LIVEONE EXPANDS CONTENT & DISTRIBUTION PARTNERSHIP WITH REACHTV

MULTI-YEAR DEAL TO JOIN FORCES TO DEVELOP AND PRODUCE EXCLUSIVE & ORIGINAL PROGRAMMING INCLUDING PODCASTS/VODCASTS, ORIGINAL TV SERIES, PAY-PER-VIEW EVENTS AND MORE

LiveOne's Music, Entertainment & Vodcast/Podcast Video Content to be Available Across ReachTV's Vast Network of Over 300 Million Devices In and Out of Airports

Deal Gives Immediate Distribution to 2500+ Screens in Airport Venues and Terminal Locations, Over 90 Airports in North America

Reaching 40 Million Nielsen Rated Viewers Per Month

ReachTV to Distribute LiveOne Content in Over 400,000 U.S. Hotel Rooms

LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO), an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events, announced today an expanded multi-year content and distribution partnership with ReachTV. LiveOne's music, entertainment and vodcast/podcast video content will be featured across ReachTV's growing global network, including ReachTV's in airport network, which boasts a reach of 40+ million Nielsen rated viewers every month. Additionally, LiveOne and ReachTV will join forces to develop and produce new content and formats including podcasts/vodcasts, pay-per-view events, original TV series and more. The partnership will also offer LiveOne and its talent access to shoot in ReachTV's Miami-based studio.

(PRNewswire)

LiveOne's slate of content for ReachTV spans across its extensive music and entertainment catalogs, including clips from over 235 podcasts/vodcasts (The Adam Carolla Show, What They Didn't Tell You with Jordan Jones, Uncut with Jay Cutler, Nappy Boy Radio with T-Pain, etc.), 300+ unique live performances (i.e Music Lives On: Garden Sessions, LiveOne Presents), over 60 episodes from its music franchises The Greatest Album Ever…This Week and Artist DNA (featuring Beyonce, Drake, The Beatles, Luke Bryan, Dua Lipa, Cardi B, Harry Styles, etc.), interviews by Chelsea Briggs featuring some of today's hottest and emerging artists, and much more.

"ReachTV has been an incredible partner. We are thrilled to expand our relationship and join forces to create original programming. Together we will provide travelers with additional opportunities to watch their favorite content distributed across screens in hotels and airports," said Robert Ellin, CEO and Chairman of LiveOne.

"We have been committed to creating a full suite of entertainment and music services to ensure that ReachTV's vast audience can have best in class content," said ReachTV's Chairman & CEO Lynnwood Bibbens. "Our relationship with LiveOne will access their incredible library of music content and our shared vision of creating original programming makes them the perfect company to partner with."

In addition to producing original programming distributed across their network, ReachTV continues to be focused on providing best in class programming across entertainment, music and sports. To compliment their push into live musical events with LiveOne, ReachTV currently enjoys a partnership with a multi-year licensing agreement with the NFL, as well as a library of content that includes partnerships with NBCU, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, SNL, The Today Show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, as well as original content from ReachTV's studio, AMC, Live Nation, Rotten Tomatoes/Fandango, Fast Company and more.

LiveOne is the first talent-centric platform focused on superfans and building long-term franchises in on-demand audio and video, podcasting, vodcasting, OTT linear channels, pay-per-view, NFTs, and livestreaming. Its unique model includes multiple monetization paths including membership, advertising, sponsorship, merchandise sales, licensing, and ticketing. For more information about LiveOne, please visit www.liveone.com .

About ReachTV

ReachTV is the largest airport television network, with 2,500+ screens in 90 commercial airports across North America. ReachTV's content library includes many genres and leverages partnerships with the NFL, NBCU, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, SNL, The Today Show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, as well as original content from ReachTV's studio, AMC, Live Nation, Rotten Tomatoes/Fandango, Fast Company and more.

About LiveOne, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveOne, Inc . (NASDAQ: LVO) (the "Company") is an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events. The Company was awarded Best Live Moment by Digiday for its "Social Gloves" PPV Event, and has been a finalist for 8 more awards, including Best Live Event, Best Virtual Event, Best Overall Social Media Excellence, and Best Original Programming from Cynopsis and Digiday. As of June 26, 2022, the Company has accrued a paid and free membership base of over 2.35 million**, streamed over 2,900 artists, has a library of 30 million songs, 600 curated radio stations, nearly 270 podcasts/vodcasts, hundreds of pay-per-views, personalized merchandise, released music-related NFTs, and created a valuable connection between fans, brands, and bands. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries include Slacker Radio , React Presents , Gramophone Media , Palm Beach Records , Custom Personalization Solutions, LiveXLive, PPVOne and PodcastOne , which generates more than 2.48 billion downloads per year and 300+ episodes distributed per week across its stable of top-rated podcasts. LiveOne is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and through OTT, STIRR, and XUMO. For more information, visit www.liveone.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and Twitter at @liveone .

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: the Company's reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; the Company's ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition, spin-out, distribution or transaction, the timing of the closing of such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to closing would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the closing of any proposed financing, acquisition, spin-out, distribution or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid members; the Company identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; the Company's intent to repurchase shares of its common stock from time to time under its announced stock repurchase program and the timing, price, and quantity of repurchases, if any, under the program; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; the Company successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management's relationships with industry stakeholders; the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of the Company's subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 29, 2022, and in the Company's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

** Included in the total number of paid members for the reported periods are certain members which are the subject of a contractual dispute. LiveOne is currently not recognizing revenue related to these members.

Press Contact :

LiveOne

aileen@liveone.com

917.842.9653

aavidon@liveone.com

516.522.1349

LiveOne IR Contact :

IR@liveone.com

310.601.2505

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LiveOne, Inc.