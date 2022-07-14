Lumeon Engages Amendola for Strategic PR and Marketing Services

Award-winning Healthcare, Digital Health and Life Sciences PR agency and Care Orchestration Leader Partner to Raise Awareness of Automating Manual Tasks and Empowering Care Teams

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amendola, a nationally recognized, award-winning healthcare technology and life sciences public relations and marketing firm, announced today that Lumeon, the leading care orchestration solution provider, has selected the firm to amplify client successes, thought leadership, and industry best practices.

According to Greg Miller, chief growth officer at Lumeon: "Amendola is part of our success formula for integrated PR and marketing programs that generate results. We selected Amendola to showcase how Lumeon's capabilities and solutions help providers confront the aftermath of a global pandemic with technology that provides a lifeline to clinicians and care teams facing endless manual tasks, which often prevent them from delivering the most value to their patients."

Amendola is implementing comprehensive PR and marketing plans to demonstrate Lumeon's current technology and services, new offerings, accomplishments, customer wins, and industry partnerships.

"Lumeon brings deep automation to the manual tasks in healthcare that keep clinicians and care teams from performing at the top of their licenses, while at the same time, alleviating the burden on care teams that are over-stressed and suffering from burnout," said Amendola CEO, Jodi Amendola. "The opportunity to represent Lumeon as it grows its U.S. market share is an exciting time for us, and we look forward to being the communications engine to bring this objective to fruition."

Lumeon is a digital health company that provides a highly configurable care orchestration platform that automates key steps and workflow in care coordination processes. The Lumeon platform integrates data from multiple sources, applies clinical knowledge in real time, and uses intelligent automation to individualize the care of every patient – at scale.

