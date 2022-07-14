Aimbridge Hospitality Names Allison Reid Chief Global Growth Officer

Seasoned industry veteran brings unparalleled expertise to key leadership position

PLANO, Texas, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aimbridge Hospitality, a leading global hospitality company, has welcomed hospitality industry veteran Allison Reid to the newly created role of Chief Global Growth Officer. Reid's addition to the Aimbridge leadership team represents a continued investment in securing top industry talent and driving growth through strategic development and operational expertise. Her experience and leadership will empower Aimbridge's business development teams to fuel the company's global pipeline.

"We welcome Allison to our executive leadership team in this crucial role leading our global growth pursuits," said Michael J. Deitemeyer, Aimbridge president & CEO. "As Aimbridge evolves it is an ideal time for Allison, a recognized executive with extensive experience, to lead our growth focus, and through our operating structure and expertise we have the acumen ready to immediately take over management and add value for owners across the full spectrum of hospitality verticals."

Reid brings more than 35 years of hospitality leadership experience to Aimbridge, most recently serving as Chief Development Officer at Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants. In that role, she drove the strategic growth direction of the organization and led all real estate development activities, including the sales and negotiation process for managed and franchise development, client relationships, and asset repositionings.

Prior to Kimpton, Reid served as Senior Vice President of North America Development at Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide, where she led all development and acquisition efforts for all 11 brands in North America, the Caribbean, and French Polynesia. She began her career as an assistant controller with ITT Sheraton Corporation at the St. Regis in New York and went on to hold roles with the Sheraton Grand in Los Angeles, Interstate Hotels, and W Hotels Worldwide. Reid completed her undergraduate work at Bryant University, with a focus on Accounting, Finance and Hospitality, and postgraduate at Georgetown University where she received a Master of Professional Studies in Real Estate.

"This is an incredibly exciting time in our industry, with notable growth potential and emerging opportunities ahead," Reid said. "I look forward to building on Aimbridge's momentum working with a dynamic team of the industry's best talent on a global scale."

About Aimbridge Hospitality

Aimbridge Hospitality is a leading, global hospitality company with a growing hotel portfolio representing more than 1,500 properties in 50 states and 23 countries, inclusive of pipeline. As a top hotel management company and trusted operator of over 80 lodging brands and distinctive luxury and lifestyle assets, Aimbridge leverages its scale and operational excellence to consistently deliver results for hotel owners and offer unparalleled opportunities for associates around the globe. Aimbridge adds value through focused, expertise-driven operating divisions in Full Service, Evolution Lifestyle, Enhanced Select Service, and Select Service, optimizing owners' investment returns and driving hotel market success. The Aimbridge EMEA Division has supporting offices across Europe in Amsterdam, Birmingham, and Glasgow. The Aimbridge LatAm Division has offices in Monterrey and Mexico City. Aimbridge Hospitality's global headquarters is based in Plano, Texas. To learn more, visit www.aimbridgehospitality.com . Connect with Aimbridge on LinkedIn .

