Orbis Brakes teams with StartEngine to launch the Future of Braking

SANTA ROSA, Calif., July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The future of braking meets the future of investing. Orbis Brakes has announced it is now be available for public investing through StartEngine, the first-ever equity crowdfunding campaign, heralded by Kevin O'Leary — Mr. Wonderful of Shark Tank fame.

StartEngine allows anyone to invest in startups, private companies, and collectibles, and has helped more than 500 businesses raise more than $60 million. Now, the platform's 760,000+ users will have the opportunity to invest in Orbis Brakes Inc., the Northern California makers of Periodic Wave ™ disc brakes, a design breakthrough that industry analysts expect to shake up the $30 billion vehicle brake market.

Although considered the most important part of any car or truck, brakes have not seen a significant disruption since the introduction of carbon-ceramic brakes 20 years ago. Orbis had been pioneering a design innovation that would cool brakes more efficiently when a NASA engineer offered his agency's heat-dissipation expertise. The resulting partnership with NASA developed a line of proprietary Periodic Wave™ disc brakes, which use advanced aerodynamics to provide superior surface cooling, reduce dangerous brake fade, and extend vehicle range and fuel efficiency.

"Our brakes are lighter, cooler, and vastly more efficient than conventional brakes," says Orbis co-CEO and co-Founder Marcus Hays. "That's why they will deliver the market disruption carbon-ceramic brakes couldn't — racecar performance at consumer prices."

"StartEngine is a great opportunity for us, and we think we're a great opportunity for their investors."

Orbis Brakes have added another newsworthy advantage: lower environmental impact. The Orbis brake weighs 50% less on average than conventional cast iron brakes, reducing the energy needed to manufacture them by half and lowering carbon consumption across the supply chain. Made from 100% recyclable iron, the unique design also dramatically reduces brown emissions, the particulate matter from brakes, tires, and road surfaces that is considered exponentially more toxic than tailpipe emissions and is expected to become a major regulatory issue in coming years.

Industry analysts expect high-performance and commercial vehicle owners to be a prime initial audience for the Orbis upgrade, as well as the fast-growing number of electric car owners looking for aftermarket products that share their high-efficiency, low-emission values.

MotorTrend March 3, 2022 "There's about to be a new name in lightweight, high-performance brakes: Orbis." "The result is the new Periodic Wave Disc Brake Rotor, said to rival the best performance aftermarket brakes available today." "Ideal for the Tesla Plaid crowd"

