is to provide students with broad exposures to emerging technology breakthroughs, the comprehensive training of business leadership skills, the unique experience in applying the human-centric design approach to innovative products and solutions, and importantly the ability to apply these unique skills in confronting major challenges facing our society and business world today. We look forward to partnering with Columbia Business School to launch an unprecedented program that can give our students a major boost."

The dual degree program, which is based in New York City, provides students with unmatched access and opportunities to work with and learn from the world's leaders in business, technology, data, analytics, and more. This includes opportunities to learn from guest speakers, meet with in-house mentors, and pursue internship opportunities that extend beyond the summer months. With one of the largest tech and entrepreneurial ecosystems in the country, the NYC location provides a unique, one-of-a-kind experience for the Dual MBA/Executive MS in Engineering and Applied Science students and graduates.

To learn more about the program, please visit https://academics.gsb.columbia.edu/mbaxms .

About Columbia Business School

Columbia Business School is the only world-class, Ivy League business school that delivers a learning experience where academic excellence meets with real-time exposure to the pulse of global business. The thought leadership of the School's faculty and staff members, combined with the accomplishments of its distinguished alumni and position in the center of global business, means that the School's efforts have an immediate, measurable impact on the forces shaping business every day. To learn more about Columbia Business School's position at the very center of business, please visit www.gsb.columbia.edu .

About Columbia Engineering

Columbia Engineering, based in New York City, is one of the top engineering schools in the U.S. and one of the oldest in the nation. Also known as The Fu Foundation School of Engineering and Applied Science, the School expands knowledge and advances technology through the pioneering research of its more than 250 faculty, while educating undergraduate and graduate students in a collaborative environment to become leaders informed by a firm foundation in engineering. The School's faculty are at the center of the University's cross-disciplinary research, contributing to the Data Science Institute, Earth Institute, Zuckerman Mind Brain Behavior Institute, Precision Medicine Initiative, and the Columbia Nano Initiative. Guided by its strategic vision, "Columbia Engineering for Humanity," the School aims to translate ideas into innovations that foster a sustainable, healthy, secure, connected, and creative humanity. To learn more about Columbia Engineering, please visit engineering.columbia.edu.

View original content:

SOURCE Columbia Business School