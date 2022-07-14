MasterClass Announces Kris Jenner to Teach the Power of Personal Branding

The mother of self-invention shares her secrets to success and how to create an authentic personal brand that will stand the test of time

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MasterClass , the streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world's best across a wide range of subjects, today announced that Kris Jenner will teach a class on the power of personal branding. Drawing from her family's own branding journey, beginning with the hit television show Keeping Up With the Kardashians to leading a thriving business empire, Jenner will reveal her "secret sauce" to help members cut through the noise, turn a vision into a reality and build a lasting brand. Jenner's class is now available exclusively on MasterClass , where subscribers get unlimited access to all 150+ instructors with an annual membership.

"From multiple billion-dollar brands to more than 48 million followers, Kris is no doubt the mother of self-invention," said David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass. "We've had a front-row seat to her family's life on TV. Now, in her class, she'll uncover the secrets to her and her family's success, teaching MasterClass members how to build their own brand and pursue their passions, all while staying true to themselves."

In her class, the self-proclaimed "momager" shares her early branding inspirations and the spark that ignited her passion to become an entrepreneur long before she was a household name. Giving an inside look into the launch of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Jenner shares how her family navigated their newfound fame and embraced success to jump-start their branding journey. To help members get started on building their own brand, Jenner teaches how to establish a narrative, find an audience and followers, use social media to make the brand stand out and, ultimately, how to make their brand profitable. For the first time, Jenner gives an inside look into the making of the Kardashian Jenner family brands, from Skims to Kylie Cosmetics, Safely and more, highlighting the importance of staying true to their core values, establishing a mission statement and creating spin-offs that are authentic to who they are. Jenner will teach members the importance of staying grounded, having a success-driven mentality and thinking about the legacy they want to leave behind. Members will walk away feeling empowered to build an authentic personal brand by leveraging the power of social media, staying true to their values and focused on their end goal.

"As a mom and a businesswoman, staying true to my core values is my fundamental secret to success," Jenner said. "Very rarely are we taught to promote ourselves and be our own biggest advocate but in my class, I will teach members how my family and I have built our businesses by staying true to our authentic selves so that they can be their own best advocate and successfully launch their own entrepreneurial path."

Widely regarded as one of the hardest-working women in business today, Jenner is an author, business mogul and matriarch of the Kardashian Jenner clan. In 2007, Jenner launched her family's rise to fame on E!'s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which ran for 20 seasons. She is the CEO of her own production company, Jenner Communications, and manages all six of her children's careers, overseeing their consumer lifestyle brands, including Skims, Kylie Cosmetics, Good American, Poosh and many more. In 2021, Jenner launched Safely, her first solo venture, consisting of eco-friendly, plant-powered products. The family's newest television show, The Kardashians, is available to stream now on Hulu.

