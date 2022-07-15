CELEBRATE THE SUMMER OF MARLEY WITH A BRAND NEW ANIMATED MUSIC VIDEO FOR BOB MARLEY & THE WAILERS "COULD YOU BE LOVED"

REVISIT EXODUS WITH A SERIES OF DIGITAL RELEASES

Three Highly Lauded and Previously Unreleased

Bob Marley & The Wailers Concerts From London's Rainbow Theatre,

Plus Revised Exodus: Deluxe Edition

Exodus Now Available in Dolby Atmos

Bob Marley & The Chineke! Orchestra Released July 22

Ziggy Marley On Tour This Summer Performing Live Tribute To His Father

LOS ANGELES, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, in honor of The Summer of Marley, a brand new, official music video for Bob Marley & The Wailer's "Could You Be Loved" debuts on Bob Marley's Official YouTube Channel. The animated video was inspired by Cedella Marley, who has been tapped as the global ambassador of the Jamaican women's Football program. In addition, Cedella also recently launched a women's football initiative called 'Football is Freedom,' aimed at providing tools & resources to grow & promote the sport for women in the Caribbean/Latin America. The "Could You Be Loved" video follows a little girl from Jamaica pursuing her dreams of playing soccer in a world where it's not very common. Throughout the storyline, the protagonist finds strength and courage in her surroundings and overcomes her inner doubts with Bob Marley as her guiding light, encouraging her to stay positive & keep going. The video shines a light on the girl's journey as she ultimately grows into a confident young woman & becomes the star player on her team, winning the championship in the end. Watch the video for "Could You Be Loved" on Bob Marley's Official YouTube Channel HERE.

Today, in honor of The Summer of Marley, a brand new, official music video for Bob Marley & The Wailer’s “Could You Be Loved” debuts on Bob Marley’s Official YouTube Channel. (PRNewswire)

Last month, the Marley Family, Island Records, and UMe marked the 45th anniversary of Exodus – with a digital Exodus: Deluxe Edition. The digital deluxe album features the ten tracks from the original album, plus 18 Singles & Sessions tracks; 13 of the tracks were culled from two previous Deluxe Editions. Previously unreleased tracks, "Natural Mystic (Horns Mix)," and "The Heathen (Alternate Version)," and the rare 7-inch versions of "Exodus," "Jamming," and "Punky Reggae Party,' the original B-side to "Jamming" are also included on the new digital deluxe, as well as two cuts previously unavailable at all streaming services, plus two additional bonus tracks: the edited live versions of "So Much Things To Say" from the June 1st show, previously released on the Deluxe Edition of Exodus 40 – The Movement Continues in 2017, and "Exodus," the finale from the Rainbow's June 2nd set, previously featured on the album's 2001 Deluxe Edition. Each performance is otherwise presented unedited within their respective live set. Click HERE to listen to Bob Marley & the Wailers' Exodus: Deluxe Edition.

June also highlighted the digital premiere of three of the four nights from Bob Marley & the Wailers' historic 1977 run at London's Rainbow Theatre (June 1, 2, 3). Most of the legendary performances from the three nights, each featuring slightly different setlists and alternate arrangements, have never been heard until now. A select number of tracks from each of the four nights of the Live at the Rainbow recordings were included on previously released Deluxe Editions of Exodus, and audio and video of the entire June 4th concert were released during the year-long 75th Birthday Celebration, #Marley75, in 2020. Most of the legendary performances from the previous three nights, however, feature slightly different setlists and alternate arrangements that have never been heard until now. Twenty-nine songs throughout the three shows, equating to more than three-quarters of the total songs performed, were previously unreleased performances.

Listen to Bob Marley & The Wailers Live at the Rainbow: 1st June 1977 now HERE.

Listen to Bob Marley & The Wailers Live at the Rainbow: 2nd June 1977 now HERE.

Listen to Bob Marley & The Wailers Live at the Rainbow: 3rd June 1977 now HERE.

Completing the Exodus 45th Anniversary canon, Bob Marley & The Wailers' original album, Exodus, named the "Best Album of the 20th Century" by Time magazine in 1999, is now available in Dolby Atmos. Mixed by Nick Rives and approved in-person by Ziggy Marley at Capitol Studios, the Atmos mixes are available digitally now HERE.

In other news, Bob Marley & The Chineke! Orchestra will be released by Island Records/UMe on July 22. The album reimagines some of Bob Marley's greatest songs with contemporary classical orchestration from the globally esteemed Chineke! Orchestra. Recorded at Abbey Road Studios and produced by Nick Patrick (If I Can Dream, Elvis Presley and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, True Love Ways, Buddy Holly and The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra), reimagined tracks include "Satisfy My Soul," "Exodus," "Is This Love," "Redemption Song," "Get Up, Stand Up," plus "One Love/People Get Ready," which was released as a lead track on March 25. Listen to Bob Marley & The Chineke! Orchestra here

Continuing the Summer Of Marley festivities, Ziggy Marley is currently on the European leg of his summer tour, performing a live tribute to his father as part of the belated Bob Marley 75th Birthday celebrations. Ziggy and his band will breathe new life into Bob Marley's most iconic songs on all of his headlining summer tour dates in Europe, the U.K., and North America. The tour kicked off in the U.K. last month and continues through July before heading back to the U.S. in August, where he will join Jack Johnson as a special guest on select dates. For more information on Ziggy Marley's tour dates, please click HERE.

Ziggy Marley Tour Dates:

AUG 9 Ziggy Marley: A Live Tribute To His Father @ Musikfest Bethlehem, PA AUG 10 Ziggy Marley: A Live Tribute To His Father @ ARTPARK Lewiston, NY AUG 12 Ziggy Marley: A Live Tribute To His Father @ Interlochen C.F.A. Interlochen, MI AUG 13 Ziggy Marley: A Live Tribute To His Father Huber Heights, OH

@ Rose Music Center at The Heights

AUG 14 Ziggy Marley: A Live Tribute To His Father @ Ravinia Pavilion Highland Park, IL AUG 16 Ziggy Marley: A Live Tribute To His Father Columbia, SC

@ Township Auditorium

SEP 6 Ziggy Marley: A Live Tribute To His Father Bend, OR

@ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

SEP 8 Ziggy Marley: A Live Tribute To His Father Troutdale, OR

@ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater

SEP 9 Ziggy Marley: A Live Tribute To His Father Woodinville, WA

@ Chateau Ste Michelle Amphitheatre



ABOUT BOB MARLEY

Bob Marley, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, is notable not only as the man who put reggae on the global map but as a statesman in his native Jamaica, he famously brought together the country's warring factions. Today, Bob Marley remains one of the 20th century's most important and influential entertainment icons. Marley's lifestyle and music continue to inspire new generations as his legacy lives on through his music. In the digital era, he has the second-highest social media following of any posthumous celebrity. The official Bob Marley Facebook page draws more than 74 million fans, ranking it among the Top 20 of all Facebook pages and Top 10 among celebrity pages. Marley's music catalog has sold millions of albums worldwide. His iconic collection LEGEND holds the distinction of being the longest-charting album in the history of Billboard magazine's Catalog Albums chart and remains the world's best-selling reggae album. Marley's accolades include inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (1994) and ASCAP Songwriters Hall of Fame (2010), a GRAMMY® Lifetime Achievement Award (2001), multiple entries in the GRAMMY® Hall Of Fame, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (2001). For more information, visit bobmarley.com and facebook.com/bobmarley.

