SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Nuvation Bio Inc. - NUVB

NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Nuvation Bio Inc. ("Nuvation" or the "Company") (NYSE: NUVB). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Nuvation and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On June 27, 2022, Nuvation issued a press release "announc[ing] the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has placed a partial clinical hold on the Company's Phase 1 dose escalation study of NUV-422 in solid tumors, including high grade glioma, HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer and metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer." The press release stated that "[f]ollowing the emergence of uveitis, a form of inflammation in the eye, in certain patients receiving NUV-422, the Company proactively paused enrollment of new patients in order to further assess these adverse events with investigators and uveitis experts, and also reached out to the FDA for guidance around an appropriate path forward. While the partial hold is in place, no new patients will be enrolled in the NUV-422 program, although current study participants may continue to be treated in the Phase 1 study."

On this news, Nuvation's stock price fell $0.55 per share, or 13.13%, to close at $3.64 per share on June 27, 2022.

